Sherrill Redmon's biography: who is Mitch McConnell’s first wife?

Many know Sherrill Redmon as Mitch McConnell's first wife. Being a feminist activist and marrying the American politician/retired attorney made her famous. The two were married for 12 years. This article unveils the essential details about Sherrill Redmon's career and marital life.

Sherrill Redmon wearing glasses. Photo: @sherrill.redmon

Source: Facebook

McConnell is the current Kentucky Senator and one of the longest-serving Republican Senate leaders in the US. Those who follow the Kentucky Senator's career can't help but wonder who his first wife was. This is because feminist activist Sherrill Redmon is a global icon but rarely appears in the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Sherrill Lynn Redmon Gender Female Date of birth February 6, 1943 Age 80 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, USA Residence Whately, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Charles Redmon Mother Doris Redmon Brothers Walter Redmon and David Redmon Sister Lee Ann Redmon Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 meters) Weight 58 kg (130 lbs.) Eye color Brown Hair color Grey Sexuality Straight Former spouse Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. (1968–1980) Marital status Divorced Children 3 daughters Secondary school Seneca High School University University of Louisville in Kentucky Qualification Bachelor of Arts degree University University of Kentucky Qualification Ph.D. in American History Profession Retired feminist activist and scholar Net worth $2 million

Who is Mitch McConnell's ex-wife?

Sherrill Lynn Redmon is Mitch McConnell's ex-wife. The retired feminist scholar was a progressive activist for women's rights and empowerment. The lives of millions of women in the US have improved due to Sherrill Redmon's feminist ideas, initiatives, and projects.

How old is Mitch McConnell's first wife?

Sherrill Redmon's age is 80 years as of 2023. She was born on February 6, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

Sherrill Redmon's parents and siblings

Her parents, Doris and Charles Redmon, were politicians. They raised her in Kentucky alongside her three siblings, Walter, David, and Lee Ann.

Sherrill Redmon attends an event in a brown dress. Photo: @sherrill.redmon

Source: Facebook

Educational background

Lynn attended Seneca High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

After that, she enrolled in a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in American History at the University of Kentucky and graduated in 1974.

Did Sherrill Redmon go to Smith College?

Sherrill Redmon's feminist ideas were natured at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She joined the institute as a feminist scholar after splitting from McConnell. Lynn later became the school's director for Sophia Smith Collection of the Women's History Archives for 19 years.

Career history

Lynn Redmon only got to pursue a career after her divorce from Mitch. She became the director of the Sophia Smith Collection of the Women's History Archives in 1993. The collection comprises documents about women's progress and challenges in the US.

Sherrill made the collection more racially and culturally diverse before retiring from Smith College in 2012. She also worked with journalist/feminist Gloria Steinem on the Voices of Feminism Oral History Project.

Lynn actively participates in collecting charitable donations for people and animals. She is also the director of the Take On Wall Street campaign.

The movement comprises over 20 labor unions and activist groups championing reforms in the American financial industry. They demand regulations for the economic power of banks and the world's billionaires.

Mitch McConnell speaks at the Russell Senate Office Building on March 24, 2021, in Capitol Hill, Washington, DC. Photo: @Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Where did Mitch McConnell meet his former wife?

Mitch McConnell and Sherrill Redmon were college sweethearts. They met in 1962 at the University of Louisville. The two dated for a year while studying and exchanged wedding vows in 1968.

How long was Mitch McConnell married to Sherrill Redmon?

McConnell and Sherrill agreed to go their separate ways in 1980, after 12 years of marriage. They annulled their marriage in their best interests.

Who are Sherrill Redmon and Mitch McConnell's children?

Redmon and Mitch were blessed with three daughters. They had Elly McConnell in 1972, Claire McConnell in 1976, and Porter McConnell in 1979.

Elly — the eldest of the McConnell daughters — is an environmentalist. Her sister, Claire, taught at the Hawthorne Valley School in New York in 2003. It is unclear whether she is still an educator.

Sherrill Redmon's youngest daughter, Porter, is a feminist, activist, and politician. She works as the director of the Take On Wall Street campaign, and her different views from those of her conservative father.

Who is Mitch McConnell's wife now?

The politician married businesswoman Elaine Lan Chao in 1993. She was the first Asian-American woman to be appointed to the President’s Cabinet in American history.

Mitch McConnell's wife is a member of the Republican Party. She worked as Secretary of Transportation under President Donald Trump's administration and resigned on January 7, 2021. Mitch and Elain Chao do not have children together.

Does Mitch McConnell have contact with his children?

McConnell is close to his daughters — Elly, Claire, and Porter.

Sherrill Redmon wearing a brown blazer. Photo: @sherrill.redmon

Source: Facebook

Who is Sherrill Redmon married to now?

It is unclear whether she remarried after her divorce from Mitch McConnell.

Where does Sherrill Redmon live?

Sherrill resides in Whately, Massachusetts, USA, with her cats — Nick and Nell.

What is Sherrill Redmon's net worth?

The website Popular Networth guesstimates that Mitch McConnell’s first wife is worth $2 million. Although Sherrill received a divorce settlement from McConnell, most of her wealth came from working as Sophia Smith College’s director.

Facts about Sherrill Redmon

Sherrill is not active on social media.

She lives a quiet life, away from public scrutiny.

She was once rumored to be dead, but no evidence supports the claims.

Mitch McConnell’s first wife's photo‌s can be found on the Facebook page @sherrill.redmon.

Sherrill Redmon did a remarkable job for the Sophia Smith Collection. She made it an international repository of manuscripts, periodicals, photographs, and other primary sources of information about women’s history.

Legit.ng shared about the life of Aron Piper. His full name is Arón Julio Manuel Piper Barbero. The German-Spanish celebrity began acting when he was seven years old.

As of today, Aaron Piper has millions of fans across the world. He is best known for playing Ander Muñoz in the Netflix teen drama film, Élite.

Source: Legit.ng