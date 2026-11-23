More than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims

More than ten members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have died in a road crash in Zamfara State, shortly after attending the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara.

The victims were on their way back to Gummi Local Government Area following the campaign rally when the accident took place. A number of other attendees were also injured in the crash.

Grief in Zamfara as APC members die after attending the governorship campaign Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that the Zamfara State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, confirmed the deaths in a press statement issued on Monday. He said the state government had conveyed its condolences to the families of those who died, as well as to the wider APC family.

Campaign activities suspended after tragedy

As a mark of respect for the victims, the government announced the suspension of a campaign rally that had been scheduled to hold in Maru Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The statement also extended sympathy to those who sustained injuries in the crash and expressed hope for their quick recovery. Residents of Zamfara State were urged to remain calm and to offer prayers for both the deceased and the injured.

The government called on Almighty Allah to forgive the souls of those who died, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and give their families the fortitude to cope with the loss.

APC loses over 10 members in road accident in Zamfara state Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tinubu endorses southwest APC governorship candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu publicly raised the hands of three APC governorship candidates at a campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Saturday, November 21.

The Ibadan event marked the South-West leg of Tinubu's re-election campaign, his seventh state rally since October 24.

The rally was held without fanfare in honour of victims of a fatal boat accident in Bayelsa State on Friday. November 20.

Source: Legit.ng