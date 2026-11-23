The UAE introduced rules requiring hotels to keep male and female staff separate in health clubs

Men are banned from working in women's health clubs, and women are banned from working in men's health clubs

Hotels that violate the rules face fines of up to AED 50,000 and possible closure of their health clubs for up to one year

The United Arab Emirates has introduced strict gender-separation rules for health club workers in hotels, setting clear boundaries on which staff members can operate in which facilities.

Under the new regulations, male employees are only permitted to work in men's health clubs, while female employees may only work in women's health clubs. Neither group is allowed to cross into the other's designated space.

UAE names 1 place where male and female employees must work separately. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/ TolikoffPhotography

Source: Getty Images

UAE rules on gender separation

The regulations outline the following requirements for hotels operating health club facilities:

- Men are not allowed to work in women's health clubs

- Women are not allowed to work in men's health clubs

- Male workers may only be assigned to men's health clubs

- Female workers may only be assigned to women's health clubs

Penalties for hotels that break the rules

Hotels found in violation of the gender-separation rules face a structured set of consequences:

- A fine ranging from AED 3,000 to AED 50,000 for breaching the rules (N1,115,477 - N18,591,286)

- Closure of the health club facility for up to one year in cases where a hotel repeats the same offence

UAE bans two outfits for government workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for government employees, including Emiratis and foreign workers.

The rules prohibit men and women from wearing jeans and sportswear in government offices. They also specify the approved clothing for male and female employees, with separate requirements for Emiratis and foreigners, as well as additional rules on workers' appearance.

Source: Legit.ng