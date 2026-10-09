Caroline Sunshine is not married. The former Disney Channel actress turned political aide has never publicly announced a husband, and no credible source has confirmed a wedding. What is known is that she has maintained a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Matt Stumme, believed to date back to around 2013 or 2014 — a partnership that began long before she swapped Hollywood for Washington. Before Stumme, she was briefly linked to two of her Shake It Up co-stars.

Caroline Sunshine arrives at the 2013 Radio Disney Music Awards. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Caroline Sunshine is not married and has never publicly confirmed a husband or engagement.

and has never publicly confirmed a husband or engagement. She has been in a long-term relationship with Matt Stumme since approximately 2013–2014 .

since approximately . Her confirmed exes are Shake It Up co-stars Adam Irigoyen (2012) and Roshon Fegan (2013).

co-stars (2012) and (2013). She has no children , according to all available sources.

, according to all available sources. Her net worth is estimated at $2 million, from acting and political roles.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Caroline Mohr Sunshine Date of birth 5 September 1995 Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Raised in Orange County, California Education Orange Lutheran High School; Claremont McKenna College Occupation Former actress; political aide; TV commentator Known for Tinka Hessenheffer on Shake It Up (Disney Channel) Marital status Not married Partner Matt Stumme (c. 2013–present) Children None confirmed Political party Republican Net worth Est. $1–2 million

Who is Caroline Sunshine?

Caroline Mohr Sunshine, born on 5 September 1995, is an American political aide and former actress who previously worked as a White House staffer during the presidency of Donald Trump in 2018.

As an actress, she is best known for her co-starring role as the flashy, rude European exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up.

Born Caroline Mohr Sunshine in Atlanta, Georgia, to parents Thom and Karen Sunshine, she was raised in Orange County, California, United States and has two younger brothers, Johnny and Christopher.

Caroline Sunshine attends the Celebrity Experience Interactive Event. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sunshine began studying ballet at the age of three and landed her first lead role playing Goldilocks in a kindergarten play.

Acting career

From 2010 to 2013, Sunshine appeared in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up opposite Bella Thorne and Zendaya. In the summer of 2010, she also gained wider attention for her role as Barbara Winslow in the feature film Marmaduke, based on the comic strip of the same name.

Sunshine has also appeared in the direct-to-video film The Outfield (2015).

From acting to politics

In 2018, Sunshine made a major career shift, joining the White House as a press assistant under President Donald Trump's administration and leaving entertainment. In December 2023, she was appointed deputy director of communications for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

In a 2018 statement to CNN, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters noted that Caroline Sunshine had prior political experience through internships and university activities:

Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.

Caroline Sunshine attends the "John Carter" Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Is Caroline Sunshine married now?

The simple answer is that Caroline Sunshine is not married. She has never publicly announced a marriage, and no verified reports confirm she has a husband. Instead, she has chosen to keep much of her personal life out of the public eye.

Some low-authority websites claim she is married to a man named Michael Hauk and allege a 2021 wedding ceremony. However, these claims appear only on unreliable, unverified sites and are flatly contradicted by Wikipedia, IMDb, and every credible source. Very little verified information exists about her dating history, and no public engagement announcements or wedding reports involve the former actress.

Does Caroline Sunshine have kids?

According to available records, she has no children. No publicly confirmed information about Caroline Sunshine's children is available.

Caroline Sunshine and Matt Stumme: her decade-long relationship

Caroline Sunshine attends the Starkey Hearing Foundation's Listen Carefully Concert. Photo: Tiffany Rose (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matt Stumme and Caroline Sunshine met while attending Lutheran High School of Orange County. The two have been dating since 2013 and even attended their school prom together.

Caroline's boyfriend, Matt Stumme, is a photographer born on 21 October 1994 in Yorba Linda, California.

She started dating Matt Stumme around 2013 after attending high school together. After high school, Caroline studied international relations and economics at Claremont McKenna College.

Matt's photography focuses on themes such as the ocean, fire, sky, forest, and waterfalls, and he has also photographed Caroline.

