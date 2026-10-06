From secret marriages to Teen Wolf co-stars: who did Crystal Reed date?

Crystal Reed's dating history spans a little-known first marriage, a romance with her Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman, and a six-year relationship with TV presenter Darren McMullen. Best known as Allison Argent in Teen Wolf and Sofia Falcone in Gotham, the Michigan-born actress has kept her love life largely private, but the key chapters are well documented.

Crystal Reed at the "Bugonia" New York Premiere held at The Museum of Modern Art on October 21, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

She dated Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman from 2012 to 2013 and admitted the breakup hit her hard.

co-star and admitted the breakup hit her hard. Crystal and Scottish-Australian TV presenter Darren McMullen were together from 2013 until 2019 .

. Reed does not have children and has kept a low profile on relationships since 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Crystal Marie Reed Date of birth 6 February 1985 Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Polish and Native American Education Wayne State University (attended BFA theatre programme) Occupation Actress Height 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Ex-husband Peter Nottoli Notable exes Daniel Sharman, Darren McMullen Children None Net worth Approx. $2–4 million Instagram @crystalmreed

Who is Crystal Reed?

Crystal Marie Reed, born on 6 February 1985, is an American actress and model. She is of half-Native American and half-Polish descent and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, where she began studying the arts at a young age, pursuing dance and theatre as a child.

She later attended Wayne State University, where she was admitted into the highly regarded Bachelor of Fine Arts programme for theatre. After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly found her footing on screen.

She is best known for her roles as Allison Argent in the 2011 MTV show Teen Wolf and Sofia Falcone on Gotham. Reed went on to reprise her role as Allison Argent in the reunion film Teen Wolf: The Movie in 2023.

Crystal Reed's relationships: a complete timeline

Crystal Reed has been linked to a handful of partners over the years, some far more publicly than others. Here's how her love life has unfolded, one chapter at a time.

Peter Nottoli — the secret first marriage (2008–2012)

Crystal Reed's romantic history begins with a marriage most fans didn't know about. She was married to Peter John Nottoli for about four years. Court records show Reed filed for divorce from Nottoli in Los Angeles County in 2011, and the divorce was finalised in 2012.

The marriage overlapped with the start of her Teen Wolf fame: the show premiered in June 2011, and she filed for divorce that September.

Daniel Sharman — the Teen Wolf romance (2012–2013)

Daniel Sharman attends press Conference for "The Medici the Magnificent" in Florence, Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Italy, on 10 October 2018. Photo: Mauro Fagiani

Source: Getty Images

Perhaps Crystal Reed's most talked-about relationship is the one she had with her Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman. In 2012, Crystal Reed began dating Daniel Sharman after forming a close bond on the set of the hit MTV series. Beginning in 2012, Sharman had a major recurring role as werewolf Isaac Lahey in MTV's supernatural drama series Teen Wolf.

While playing Allison on MTV's hit series, Reed dated Sharman from 2012 to 2013. The pair were spotted together at locations around Los Angeles, and their off-screen connection fuelled considerable fan excitement.

Crystal and Daniel dated for about a year before they split in 2013. Both actors were tight-lipped about their breakup, but Crystal took it pretty hard, so much so that she retreated to Paris to recover.

While many hoped to see Crystal and her ex-boyfriend Daniel reunite onscreen for Teen Wolf: The Movie, that didn't happen. There is no confirmed reason why Daniel didn't return to play Isaac Lahey in the film.

Are Crystal Reed and Daniel Sharman still together?

No. Crystal Reed began dating Daniel Sharman, who played Isaac Lahey on Teen Wolf, but the two broke up in 2013. She then started dating Australian presenter Darren McMullen later that year. The two have not been linked romantically since their split.

Crystal Reed and Darren McMullen: the long-term relationship

Darren McMullen and Crystal Reed arrive ahead of 'The Gift' Sydney Premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on August 24, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

After her early marriage ended, Crystal Reed went on to find love with a well-known name from Australian TV. Here's a closer look at the man who shared one of her longest relationships.

Who is Darren McMullen?

Darren McMullen, born 10 February 1982, is a Scottish-Australian television and radio presenter. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and emigrated with his family to Australia at the age of 12. He is best known as the co-host of The Voice Australia.

