Andrea Carmona is a Miami-based singer, songwriter, and fitness instructor. She gained wider recognition as a reality TV star when she was featured in Love Island USA Season 6, coming into the show as a bombshell. Even though her stay in the villa was short-lived, she made it memorable due to her connections and controversies.

Andrea Carmona poses for various modelling shots. Photo: @andreacarmonaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Andrea Carmona appeared on Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024.

in 2024. She formed a connection with Rob Rausch on the dating reality TV show, but it was cut short after she was voted out by the girls.

The reality TV star has been dating DJ ACRAZE since they went Instagram official in December 2025, but they have kept their relationship low-key.

Profile summary

Full name Andrea Paola Carmona Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1999 Age 26 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner DJ ACRAZE (Charlie Duncker) College Florida International University Profession Singer, songwriter, producer, fitness instructor, reality TV star Instagram @andreacarmonaa X (Twitter) @AndreaPCarmona TikTok @Andreacarmonaa

Who is Andrea Carmona from Love Island?

The Love Island USA Season 6 alumna was born Andrea Paola Carmona in Miami, Florida, United States, on 18 August 1999. She is 26 years old as of June 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

After completing high school, Andrea Carmona enrolled at Florida International University in 2020, where she pursued an Associate of Arts degree in mass communication and media studies. She graduated in 2022.

Five facts about Andrea Carmona. Photo: @andreacarmonaa on Instagram (modified by author)

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What does Andrea Carmona do for a living?

Andrea Carmona gained widespread recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024. She entered the villa as a bombshell and quickly formed a connection with Rob Rausch.

Her time on the dating reality TV show was short-lived, as she appeared in only six episodes before being eliminated. She later returned to reality television, appearing in Love Island Games Season 2 in 2025.

Andrea Carmona poses for a photo at a restaurant. Photo: @andreacarmonaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrea’s personality and relationship drama helped her gain a significant following. After leaving the villa, she continued building her public profile on social media, where she shares lifestyle content, personal updates, and career moments.

She has also partnered with fashion brands such as Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing. Her online presence has grown significantly, with hundreds of thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Andrea Carmona is also a singer and songwriter. She reportedly developed an interest in music at a young age and released her first single, Irreplaceable, in 2021. She has also released Fuel featuring Andy Sikorski and shared cover performances of songs by popular artists such as Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

Andrea Carmona poses at a shopping mall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @andreacarmonaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to her LinkedIn profile, Andrea Carmona is a self-employed group fitness instructor at Bodytek Fitness, where she has worked since 2020. She began her professional journey in 2015 at Piola USA restaurant before working as a front desk receptionist at Senses Body Waxing Studio between 2016 and 2017.

Before becoming a fitness instructor, Andrea worked as a sales associate at Body By Loleta from 2018 to 2020, gaining experience in customer service and wellness-related industries.

What happened with Andrea from Love Island?

Andrea Carmona entered the Love Island villa in the second week of season six and formed a connection with Rob Rausch, who was initially coupled up with Leah Kateb. As their connection grew stronger, other islanders questioned whether Andrea was fully exploring other connections in the villa.

Andrea Carmona smiles as she poses for a modelling shot. Photo: @andreacarmonaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The biggest twist came when viewers voted for their favourite couples, leaving Andrea and Rob among the couples at risk of elimination. When the remaining islanders were left with the decision on which contestants would leave, the boys voted to eliminate Hakeem, while the girls chose Andrea, marking the end of their time in the villa.

Andrea’s shock departure left Rob Rausch visibly upset and even considering leaving the show. However, he later opted to continue his journey on the dating show. In an interview with Decider, Andrea Carmona spoke about her disappointment after her ouster from the show, saying:

I was blindsided and in shock. My emotions were all over the place. I just felt so cheated. I felt like my time on there was cut so short. The feelings I had for Rob in just a short amount of time made me want to see if it was real.

She continued:

I wanted to see bombshells come in and test our connection. I just didn’t see the rejection coming, and I was definitely hurt by the girls. In that moment, I just kept saying: “I feel cheated. I feel cheated.” I was so overwhelmed that I couldn’t get any other words out.

Are Andrea and Rob still together?

Andrea Carmona poses for various photos at restaurants. Photo: @andreacarmonaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrea and Rob are no longer together. Although they had a strong connection during Love Island USA Season 6, their relationship did not continue after Andrea’s elimination.

Following Andrea’s exit, Rob Rausch rekindled his connection with Leah Kateb inside the villa. Later, during an interview on Call Her Daddy, Rob addressed his relationship with Andrea after the show, explaining that they had spoken but decided to keep their distance. Rob said:

I mean, I've been talking to her a little bit, but it's not like – I think, I think once again, it's probably better if we just kind of keep our distance for now. A lot has happened, and she's been posting a lot.

Who is Andrea Carmona dating?

The reality TV star is reportedly in a relationship with Charlie Duncker, professionally known as DJ ACRAZE. Her boyfriend is a professional DJ and electronic dance music producer best known for his 2021 hit song Do It To It. The pair sparked dating rumours after sharing photos and videos on social media that suggested they were romantically involved.

They later went Instagram official in December 2025. However, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, with both Andrea and DJ ACRAZE sharing limited details about their romance.

FAQs

What is Andrea Carmona’s age? She was born on 18 August 1999, making her 26 years old as of June 2026. What ethnicity is Andrea from Love Island? She is an American national of Colombian and Cuban descent. What does Andrea Carmona do for a living? She is a reality TV personality, singer, songwriter, and fitness instructor who gained fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024. What happened to Andrea Carmona and Rob Rausch? They formed a strong connection when she entered the villa as a bombshell, but their connection was cut short when the girls voted to eliminate her from the reality dating show. Why did Rob not leave with Andrea? Although Andrea’s exit made him consider leaving the villa, he ultimately chose to stay and continue his journey. Is Andrea Carmona in a relationship? She is reportedly in a relationship with DJ ACRAZE. Their relationship officially began in December 2025. Are Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein still together? After their elimination from Love Island Games, they confirmed that they did not plan to stay together and would remain good friends. What is Andrea Carmona’s height? The reality TV star stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Andrea Carmona became one of the most memorable Islanders from Love Island USA Season 6. Although her time in the villa was short, her journey with Rob Rausch created one of the season’s biggest storylines. She continues to grow her career in entertainment, music, and fitness.

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Source: Legit.ng