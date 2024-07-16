20 fun facts about California: Explore the wonders of the Golden State

California is a state in the Western United States, lying on the American Pacific Coast. Also known as the Golden State, it is one of America's largest and most populous states, with over 39 million residents. The state is known for its famous landmarks, such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hollywood sign. Here are some fun facts about California you should know before visiting or moving to the state.

California is the most populous U.S. state and the third-largest by area. Photo: Matthew Starling (modified by author)

California is a diverse state with a long and interesting history. The iconic state is a treasure collection of intriguing historical tidbits and geographical wonders. It is mostly known for its glamorous Hollywood scene, Disneyland, beaches, and breathtaking coastline. The state attained statehood on 9 September 1850, becoming the 31st state to join the union.

Fun facts about California

California, nicknamed the Golden State, is one of the most populous places in America, with 58 counties. It shares its border with three states: Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. The state’s capital is Sacramento. From being the birthplace of tech companies to the beautiful scenery of the Pacific Coastline, the Golden State has a lot to offer. Below are random facts about California.

1. California is the third largest state in America

California is the third-largest state in the United States by area (163,696 square miles or 423,970 square kilometres) and the largest by population after Alaska and Texas. It has more than 39 million residents.

2. The state has Watermelon Snow

Some parts of California witness watermelon snow. Photo: Stefan Wackerhagen

In a stunning and peculiar natural phenomenon, some parts of California, such as the Sierra Nevada, witness a fascinating spectacle known as 'watermelon snow'. This type of snow is common during the summer in alpine and coastal polar regions worldwide.

3. California is home to the world’s largest tree

California’s Sequoia National Park has the world’s oldest and largest tree by volume. The General Sherman Tree is the world's largest currently living tree by volume, towering at a height of 83.8 meters (275 ft), a diameter of 7.7 m (25 ft), an estimated bole volume of 1,487 m3 (52,513 cu ft).

4. The state has more people than Canada

California has an estimated population of 38.9 million residents, which is about one-eighth of the U.S. population and more than the entire population of Canada. Its people come from various ethnic, racial, national, and religious backgrounds.

5. California is home to the 'Avocado Capital of the World'

Californians are so in love with the avocado that it has become the official state fruit and one of the most famous foods in California. San Diego County's Fallbrook, known as the "Avocado Capital of the World," hosts an annual avocado festival. 90% of America's avocados are grown in Southern California, and the weather is also perfect for wine.

6. Over 100,000 earthquakes occur in California annually

According to the California Earthquake Authority, California experiences over 100,000 earthquakes yearly. This is due to California's unique position along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where numerous tectonic plates interact, causing frequent shifts and movements beneath the Earth's surface. Most of California's quakes are small in magnitude and cause little to no damage.

7. Almonds are California’s top exports

Almonds are California's top agricultural export and the nation's top speciality crop export. Photo: Shippee

Almonds are California's top agricultural export and the nation's top speciality crop export. Californians started cultivating almonds in the late 18th century when Spanish missionaries introduced almond trees to the region. With its unique Mediterranean climate, California accounts for over 80% of almonds produced globally and virtually all domestically.

8. San Francisco, California, is known as the ‘City of Dogs’

San Francisco is a perfect city to visit with your dog. It is known as “the city of dogs” due to its highest number of dogs per capita in the United States. The city offers ideal urban terrain for dogs, with mild weather and compact 7-mile-by-7-mile dimensions perfect for walking. There are more dog breeds than children in San Francisco.

9. California was an independent country for one month

On 14 June 1846, a group of American settlers entered Sonoma, a small town in the Mexican territory of Alta California. They rebelled against the Mexican authorities, raised the "Bear Flag," and declared the "California Republic" an independent nation. California existed as an independent nation for 25 days.

10. The state insect of California is the California dogface butterfly

The California dogface butterfly has been the state insect of the U.S. state of California since 1972. Also known as the dog head butterfly, this bright yellow, orange, and black butterfly's endemic range is limited to the state. It is only found between north-central California and Baja California, between the Sierra Nevada and Coast Ranges.

11. The state has most national parks in the United States

California has more national parks than any other state in the United States. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler

California has more national parks than any other state in the United States. The state has nine national parks to explore, the most in the country, and offers an abundance of incredibly beautiful scenery. The total acreage of these nine national parks in California is more than 6.3 million acres.

12. The state motto of California is 'Eureka'

'Eureka!' is California's official motto. It is a Greek word meaning 'I have found it'. 'Eureka has been California's state motto since 1963, but the word has appeared on the state seal since 1849 as a reference to the discovery of gold in California.

13. The flag of California is called The Bear Flag

The Bear Flag is the official flag of the U.S. state of California. It consists of a single red star, a red stripe along the bottom, a California grizzly bear representing strength and independence, and the words 'California Republic’. The Bear Flag remains a powerful symbol of the state’s unique history and spirit.

14. California has multiple ghost towns

California has over 300 ghost towns scattered throughout the state. Ghost towns were caused by factors including the end of the California gold rush, the creation of new lakes, and the abandonment of formerly used rail and motor routes.

15. It is the world’s largest geothermal field

The largest geothermal plant in the world, Geysers Geothermal Complex, with a capacity of 900 megawatts, is located in San Francisco, California, United States. It is made up of 22 power plants and spread across the state. It sits on top of a deep magma chamber that spans over 30 square miles.

16. Disneyland Anaheim was the first Disney Park to open in the world

Disneyland is a theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. It was the first Disney park to open in the world. It opened its doors on 17 July 1955 and was designed and built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney.

17. The state flower of California is the California poppy

California Poppy has been California's state flower since 1980. Photo: Try Media

The California golden poppy, also known as the golden poppy, California sunlight or cup of gold, is a bright orange with blue-green, fern-like leaves. California's state legislature designated the California poppy as the state flower in 1890, and April 6th was declared California Poppy Day.

The state also established the California Poppy Festival, which is held annually in the city of Lancaster.

18. Most Californians belong to ethnic minorities

No single ethnic group forms a majority of California's population, making the state a minority-majority state. The state ranks as the second most-diverse state in the country. As the largest ethnic population in the state, Hispanics and Latinos make up 39.4% of residents, followed by 34.7% white and 15.1% Asian.

19. The state's sport is surfing

Surfing is an ancient sport where riders ride a surfboard in the forward face of an ocean wave, which usually carries the surfer towards the shore. It originated in the Pacific Islands and became the State Sport of California in August 2018.

20. The state has diverse wildlife

California's wide variety of wildlife is due to its diverse geography, which includes coastlines, mountains, deserts, forests, and grasslands, and its range of climates, from Mediterranean to alpine to desert. This diversity provides habitats for numerous species, such as marine life along the coast, birds in wetlands, and mammals in forests and mountains.

What is unique to California?

California is unique for its diverse geography, from beaches to mountains, and as the hub of technology innovation with Silicon Valley and the entertainment industry in Hollywood.

What is a fact about California for kids?

A fun fact about California for kids is that it is home to Disneyland. Located in Anaheim, Disneyland is one of the most famous theme parks in the world, often called 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. Kids can meet their favourite Disney characters, enjoy exciting rides, and see magical parades and fireworks shows.

What is a fun fact about California's history?

A fun fact about California's history is that it experienced a massive influx of people during the Gold Rush of 1849. The Gold Rush also contributed to the development of cities like San Francisco, which quickly became bustling hubs of activity and commerce.

California is the most populous and the 3rd most extensive of the 50 states of the United States. The state has many fascinating fun facts and is the best destination for travellers. These fun facts about California will leave you in disbelief and might just capture your attention so much that you start planning a trip to the Golden State.