Although Caroline Sunshine has largely kept her relationships private, reports over the years suggest she and Stumme were in a long-term relationship, though neither has often discussed their personal lives in interviews or on social media.

As of 2026, Caroline Sunshine is dating Matt Stumme.

Her relationship timeline at a glance

Roshon Fegan and Caroline Sunshine featured in interstitials. Photo: Richard Harbaugh (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Adam Irigoyen (2012) — Shake It Up co-star Adam Irigoyen and Caroline started dating in mid-April 2012. They dated for three months before calling it quits in July 2012. Roshon Fegan (2013) — American actor Roshon Fegan and Caroline got together on 3 January 2013. They dated for two months before separating on 28 February 2013. Matt Stumme (2013–present) — Matt Stumme and Caroline have known each other for a while. The two met while attending high school together at Lutheran High School of Orange County and have been dating since 2013.

Latest news

Since 2026, Sunshine has become a frequent panellist on CNN's NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

As a former Trump 2024 campaign press aide, Sunshine has engaged in high-profile television debates regarding political messaging and GOP advertising strategy, arguing that the party risks alienating young voters, particularly young men.

Caroline Sunshine's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caroline Sunshine has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She earned money from acting roles early in her career and political communications work, including campaign and White House positions.

Actress Caroline Sunshine attends the world premiere of "Monsters University". Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

However, this figure has not been independently verified through public financial records. Her actual wealth may differ from the published estimate, as she has not fully disclosed her salary, assets, and other sources of income.

Her verified sources of income include:

Acting work on Shake It Up , Marmaduke , and The Outfield

, , and White House press assistant role (2018)

Deputy communications director for Trump's 2024 campaign

Spokesmodel work for Puppy Love 4 Girlz, a fragrance line

CNN television commentary (2026–present)

FAQs

Is Caroline Sunshine married? No. As of 2026, Caroline Sunshine is not married and has never publicly confirmed a husband or engagement. Who is Caroline Sunshine's boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Matt Stumme. The pair have been together since approximately 2013. Who is Michael Hauk? Claims that Michael Hauk is Caroline Sunshine's husband appear only on unverified, low-authority websites. Wikipedia, IMDb, and all credible sources make no mention of a marriage. Treat these claims as unconfirmed. Does Caroline Sunshine have children? No. She has no children. What is Caroline Sunshine doing now? Sunshine remains a public-facing voice in Republican politics. After serving as deputy communications director for the 2024 Trump campaign, she has continued appearing on outlets including CNN to discuss administration policy. Where did Caroline Sunshine go to university? She attended Claremont McKenna College. Why did Caroline Sunshine leave acting? She transitioned into Republican politics after graduating, eventually joining the Trump White House press team in 2018. No public statement from her specifically addresses why she left acting. What is Caroline Sunshine's net worth? Her net worth is estimated at $2 million, based on her acting and political careers.

Quick facts

She played Tinka Hessenheffer on Disney Channel's Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013.

from 2010 to 2013. She joined the Trump White House as a press assistant in 2018, aged 22.

She was appointed deputy communications director for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in December 2023.

She became a CNN political panellist on NewsNight with Abby Phillip in 2026.

in 2026. She has been involved with the Starkey Hearing Foundation and graduated from the National Charity League.

Caroline Sunshine's journey from Disney Channel fame to a career in politics has kept much of her personal life out of the spotlight. While her early co-star rumours attracted attention, her reported decade-long romance has sparked curiosity about whether she is married. Despite public interest, she has kept details of her relationship status private, leaving fans with few confirmed answers about her love life.

We also highlighted facts about FOX News correspondent Madison Scarpino, including her career, family background and relationship status.

Though she is rumoured to be dating Calvin Wright, Scarpino has not confirmed the relationship and keeps her personal life out of the spotlight. Her rapid rise from a local reporter in St. Louis to a national correspondent has made her a familiar face on US news.

Source: Legit.ng