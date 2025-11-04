Africa Digital Media Awards

Who is Melissa O'Neil's partner? Here's what fans have pieced together
by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Melissa O'Neil's partner remains a mystery for now, as the Canadian actress and singer is reportedly single. However, she has been linked to a few people over the years, including Matthew Rossoff, Eric Winter, and Daniel Birnbaum.

Melissa O'Neil at Cecconi's. Melissa at The Beverly Hilton
Melissa O'Neil at ABC's "End of Summer Soirée" (L). Melissa attends Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards (R). Photo: JC Olivera, Amy Sussman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • As of 2025, actress Melissa O'Neil is reportedly not in a relationship.
  • There are unconfirmed reports that Melissa O'Neil has dated Matthew Rossoff, Eric Winter, and Daniel Birnbaum.
  • Melissa O'Neil has never publicly discussed her relationship status or confirmed past relationships.

Profile summary

Full name

Melissa O'Neil

Gender

Female

Date of birth

12 July 1988

Age

37 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Current residence

Los Angeles, United States

Nationality

Canadian

Ethnicity

Chinese-Canadian

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'4"

Height in centimetres

163

Weight in pounds

117

Weight in kilograms

53

Body measurements in inches

35-24-35

Body measurements in centimetres

88-60-88

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Tim O'Neil

Mother

Alison Yeung

Relationship status

Single

High School

Fox Junior High School, Lester B. Pearson High School

Profession

Actress, singer-songwriter

Instagram

@missoneil

TikTok

@missoneil

Melissa O'Neil's partner: The mystery behind her private love life

The Canadian actress is seemingly single as of October 2025. While she has been connected to a few individuals in the past, none of these relationships have been publicly verified. Here's a look at her rumoured past relationships.

Matthew Rossoff (2011–2013)

Matthew Rossoff is a certified yoga instructor, a freelance voice and speech educator, and movement director based in Toronto, Canada. Melissa and Matthew are rumoured to have dated for three years, from 2011 to 2013. However, the two never addressed their dating rumours.

Daniel Birnbaum (2016)

Daniel Birnbaum against a blue background. Daniel holding a medal post–5K run challenge
Daniel Birnbaum pictured in front of a blue background (L) and during a 5K run challenge (R). Photo: @_dan88_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Melissa O'Neil and Daniel Birnbaum, a Canadian talent agent, were reportedly in a relationship. Speculation began in 2016 after Melissa posted a short Instagram clip featuring Daniel, referring to him as her 'main man.' The caption read:

It was sweaty and a lot of fun. There's my main man. Daniel. Playing with that depth perception on the eve of his birthday. I Love You, Bro!!! Can't imagine being on this adventure with anyone but you.

Later, the actress dismissed the dating rumours, describing Daniel as a friend after receiving DMs about their relationship.

Can't believe I'm being hit up in the DM's about this. He is my *friend*!

Daniel, meanwhile, did not respond to the speculations.

Eric Winter (2018)

Eric Winter at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion
Eric Winter attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot". Photo: Axelle
Source: Getty Images

Melissa and American actor Eric Barrett Winter were rumoured to have dated in 2018. Their on-screen chemistry on the TV series The Rookie, where Melissa played Officer Lucy Chen and Winter portrayed Sergeant Tim Bradford, sparked speculation about a real-life romance.

Fans even gave them the ship name 'Chenford.' In Season 5, the two on-screen lovers become official after sharing their first kiss in Season 4. In a November 2024 interview with TV Guide, Melissa and Eric discussed how their characters evolved from a tense relationship to romance.

Eric revealed that fans had been shipping 'Chenford' long before the characters were intended to be a couple. He stated:

The fans truly grabbed onto it from Day 1 and said, 'They're a couple! This needs to happen.' And we're like, 'How?! I'm so mean to her. I'm bossing her around.' I don't think it really set in for us until they entertained it.

Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter on set
Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter during The Rookie filming. Photo: Raymond Liu (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Melissa reflected on how their first on-screen kiss changed the dynamic. She said:

The first time Lucy ever played it — or that I intentionally played it as an actor — was definitely at that kiss moment. He was so cruel to her so many times that she was like, "I have nothing to do with this dude." And then there's that moment where there's physical intimacy, and then chemistry does what chemistry does, and now she's looking at him in a way that she didn't before. But there's always been love.

Additionally, during a Zoom interview with the Calgary Herald, Melissa reflected on how fans responded to their on-screen chemistry. She stated:

I guess it’s flattering in a sense that the fans of the show pick up on this chemistry and this shorthand between these two characters and it inspires their imagination to create other realms of possibility.

Although the two share strong on-screen chemistry, they have never dated in real life. The American actor is married to Puerto Rican singer Roselyn Sánchez and has two children as of October 2025.

FAQs

  1. Who is Melissa O'Neil? She is a Canadian actress, singer, and songwriter.
  2. Where is Melissa O'Neil from? The actress hails from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
  3. How old is Melissa O'Neil? Melissa is 37 years old as of 2025. She was born on 12 July 1988.
  4. Who is Melissa O'Neil's husband? The Canadian actress doesn't have a husband as of October 2025.
  5. Is Melissa O'Neil married? The singer is unmarried and has never been married.
  6. Did Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter date? While their on-screen chemistry led fans to speculate about a real-life romance, they were not actually dating.
  7. Who has Melissa O'Neil dated? She has been rumoured to have dated a few men, such as Matthew Rossoff, Daniel Birnbaum, and Eric Winter.
  8. Who are Melissa O'Neil's parents? Her parents are Alison Yeung and Tim O'Neil.

Melissa O'Neil is reportedly single. While she keeps her romantic life mostly private, fans have spotted hints of past connections, including Matthew Rossoff, Eric Winter, and Daniel Birnbaum.

