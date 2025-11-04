Who is Melissa O'Neil's partner? Here's what fans have pieced together

Melissa O'Neil's partner remains a mystery for now, as the Canadian actress and singer is reportedly single. However, she has been linked to a few people over the years, including Matthew Rossoff, Eric Winter, and Daniel Birnbaum.

Full name Melissa O'Neil Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 1988 Age 37 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Calgary, Alberta, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Chinese-Canadian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 35-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 88-60-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tim O'Neil Mother Alison Yeung Relationship status Single High School Fox Junior High School, Lester B. Pearson High School Profession Actress, singer-songwriter Instagram @missoneil TikTok @missoneil

Melissa O'Neil's partner: The mystery behind her private love life

The Canadian actress is seemingly single as of October 2025. While she has been connected to a few individuals in the past, none of these relationships have been publicly verified. Here's a look at her rumoured past relationships.

Matthew Rossoff (2011–2013)

Matthew Rossoff is a certified yoga instructor, a freelance voice and speech educator, and movement director based in Toronto, Canada. Melissa and Matthew are rumoured to have dated for three years, from 2011 to 2013. However, the two never addressed their dating rumours.

Daniel Birnbaum (2016)

Melissa O'Neil and Daniel Birnbaum, a Canadian talent agent, were reportedly in a relationship. Speculation began in 2016 after Melissa posted a short Instagram clip featuring Daniel, referring to him as her 'main man.' The caption read:

It was sweaty and a lot of fun. There's my main man. Daniel. Playing with that depth perception on the eve of his birthday. I Love You, Bro!!! Can't imagine being on this adventure with anyone but you.

Later, the actress dismissed the dating rumours, describing Daniel as a friend after receiving DMs about their relationship.

Can't believe I'm being hit up in the DM's about this. He is my *friend*!

Daniel, meanwhile, did not respond to the speculations.

Eric Winter (2018)

Melissa and American actor Eric Barrett Winter were rumoured to have dated in 2018. Their on-screen chemistry on the TV series The Rookie, where Melissa played Officer Lucy Chen and Winter portrayed Sergeant Tim Bradford, sparked speculation about a real-life romance.

Fans even gave them the ship name 'Chenford.' In Season 5, the two on-screen lovers become official after sharing their first kiss in Season 4. In a November 2024 interview with TV Guide, Melissa and Eric discussed how their characters evolved from a tense relationship to romance.

Eric revealed that fans had been shipping 'Chenford' long before the characters were intended to be a couple. He stated:

The fans truly grabbed onto it from Day 1 and said, 'They're a couple! This needs to happen.' And we're like, 'How?! I'm so mean to her. I'm bossing her around.' I don't think it really set in for us until they entertained it.

Melissa reflected on how their first on-screen kiss changed the dynamic. She said:

The first time Lucy ever played it — or that I intentionally played it as an actor — was definitely at that kiss moment. He was so cruel to her so many times that she was like, "I have nothing to do with this dude." And then there's that moment where there's physical intimacy, and then chemistry does what chemistry does, and now she's looking at him in a way that she didn't before. But there's always been love.

Additionally, during a Zoom interview with the Calgary Herald, Melissa reflected on how fans responded to their on-screen chemistry. She stated:

I guess it’s flattering in a sense that the fans of the show pick up on this chemistry and this shorthand between these two characters and it inspires their imagination to create other realms of possibility.

Although the two share strong on-screen chemistry, they have never dated in real life. The American actor is married to Puerto Rican singer Roselyn Sánchez and has two children as of October 2025.

Who is Melissa O'Neil? She is a Canadian actress, singer, and songwriter. Where is Melissa O'Neil from? The actress hails from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. How old is Melissa O'Neil? Melissa is 37 years old as of 2025. She was born on 12 July 1988. Who is Melissa O'Neil's husband? The Canadian actress doesn't have a husband as of October 2025. Is Melissa O'Neil married? The singer is unmarried and has never been married. Did Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter date? While their on-screen chemistry led fans to speculate about a real-life romance, they were not actually dating. Who has Melissa O'Neil dated? She has been rumoured to have dated a few men, such as Matthew Rossoff, Daniel Birnbaum, and Eric Winter. Who are Melissa O'Neil's parents? Her parents are Alison Yeung and Tim O'Neil.

Melissa O'Neil is reportedly single. While she keeps her romantic life mostly private, fans have spotted hints of past connections, including Matthew Rossoff, Eric Winter, and Daniel Birnbaum.

