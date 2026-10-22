Saudi Arabia's government set a one-time fee for the Gifted Residency permit targeting sports, cultural, and artistic talents

The residency lasts five years and can be renewed once, with a pathway to permanent residency available for qualifying applicants

Applicants must have spent at least 30 months in Saudi Arabia across the five years to meet the residency duration requirement

Saudi Arabia has announced that foreigners applying for its Gifted Residency permit will pay a one-time fee of 4,000 SAR (roughly ₦560,000), according to details published by the Saudi government on its official Premium Residency portal.

The Gifted Residency product is designed to bring in talent from the sports, cultural, and artistic sectors.

Saudi Arabia publishes the cost of a 5-year special residence permit for foreign talent. Photo credit: Wung Yu Liang, Brendan Smilalowski

Source: Getty Images

The government described the initiative as a way to integrate skilled foreigners into Saudi Arabia's cultural and professional landscape, with the goal of facilitating knowledge exchange and drawing creatives into the country's ongoing development drive.

Saudi Arabia: How the Gifted Residency works

The permit is initially issued as a fixed-term residency valid for five years.

Holders can renew it once, provided they continue to meet the product's eligibility criteria and can show that they have spent at least 30 months inside the country during the five years, whether those months were consecutive or spread across different stays.

Beyond the renewable option, a pathway to permanent residency also exists. To qualify, an applicant must continuously meet the eligibility requirements, satisfy the same 30-month residency threshold, and receive a formal endorsement from either the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports.

Saudi Arabia Gifted Residency: One-time fee structure

Unlike most residency products that attract annual or recurring charges, the Gifted Residency requires only a single payment of 4,000 SAR (about ₦560,000) at the point of application. The Saudi government did not publish details of any additional processing charges alongside this fee.

Saudi Arabia has been expanding its Premium Residency offerings in recent years as part of its broader Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to diversify the economy and position the Kingdom as a global hub for talent, tourism, and investment.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had listed three conditions that talented foreigners must satisfy to get its five-year gifted residence permit.

Foreigners eligible for Saudi Arabia's Gifted Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had listed three categories of foreigners who qualify for its five-year Gifted Residency permit.

The scheme, published by the Saudi government, is aimed at drawing skilled individuals into the country to contribute to its cultural, professional, and creative development.

Officials say the programme is designed to help talented foreigners exchange knowledge and experience while becoming part of Saudi Arabia's broader growth journey.

Source: Legit.ng