Oman New eVisa System Offers 4 Types of Visas for Travellers
- Oman's eVisa platform lists four distinct visa categories available to travellers and tourists
- The visa options include both sponsored and unsponsored tourist visas, as well as a dedicated category for GCC residents
- An express visa option is also available on the platform for those who may need faster processing
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Oman's eVisa system currently supports four categories of visas for travellers looking to enter the country, covering a range of visitor types from independent tourists to residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
The four visa types available on the platform are the unsponsored tourist visa, the sponsored tourist visa, the tourist visa for GCC residents, and the express visa.
Visa options on Oman's eVisa platform
The unsponsored tourist visa is intended for travellers who are arranging their own visit without a local sponsor in Oman.
By contrast, the sponsored tourist visa requires a host or sponsor based in the country to support the application.
A separate category exists specifically for residents of GCC countries, recognising the unique movement arrangements that exist across the Gulf region for those living within member states.
The fourth option, the express visa, is available for applicants who require quicker processing, though it falls under the same eVisa system as the other categories.
Together, these four visa types reflect Oman's effort to cater to different visitor circumstances through a single online portal, making it easier for travellers to identify the right category before applying.
Oman approves special work permits
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oman's Ministry of Labour introduced a Special Work Permits service that allows employers to hire foreign workers across nine profession categories, with approvals processed within ten days of a completed application.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.