His comedic timing and effortless charm made him a natural fit for BBC1's live Saturday night show The Magicians before landing a prominent role in the US as host of NBC's primetime series Love in the Wild. Returning to Australia, Darren became a household name as host of The Voice and The Voice Kids, working alongside global superstars including Ricky Martin, Seal, Kylie Minogue, and Keith Urban across five seasons.

How did Crystal and Darren meet?

Reed was in a relationship with television presenter Darren McMullen from July 2013 until early 2019. The ex-couple first started their relationship in 2013, following Darren's breakup with Australian model Rechelle Jenkins two years prior.

The couple were frequently seen together at public events and on social media, becoming one of the more visible celebrity pairs of the mid-2010s.

Were Crystal Reed and Darren McMullen engaged?

The couple spoke about a future together. In 2017, McMullen told New Idea they wanted 'a lot of kids,' though he had also said he wouldn't marry until Australia legalised same-sex marriage.

Despite those plans, the relationship did not last. Their relationship didn't stand the test of time, and they split in 2019.

Does Crystal Reed have kids?

Crystal Reed has no children. Despite Darren McMullen's public comments about wanting a large family together, the pair separated before having any children. Reed has not publicly discussed plans for a family since.

Crystal Reed's current relationship status

Five facts about Crystal Reed. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Since 2019, Crystal Reed has kept a low profile when it comes to relationships. As of this writing, it seems that Crystal is living the single life. The actress hasn't been romantically tied to anyone since her breakup with Scottish-Australian actor and TV host Darren McMullen.

In January 2020, Reed commented on Swamp Thing co-star Maria Sten's holiday photos from Italy, referring to her as 'my girlfriend. 'Neither actress clarified the comment, and it may have been a joke between friends."

Latest news

Crystal Reed, John Travolta, and Chet Hanks have signed on to star in Ed, an AI-themed sci-fi horror thriller from director Christopher J. Scott and the Atlanta-based Pangaea Studios. The film centres on a sentient AI chauffeur bot that escapes the lab and begins killing reckless drivers under the guise of public safety. Its grief-stricken creator must stop the carnage before the machine evolves into an embodiment of AI gone bad.

Reed also attended the US premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' The Bride! in New York in March 2026, signalling she remains an active fixture on the Hollywood circuit.

Crystal Reed's net worth

Crystal Reed's net worth is estimated to be between $3 million, primarily derived from her acting career in television and film.

Her main income streams include:

Acting fees from Teen Wolf , Gotham , and Swamp Thing

, , and Film roles including Crazy, Stupid, Love , Ghostland , and the upcoming Ed

, , and the upcoming Endorsements and appearances at fan conventions

Brand endorsements and her work in photography

FAQs

Who did Crystal Reed date? Crystal Reed's confirmed relationships include her ex-husband Peter Nottoli (2008–2012), Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman (2012–2013), and Scottish-Australian TV presenter Darren McMullen (2013–2019). Are Crystal Reed and Daniel Sharman still together? No. They dated for roughly a year before splitting in 2013. Crystal has spoken about the breakup being difficult, and Daniel did not appear in Teen Wolf: The Movie in 2023. Does Crystal Reed have kids? No. Crystal Reed does not have children. She and Darren McMullen were reportedly engaged and discussed having children, but the couple separated before starting a family. Who is Crystal Reed's partner now? As of 2026, Crystal Reed is believed to be single. She has not been publicly linked to anyone since her split from Darren McMullen in 2019. Was Crystal Reed married? Yes. She was married to Peter Nottoli from 2008 until their divorce was finalised on 31 May 2012 in Los Angeles County. Who is Darren McMullen? Darren McMullen is a Scottish-Australian television presenter best known for co-hosting The Voice Australia. He and Crystal dated from 2013 to 2019 and were reportedly engaged in 2017. What is Crystal Reed doing now? She has recently signed on to star alongside John Travolta and Chet Hanks in the AI horror thriller Ed, directed by Christopher J. Scott and currently in production. What is Crystal Reed's net worth? Her net worth is estimated at between $2 million and $4 million, based on her acting career across television and film.

We also highlighted facts about Peter Nottoli, Crystal Reed’s former husband, and the marriage they kept largely out of the public eye.

They married in 2008, before Reed became known for Teen Wolf, and divorced in 2012. Their relationship ended as her career was gaining momentum, while Nottoli returned to private life.

Source: Legit.ng