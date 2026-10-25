A Nigerian banker, Salami Olamilekan Kabir, has officially wrapped up his tenure at Access Bank after more than two years

The banker took to the LinkedIn platform to express gratitude to his colleagues and a former boss who shaped his career

Kabir has since commenced a new role at Fidelity Bank, signalling a fresh chapter in his banking career journey

A Nigerian banker, Salami Olamilekan Kabir, has publicly announced his departure from Access Bank Plc, wrapping up a chapter that spanned more than two years and drawing warm reactions from his professional network.

Kabir shared the news on LinkedIn on October 21, 2026, describing his time at the bank as a period rich in learning and personal development.

After over two years at Access Bank, a banker sends a touching message to his former colleagues. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Salami Olamilekan Kabir

Source: UGC

Rather than a quiet exit, he chose to pen a heartfelt tribute to the people and experiences that shaped his career during that period.

Access Bank staff member's exit: Gratitude at the centre of his farewell

In his post, Kabir singled out his supervisor, Dubem Etukokwu, for particular recognition, noting the guidance and leadership he received under him.

"A special appreciation goes to my boss, Dubem Etukokwu for his guidance, support, and leadership. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow under you," he wrote.

He also extended his appreciation to colleagues who offered collaboration and encouragement throughout his stint at the bank, describing the relationships formed as instrumental to his professional growth.

A new chapter at Fidelity Bank

Beyond the farewell, Kabir's announcement carried an air of excitement about what lies ahead.

He confirmed that he has already begun a new role at Fidelity Bank Plc, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunities waiting in his new environment.

"I look forward to embracing new challenges, expanding my knowledge, building meaningful relationships, and making valuable contributions to the organisation," he stated.

He signed off his Access Bank chapter with a resolute declaration: "I leave Access Bank Unbowed Unbent and Unbroken."

Netizens react to banker's exit from Access Bank

The post drew supportive responses from colleagues and connections across his network.

Jibril Adeyeye wrote:

"Congratulations my brother. Barakallahu fih."

Bello Ridwan Olayinka added:

"Congratulations chief. Wishing you good luck."

Zainab Ajao, who appeared to share history with Kabir, greeted him warmly:

"Hello Warrior (once a warrior, always a warrior)😉 Good to find you here. Hope to connect soon, and Big Congratulations 🎉. Greater and more meaningful achievements."

Legit.ng reported that an Access Bank employee had graduated from Ajayi Crowther University with a first-class degree.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who had applied to Access Bank and Stanbic IBTC had faced 22 rejections.

How to open Access Bank account online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how to open an Access Bank account online with BVN.

One of the most convenient ways to open an Access Bank account online is through the bank's website.

There are two ways you can open an Access Bank account on your mobile phone. You can use the AccessMore mobile app or the USSD code method.

Source: Legit.ng