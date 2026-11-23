Oman's eVisa platform lists four distinct visa categories available to travellers and tourists

The visa options include both sponsored and unsponsored tourist visas, as well as a dedicated category for GCC residents

An express visa option is also available on the platform for those who may need faster processing

Oman's eVisa system currently supports four categories of visas for travellers looking to enter the country, covering a range of visitor types from independent tourists to residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The four visa types available on the platform are the unsponsored tourist visa, the sponsored tourist visa, the tourist visa for GCC residents, and the express visa.

Oman eVisa platform offers four visa categories, including sponsored and unsponsored tourist visas, a GCC residents visa, and an express visa option. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Visa options on Oman's eVisa platform

The unsponsored tourist visa is intended for travellers who are arranging their own visit without a local sponsor in Oman.

By contrast, the sponsored tourist visa requires a host or sponsor based in the country to support the application.

A separate category exists specifically for residents of GCC countries, recognising the unique movement arrangements that exist across the Gulf region for those living within member states.

The fourth option, the express visa, is available for applicants who require quicker processing, though it falls under the same eVisa system as the other categories.

Together, these four visa types reflect Oman's effort to cater to different visitor circumstances through a single online portal, making it easier for travellers to identify the right category before applying.

Oman approves special work permits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oman's Ministry of Labour introduced a Special Work Permits service that allows employers to hire foreign workers across nine profession categories, with approvals processed within ten days of a completed application.

Source: Legit.ng