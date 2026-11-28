A wave of methanol poisoning swept across multiple Iranian provinces just two years after four people were executed over a similar outbreak

Police arrested about 10 people linked to a bootleg alcohol distribution network operating across at least three provinces

Doctors warned that methanol symptoms can mimic a hangover for up to 24 hours, causing many victims to seek help too late

Iran has recorded more than 20 deaths and at least 500 cases of poisoning from methanol-contaminated bootleg alcohol since mid-November 2024, with victims spread across four provinces in what a prosecutor described as a connected distribution network.

The first death was reported on 16 November in Marvdasht, in Fars Province in central Iran. By Friday, 66 people in Fars Province, 126 in Hormozgan Province in the south, 230 in Razavi Khorasan Province and 15 in West Azerbaijan Province had been poisoned.

Iran Alcohol Poisoning: Over 20 Dead, 500 Sickened by Methanol Since November

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The prosecutor of Razavi Khorasan Province confirmed that the cases across Razavi Khorasan, Fars and Hormozgan were linked, and said that several individuals had been arrested in connection with what he called a "contaminated alcohol distribution network." Around 10 people had been detained across Iran by Friday.

How bootleg alcohol becomes toxic

A former Tehran police detective, speaking anonymously, explained that illicit producers typically buy medical-grade ethanol and blend it with grape or date-based alcohol, sometimes adding tea or acorn extracts to change the colour, or flavourings to imitate commercial spirits. The danger lies in the base ingredient itself.

"The problem is that medical alcohol, which is supposed to be ethanol, can sometimes contain traces or higher concentrations of methanol due to various factors. If the ethanol used in production is contaminated with methanol, the resulting product can become extremely toxic. In such cases, even the producers themselves may be unaware that the alcohol they purchased was contaminated, potentially exposing consumers to serious poisoning," the detective said.

He also urged investigators to look beyond distributors. "In cases such as methanol poisoning affecting several cities or provinces, investigators need to look beyond the distribution network and examine the production network as well," he said.

Why victims delay seeking treatment

Medical workers say delayed recognition of symptoms is making the crisis worse. Dr Shadi Hassanzadeh, a general practitioner in Mashhad, told Al Jazeera that patients often do not realise they are poisoned until serious damage has already occurred.

"Methanol, or industrial alcohol, is extremely dangerous when used in homemade alcoholic drinks because consumers have no way of detecting its presence," she said.

Maryam, a nurse at an ophthalmology hospital in Tehran, said vision problems are among the most common symptoms presented. "During the first 24 hours after consuming methanol, the symptoms can resemble those of an ordinary hangover, making it difficult for people to recognise the danger. They may only realise something is seriously wrong around 72 hours after consumption, when the symptoms become more severe," she said. Most poisoning cases occur during weekends and national celebrations, she added.

Alcohol has been banned in Iran since 1980 following the Islamic Revolution, with offenders facing 80 lashes and imprisonment. Despite this, Iran's Ministry of Health spokesman Hossein Kermanpour urged anyone who consumes alcohol and experiences unusual symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

The current outbreak comes two years after four people were executed in Iran over a poisoning incident that killed 17 and injured 199.

Source: Legit.ng