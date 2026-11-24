Presidential aide Daniel Bwala made the projection during a live interview on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Monday

Bwala said Peter Obi holds a strong presence in Abia and Anambra, making those two states difficult for the APC to win outright

The presidential adviser also dismissed the opposition's readiness, saying those tracking political trends could already see their defeat coming

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has said the All Progressives Congress expects to win three of the five South-East states in the 2027 general elections.

The presidential aide acknowledged that Peter Obi's hold over Abia and Anambra could deny the ruling party victories in those two.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, says the APC expects to win three South-East states in the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Bwala said Obi's presence in Abia and Anambra was too strong to dismiss, but maintained that the party would not necessarily be shut out even if it fell short of winning those states.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this during an appearance on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Monday, November 23, 2026, where he was pressed on the APC's strategy for the South-East ahead of the elections.

"We will struggle in Abia. You see, in Abia and Anambra, Peter has a very convincing presence. Even in these two states, I am assuming that if we lose, we still come second, which is not a bad thing. Apart from these two states, the remainder of the states, we are winning," Bwala said.

Bwala calls his forecast a projection

The presidential aide was careful to frame the assessment as a projection rather than a guarantee, adding that two people within the same party could read the same political data differently.

"Where we think we may not, and I use the word advisedly because none of what I'm saying is cast in stone, right? It is projection, and two people from the same political party can have different projections based on our own interpretation of data," he said.

He added that openly acknowledging where the APC might face difficulty was more honest than claiming an outright sweep of the region. His use of the word "struggle," he clarified, referred specifically to the party's chances of clinching those particular states.

Bwala on the opposition's readiness

Beyond the South-East, Bwala expressed broad confidence in the APC's overall position going into 2027, dismissing suggestions that opposition parties were well placed to challenge the ruling party.

"I do not think the opposition is ready. Those who understand the political trajectory can see that they are already facing defeat," he said.

The presidential aide says opposition parties are not ready for the 2027 elections and are already facing defeat. Photo credit: Daniel Bwala

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Analyst predicts states Peter Obi could win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that political analyst and lawyer Aninze Ekene said NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi is set to win the 2027 general election.

Ekene named specific states across the South East, South-South, and North Central where he believes Obi will secure victories.

The analyst also pointed to Kano in the North West as a likely win for Obi, with a competitive showing expected in Adamawa State.

Source: Legit.ng