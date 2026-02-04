Who is Lastonia Leviston? Her life, career, and recent highlights

Lastonia Leviston is an American entrepreneur also widely known as Rick Ross's baby mama. Leviston, who gained popularity for winning a landmark lawsuit against rapper 50 Cent, has re-emerged in the public eye as a cast member of the 2025 Netflix reality series, W.A.G.s to Riches.

Lastonia Leviston attended the 2025 W.A.G.s To Riches premiere (L). Leviston pictured for her cast promo photo (R). Photo: @vibemagazine on Threads, @cameshiareviews on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lastonia Leviston is a Miami-based entrepreneur and the founder of the Instatique Boutique .

. She is the mother of Rick Ross's eldest child, Toie Roberts , who was born in 2002.

, who was born in 2002. Between 2010 and 2015, Lastonia was at the centre of a high-profile legal battle against 50 Cent regarding a leaked and doctored private video .

. She has appeared in eight episodes of the 2025 reality TV series, W.A.G.s to Riches.

Profile summary

Full name Lastonia Leviston Nickname Stoni Date of birth 11 March Age Undisclosed Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity Black Residence Miami, Florida, United States Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Undisclosed Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, reality show star Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram, Threads

Who is Lastonia Leviston?

Lastonia Leviston, popularly known as Stoni, is a reality show star and a businesswoman. Despite having little about her personal background in the limelight, she has established herself in the public eye due to her relationship with one of the top East Coast rappers, Rick Ross.

Born on March 11, Leviston's age is not officially confirmed, as she has yet to reveal her birth year. However, the Florida Residents Directory lists her birth year as 1979, making her 46 years old as of January 2026. At the time of this writing, details regarding her upbringing and formal education remain private.

Top five facts about W.A.G.S to Riches star, Lastonia Leviston. Photo: @alluringhands_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her daughter with Rick Ross is Toie Roberts, born on 17 March 2002. Like her parents, Toie is an entrepreneur and is the CEO of Ashanti Beauty, a cosmetic and personal care company.

Lastonia Leviston's career and rise to Miami business mogul

Throughout her reality TV career, Leviston has often portrayed herself as a business-focused individual and the most levelheaded of all of Rick Ross' children’s mothers. Have a look at her rise in career from running a high-end fashion boutique to growing a fashion empire.

The Instatique boutique

According to Yelp, the Instatique boutique was established in 2018. The Miami-based women's fashion boutique was established under Instatique and Suites, LLC, which was created on 13 December 2017, according to Sunbiz.

She is also listed as the trademark owner of Instatique Corporation, which was created on 1 February 2017.

As per her Sunbiz company profiles, she may be related to Lashiain Leviston, also listed as Lashiain Nylasia Jacobs-Leviston in the Florida Residents Directory. Lashiain was listed as the manager of the Instatique Corporation.

Lastonia Leviston pictured in an Instatique cocktail dress at the Komodo Miami restaurant. Photo: @instatique

Source: Instagram

Stoni also owns Instahair, a hair boutique specialising in selling single-donor hair extensions as tape-ins, clip-ins, closure wigs, and frontal wigs.

Leviston's mother passed away in 2024 during the filming of W.A.G.s to Riches. While speaking to the Jess A Couple Things podcast, she revealed that although her mother was her inspiration, when she wanted to give up,

I was just going to start over and rebrand my own clothing because right now I buy wholesale and retail, so I wanted to pivot. I want to change and just start designing my own pieces. When my mom passed away, I felt like if I had given up, if I had just thrown in the towel, I would be letting her down because she was my biggest cheerleader.

Breaking into reality TV

Lastonia Leviston (front right corner) pictured in a promotional photo for the Netflix reality series W.A.G.s to Riches. Photo: @thereallipstickalley

Source: Facebook

Lastonia Leviston's media career hit a new milestone in 2025 after appearing in the Netflix original reality series, W.A.G.s to Riches. As per her Tudum profile on the show, Stoni described herself as a force intent on creating a fashion empire, and if anyone tried to stop her, she would go from 0 to 60 in an instant.

Lastonia Leviston's life in the media spotlight

Stoni first entered the public eye as Rick Ross' ex and baby mama. Since then, her life in the spotlight has been defined by public feuds with him and Tia Kemp, as well as her seven-year legal battle against 50 Cent. Here is everything you need to know.

What happened between Stoni and Rick Ross?

