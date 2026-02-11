Fiona Apple's husband and the relationships that shaped her musical journey

Who is Fiona Apple’s husband? The acclaimed singer-songwriter is not married and is believed to be single, as she has not publicly revealed her current relationship status. Nonetheless, since rising to fame, Fiona Apple has been romantically linked to several individuals, including Lionel Deluy, Louis C.K., and David Blaine.

Fiona Apple has had several high-profile relationships over the years, including with figures such as Louis C.K., David Blaine, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Jonathan Ames .

. She was reportedly married once to fashion photographer Lionel Deluy , with the marriage believed to have taken place in the early 2000s.

, with the marriage believed to have taken place in the early 2000s. The Sleep to Dream singer is currently not married and is also widely believed to be single.

Profile summary

Full name Fiona Apple McAfee-Maggart Gender Female Date of birth 13 September 1977 Age 48 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Diane McAfee Father Brandon Maggart Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Alexander Hamilton High School Profession Singer-songwriter, musician, pianist

Who is Fiona Apple’s husband?

The Grammy-winning singer does not currently have a husband and is reportedly single. However, she was once briefly married to French fashion photographer Lionel Deluy. The marriage was not publicised, with details only becoming known following a 2012 interview with Vulture. She revealed:

My ex-husband, Lionel Deluy, is a very good friend of mine, too. He’s lovely. I was married very briefly to Lionel.

Although she did not speak extensively about the marriage, Fiona Apple recalled that it took place when she was in her twenties. As a result, the marriage is believed to have occurred in the early 2000s.

Fiona Apple’s relationship history: Her love life over the years

Fiona Apple’s relationship history has long intrigued fans who connect deeply with her emotionally charged music. Although she is neither married nor dating, the singer has been linked to several influential figures over the years. These relationships are widely believed to have shaped both her personal growth and artistic evolution.

David Blaine (1996–1997)

David Blaine is an American magician, mentalist, and endurance performer who was once associated with Leonardo DiCaprio’s infamous posse. His relationship with Fiona Apple reportedly began shortly after the release of her 1996 debut album, Tidal.

Fiona Apple and David Blaine were known for their intense connection and even got tattoos of each other’s names. In an interview with Stereogum, Apple commented on the tattoo, reflecting on the depth of their relationship at the time:

I have what they call a “tramp stamp”, but it looks cool. I got that tattoo for David Blaine, and for myself, because he had gotten a tattoo of my name on his shoulder, which is now covered up with the face of the devil, and I felt like I needed to do something in return. But I didn’t feel right getting “David” tattooed on me.

The relationship was, however, short-lived and allegedly ended in 1997.

Paul Thomas Anderson (1997–2001)

Paul Thomas Anderson is an award-winning American filmmaker widely regarded as one of the most influential directors of his generation. He dated Fiona Apple for approximately three years, a relationship Apple later described as painful and chaotic.

Fiona Apple and Paul Thomas Anderson reportedly met in 1997 and soon began a romantic relationship. Apple later alleged that Anderson struggled with anger issues and recalled an incident following the 1998 Academy Awards, when he did not win an Oscar and allegedly threw a chair across a room.

She has said that the incident played a significant role in her decision to end the relationship. Anderson and Apple ultimately parted ways in 2001, after which he began a relationship with actress Maya Rudolph, with whom he has four children.

Following their breakup, Anderson released Punch-Drunk Love, a film widely believed to have been inspired by his relationship with Apple. Around the same period, Apple released Extraordinary Machine, an album often associated with her experiences during that chapter of her life.

Louis C.K. (2000s)

Louis Alfred Székely, professionally known as Louis C.K., is an American multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker. Fiona Apple was reportedly involved in a brief relationship with the comedian, though few details about their time together have been made public.

While Apple has acknowledged the relationship, she has said that she remains close to most of her former partners, with Louis C.K. being a notable exception. In 2017, the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Following the allegations, Apple publicly urged him to acknowledge the harm caused, stating that he showed little remorse at the time.

Jonathan Ames (2006–2010)

Jonathan Ames is a renowned author best known for his novels and comic memoirs. He is also the creator of the television series Bored to Death and Blunt Talk. Fiona Apple’s relationship with Ames lasted for about four years, ending in 2010. The two later reconciled in 2015 but eventually parted ways again, reportedly due to Ames’s concerns about Apple’s problematic drinking.

Despite their breakup, Apple has spoken warmly about Ames, describing him as her kindest former partner. In an interview with Pitchfork, she reflected on their relationship, saying:

It was comforting to be held by him. It was really just about me thinking that I am not functional enough to be in a relationship, which I still kind of think.

FAQs

Who has Fiona Apple dated? The American singer has been romantically linked to multiple high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry, including Lionel Deluy, Jonathan Ames, David Blaine, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Louis C.K. Is Fiona Apple in a relationship today? She has not revealed details about her current relationship status, and therefore, she is presumed to be single. Is Fiona Apple still with Jonathan Ames? They reunited in 2015 and broke up for good in 2015, after they initially dated between 2006 and 2010. Did David Blaine date Fiona Apple? Her short-lived relationship with the magician ended in 1997. Did Fiona Apple ever get married? The singer was once briefly married to fashion photographer Lionel Deluy. Their marriage is believed to have been in the 2000s when she was in her twenties. Does Fiona Apple have children? She does not have any publicly known children.

Fiona Apple has no husband, and her personal life has often drawn public interest, but she has consistently kept it out of the spotlight. While she has been linked to several high-profile figures and reportedly married once, she is currently believed to be single. While her relationships have influenced her journey, her music remains her most defining legacy.

