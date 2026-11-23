Kuwait authorities released a list of clothing items that male employees are prohibited from wearing in the workplace

The banned items range from short trousers and T-shirts to sportswear and hats with inappropriate messages

Traditional Dishdasha worn without the accompanying Ghutra and Egal also made the list of unacceptable work attire

Kuwait has introduced clear guidelines on what male employees are not permitted to wear while on duty, drawing attention to a formal list of clothing deemed unsuitable for the workplace.

The regulations cover a range of casual and informal items, signalling an expectation of a professional standard of dress across workplaces in the country. Below is a full breakdown of the clothing types that male workers in Kuwait are barred from wearing.

Kuwait tells male employees 6 types of clothing they cannot wear to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait's banned clothing for male employees

The following items have been identified as inappropriate for male employees:

1. Short trousers

2. T-shirts

3. Shirts bearing inappropriate pictures or messages

4. Sportswear

5. Traditional Dishdasha worn without a Ghutra and Egal

6. Hats carrying inappropriate pictures or messages

What Kuwait dress code rules mean

Notably, the guidelines do not prohibit traditional attire outright. The Dishdasha, a long robe widely worn by men in the Gulf region, remains acceptable, provided it is worn with the Ghutra, a traditional headscarf, and the Egal, the cord used to hold it in place. Wearing the garment without these accessories, however, now falls outside the permitted dress standard.

The inclusion of items such as sportswear and casual T-shirts suggests the rules are aimed at maintaining a formal appearance in professional settings. The rules also explicitly name clothing with offensive or unsuitable imagery, whether on shirts or hats, as unacceptable.

UAE bans 2 clothes for government employees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for government employees, listing two types of clothing that both male and female workers are prohibited from wearing.

The rules also outlined approved outfits for Emirati and foreign employees, alongside additional appearance requirements.

Source: Legit.ng