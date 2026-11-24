Former Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege said gunmen openly declared their intent to kill him during a campaign attack in Delta State

Four members of Omo-Agege's campaign organisation were killed and about 15 others were wounded in the shooting at Uduere, Ughelli North

Omo-Agege credited his DSS escorts with saving his life and described the attack as premeditated

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Delta State - Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has said that gunmen who opened fire on his campaign team in Delta State were shouting his name and calling for his death as the shooting unfolded.

Omo-Agege described in detail the attack that struck his campaign event at Uduere, in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Omo-Agege says gunmen shouted that they wanted to kill him as they attacked his campaign event in Delta State. Photo credit: Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Twitter

He said the assailants began shooting less than five minutes after he started addressing supporters at the venue. By his account, a chance movement saved his life — he had stepped to the side of his vehicle to maintain eye contact with members of the crowd when the volley of gunshots rang out.

As reported by The Punch, he made the claim on Monday, November 23, 2026, during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he

"It was by divine intervention. As I was speaking, I just moved over to the side of the vehicle to be able to make eye contact with those I was speaking with. It was immediately I did that that the volley of gunshots started," he said.

He added that his Department of State Services escorts acted swiftly and professionally, and he credited them directly with keeping him alive.

"Right there at the venue, while they were shooting, we could hear them say, 'It is Omo-Agege we want to kill. We must kill Omo-Agege.' But I was lucky because my DSS details were very professional. In fact, after God, the only reason I am alive today is because of the DSS operatives who were with me," he said.

Four dead, dozens wounded

Omo-Agege said four members of his campaign organisation lost their lives in the attack, with roughly 15 others suffering injuries, several of them in a critical condition.

Among the dead was Moses Anaughe, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly who also served as a personal assistant to Omo-Agege.

Anaughe died at Ughelli Central Hospital after being shot during the incident. Another aide, Akima Efemena Umukoro, was also identified as one of the fatalities.

The former lawmaker called the attack premeditated, saying there had been a build-up of threatening activity before the violence.

He also questioned why he was being singled out when other politicians were equally contesting elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Omo-Agege is seeking a return to the National Assembly under the Nigeria Democratic Congress, running for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat.

Ovie Omo-Agege says four members of his team were killed and about 15 others injured in the attack.

Source: Original

Thugs attack Kwankwaso’s convoy, smash seven vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected thugs attacked the campaign convoy of NDC Vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano state.

The NDC governorship candidate's spokesperson confirmed injuries to campaign team members and damage to several vehicles.

The attack happened after the convoy had passed through six other local government areas without any trouble.

Source: Legit.ng