Rick Ross with his daughter Toie Roberts and her mother, Lastonia Leviston, at Toie's Royal Court: Super Sweet 16 party. Photo: @twinteatime

Source: Instagram

Stoni and Rick Ross reportedly began dating in 1999 or 2000 and continued until 2003. Their relationship predated Ross's rise to fame as a rapper and label executive. In 2002, they welcomed their daughter, Toie Roberts, and a year later entered a co-parenting relationship.

In an interactive session with fans (shared by 9Mag), she came clean about her relationship with him. She said:

I'm not digging in his pocket; I'm not a gold digger... I'm trying to make my own. I genuinely loved him; he had my heart. I still love him; I'm not in love with him...

In 2022, Ross and Stoni became grandparents after the arrival of their daughter's son, Kofi. Kofi's father is rapper Lil Poppa.

What happened between Lastonia Leviston and Tia Kemp?

Rick Ross pictured with a luxury SUV and his private jet (L). Tia Kemp attended the inaugural NXT Awards in Georgia (R). Photo: @rickross on Facebook, @complex on Threads (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tia Kemp is Rick Ross's second baby mama. Kemp and Stoni's public feuds have played out in the media since 2003.

The rivalry has been characterised by social media insults and accusations of favouritism by Rick Ross. Most recently, the feud played out after Stoni's mother's death and her appearance on W.A.G.s to Riches.

In her 2025 interview on the Jess A Couple Things podcast with former NFL star Chad Ochocinco's ex-fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, she alleged that Tia Kemp was involved in the leaking of her private video.

She planted a seed. She was mad at our baby daddy, put him on child support, and ran over there to his enemy (50 Cent), to his op.

In 2025, she spoke to Carlos King's Reality with the King channel, where she addressed their feuds and their cause, saying:

I think she’s just jealous. I think she was jealous of that. She was jealous of the relationships. She was jealous of how he handled me,

What happened between Lastonia Leviston and 50 Cent?

Lastonia Leviston (right) leaves Manhattan Supreme Court after winning her lawsuit against rapper 50 Cent. Photo: Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News

Source: Getty Images

On or before 12 March 2009, American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, posted a doctored version of a private video of Stoni Leviston with her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Murray. As per court documents, the video that featured 50 Cent as his alter ego, Pimpin' Curly, was released at the height of his longstanding feud with Ross and was meant to mock him.

In the first episode of W.A.G.s to Riches, she described how her life changed after the release of the tapes during a conversation with fellow cast member Amar’e Stoudemire. She narrated:

I was collateral damage in a feud that I had nothing to do with. In that second, my whole life changed. I became suicidal. I didn’t want to live anymore. I felt like I was damaged goods. Like no man would ever love me again. I felt like I had let my kids down tremendously.

Stoni filed a civil suit against 50 Cent in 2010. On 10 July 2015, a New York jury ordered the Candyshop rapper to pay $5 million in compensatory damages to Leviston. Although he filed for bankruptcy on 13 July, a federal court ruling allowed the lawsuit to proceed, authorising the punitive damages phase to continue.

On 24 July 2015, the jury ordered the rapper to pay an additional $2 million in punitive damages, bringing the total judgment to $7 million. The case between Lastonia Leviston and 50 Cent became a landmark moment in discussions around privacy violations, digital consent, and celebrity accountability.

FAQs

Who is Stoni from W.A.G.s To Riches? She is a Miami-based businesswoman and the founder of Instatique Boutique. What is Stoni's real name? Her full name is Lastonia Leviston. How old is Lastonia Leviston? The reality TV star is 46 years old as of January 2026. Where does Lastonia Leviston currently live? She resides in Miami, Florida, in the United States. Who is Lastonia Leviston's daughter? She has a daughter with Rick Ross, Toie Roberts. How much is Lastonia Leviston's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $3 million, according to Parade. How much did Lastonia win from 50 Cent? The rapper was ordered to pay $7 million. Is Lastonia Leviston on Instagram? The W.A.G.s to Riches cast member is active on personal and company social media profiles on Instagram and Threads.

In 2025, Lastonia Leviston made her debut on reality television, starring in W.A.G.s to Riches, alongside partners and former partners of famous sports personalities and rap stars. Her presence in the series revived details of her leaked private video and her case against 50 Cent. She is popularly known for being the mother of Rick Ross' first daughter, Toie Roberts.

Legit.ng has recently published an article diving into the life of American rapper, singer, actress, entrepreneur, model, and social media star Yung Miami and her net worth. Since 2017, Yung Miami has amassed considerable wealth through her music career through album sales, song streams, and performances.

The multi-talented entertainer also earns from brand deals, social media promotions, and her podcast, Caresha Please. Read on to find out if the allegations involving her former partner, Diddy, have cast a shadow over her career and financial standing.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng