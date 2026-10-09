Archie Manning's net worth is estimated at $10 million — a modest figure by modern NFL standards, yet the foundation of something far more extraordinary. The full name behind the legend is Elisha Archibald Manning III, born on 19 May 1949 in Drew, Mississippi. While the Manning family net worth now stretches into the hundreds of millions across three generations, Archie built the first dollar of it — one gruelling season at a time — and then quietly engineered a dynasty that made his sons and grandson household names across America.

Archie Manning at the George R. Brown Convention Centre. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Archie Manning's net worth is estimated at $10 million , built on NFL earnings, endorsements, the Manning Passing Academy, and a New Orleans restaurant

is estimated at , built on NFL earnings, endorsements, the Manning Passing Academy, and a New Orleans restaurant Peyton Manning is the wealthiest in the family, with a net worth of $250–$300 million ; Eli's is estimated at $160–$200 million

is the wealthiest in the family, with a net worth of ; Eli's is estimated at Archie is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989

in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though he was inducted into the Grandson Arch Manning made over $3.5 million in NIL deals during the 2025 season at Texas

made over in NIL deals during the 2025 season at Texas Archie has lived at 1420 First Street in New Orleans' Garden District since 1982

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Elisha Archibald Manning III Date of birth 19 May 1949 Place of birth Drew, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Education University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Position Quarterback NFL career 1971–1984 Teams New Orleans Saints (1971–1982), Houston Oilers (1982–1983), Minnesota Vikings (1983–1984) Pro Bowls 1978, 1979 Hall of Fame College Football Hall of Fame (1989) Net worth ~$10 million Spouse Olivia Williams Manning Children Cooper, Peyton, Eli

How Archie Manning built his $10 million net worth

Archie Manning is a retired professional football player with a net worth of $10 million. Born Elisha Archibald Manning III on 19 May 1949 in Drew, Mississippi, he constructed that wealth across five decades rather than a single blockbuster contract.

NFL career earnings

In the 1971 NFL Draft, Manning was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the second overall pick and signed a multi-year deal worth approximately $400,000 per season. He stayed with the franchise for 11 years.

His peak earnings reportedly reached $600,000 in 1981 — approximately $1.81 million in today's dollars. Over 14 NFL seasons, primarily with the New Orleans Saints, he also spent time with the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings, accumulating 23,911 passing yards.

Business ventures and endorsements

Archie Manning attends the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Inc. press conference. Photo: Andy Kropa

Source: Getty Images

Beyond his playing salary, Archie built income through a post-football career as an investment broker, broadcaster, and restaurateur, while also becoming a sought-after endorser for brands including Gatorade, DirecTV, Reebok, Nationwide, and CBS Sports.

He has also increased his net worth through a football-themed restaurant named "Manning's" and appearances in Caesars Sportsbook commercials.

His involvement in the Manning Passing Academy, which he co-founded with his sons, contributes significantly to his income and generates an annual economic impact of over $4.5 million for the local area.

The Manning Passing Academy: a family business

The Manning Passing Academy is a four-day American football clinic held annually at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, hosted by the Manning family — Archie, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli — alongside current and former NFL and college football players and coaches.

Peyton Manning, Archie Manning, and Eli Manning attend DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

From its humble beginning at Tulane with a few hundred participants, the Academy reached its third decade in 2025 with 1,500 participants. Peyton Manning first approached his father with the concept.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 30th anniversary camp, Archie reflected on the camp's growth:

I never had any idea when we started that it would grow to be this big. It bothered Peyton that passing games weren't any better in high school in Louisiana. It was just kind of run, run, run back then. Nobody was throwing the ball. We started it.

Of the 32 quarterbacks who started for NFL teams last season, 25 had served as counsellors at the Manning Passing Academy.

Who is the richest of the Manning family?

The Manning family's combined net worth is staggering. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peyton Manning's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $300 million. His fortune stems from his successful NFL career, lucrative contracts, endorsement deals and business ventures.

Peyton Manning attends the 2026 Disney Upfront. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Eli Manning's estimated net worth in 2026 is $160 million, earned through his professional football career, brand endorsements, investments, television appearances, and authoring.

The clearest way to rank the family's wealth:

Peyton Manning — $250–$300 million (wealthiest)

— $250–$300 million (wealthiest) Eli Manning — $160–$200 million

— $160–$200 million Archie Manning — ~$10 million

— ~$10 million Arch Manning — rising rapidly via NIL

Peyton and Eli remain heavily involved in football media, co-hosting ESPN's ManningCast. Archie, meanwhile, charted a post-football career that included roles as an investment broker, broadcaster, restaurateur, endorser, community leader, and philanthropist.

Is Archie Manning in the Hall of Fame?

This is one of the most common questions fans ask — and the answer is nuanced.

Archie Manning has not been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning fathered a legendary NFL dynasty, but his own Hall of Fame case is complicated by a stat line that includes 173 interceptions, 101 losses, and zero playoff appearances.

Eli Manning and his father, Archie Manning, visit "Fox & Friends". Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

He was, however, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Manning was also an inaugural inductee of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1988 and the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor in 2013.

At Ole Miss, he threw for 4,753 passing yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 823 yards. The Rebels retired his number, and the university set the campus speed limit to 18 mph in his honour.

The National Football Foundation named Manning the 2016 recipient of its Gold Medal for his exceptional leadership and unblemished reputation.

Speaking about his broader legacy in a 2022 interview with Where Y'At, Manning put his career in perspective:

I thank the Good Lord for the experiences I've had, and I wouldn't turn back on anything. I look at it all as a real, fun adventure.

In 2023, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning joined the inaugural class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame, and Archie joined his family in the 2024 class.

Where does Archie Manning live?

Since 1982, Archie Manning has lived at 1420 First Street in the Garden District of New Orleans. He resides in the Garden District, famed for its picturesque historic architecture and opulent homes — an area known for its sense of tradition and community.

Archie Manning attends the 2014 Legends For Charity Dinner. Photo: Joe Kohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although his family has lived in New Orleans for more than 50 years, they also have a house in Oxford, Mississippi.

Archie's major assets include his longtime New Orleans Garden District home, additional property in Mississippi, equity in Manning's restaurant, and the Manning Passing Academy.

How much NIL money did Arch Manning get?

Arch Manning — Archie's grandson, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli — became the third-generation Manning to play quarterback in the SEC as a member of the Texas Longhorns, starting his first game in 2024.

Manning honoured his grandfather Archie's request during his first two years at Texas and had no NIL deals until he became a starter. Once the starting role arrived, the commercial floodgates opened.

Opendorse data reveals the highest-earning SEC quarterback in the 2025 season made at least $3,537,808, while the average quarterback made $38,021.

Archie Manning and Arch Manning work a Pre-Manning Passing Academy "Shift". Photo: Kaitlyn Morris

Source: Getty Images

His larger NIL projections include endorsement deals with notable companies like Warby Parker, Vuori, and Red Bull.

Arch Manning entered the 2025 season carrying a peak On3 NIL valuation of around $3.2 million to $3.8 million — attached to a roster carrying Heisman expectations. Following the ups and downs of his first full year as a starter, his On3 profile listed a $2.5 million valuation.

Archie weighed in on his grandson's rollercoaster debut season during an appearance on Up & Adams:

It's hard. It's really hard. We pull for him so hard. They've had some protection problems this year and struggled in a few games. So, we're proud of him and he's handled everything really well.

Arch's first full season as the starter in 2025 produced a 9–3 regular season, culminating in a 41–27 victory over Michigan in the 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on 31 December 2025.

Latest news

The Manning family's relevance to football headlines has not dimmed. In the summer of 2025, Archie Manning told Texas Monthly that he expected Arch to be at Texas in 2026, saying:

There is no reason to believe he would leave Texas next year, with or without a championship ring... Arch isn't going to do that. He'll be at Texas.

Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Eli Manning attend the NERF Father's Day Football Throwdown. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Arch Manning pushed back on that claim, saying:

I don't know where he got that from. He texted me and apologised about that. I'm really just taking it day by day right now.

In 2025, Archie said Arch would not enter the 2026 draft, which held up when Arch returned for the season. No Manning has won a national championship, and Peyton remains the only one with an SEC crown. Texas was 4-0 after their September 2026 win at Tennessee, so the chase remains open.

The 30th Manning Passing Academy took place in June 2025 at Nicholls State University, with Archie marking the milestone:

I never thought this would be what has happened. It's just remarkable. And to have Peyton, Eli, Cooper, and that University of Texas quarterback involved is great for me. It's been a great journey, and I'm always thrilled for this time of the year.

Archie Manning's net worth: sources of income

As of 2026, Archie Manning's estimated net worth is approximately $10 million, stemming from a diverse range of income sources that extend beyond his NFL playing salary.

Archie Manning signs autographs during the Fanatics Fest NYC. Photo: Rob Kim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His income streams include:

NFL career earnings — 14 seasons across three franchises

— 14 seasons across three franchises Manning Passing Academy — co-founded in 1996, now in its 30th year

— co-founded in 1996, now in its 30th year Manning's restaurant — a football-themed eatery in New Orleans

— a football-themed eatery in New Orleans Endorsements — Gatorade, DirecTV, Reebok, Nationwide, Caesars Sportsbook, and others

— Gatorade, DirecTV, Reebok, Nationwide, Caesars Sportsbook, and others Broadcasting — CBS Sports college football analyst; Saints TV and radio work

— CBS Sports college football analyst; Saints TV and radio work Investment brokerage — post-retirement financial services career

— post-retirement financial services career Real estate — Garden District home and Mississippi property

— Garden District home and Mississippi property Speaking engagements and book royalties

Manning and his wife Olivia also started a health foundation called the Manning Family Fund to give back to the community.

FAQs

1. What is Archie Manning's net worth? Archie Manning's net worth is estimated at $10 million. Multiple sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, confirm this figure.

2. Is Archie Manning in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Archie Manning has not been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is, however, enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame (1989) and the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame (1988).

3. Who is the richest Manning? Peyton is the wealthiest Manning, with a net worth of $300 million. Eli follows, with estimates between $160 million and $200 million.

4. Where does Archie Manning live? Archie Manning resides in the Garden District of New Orleans, famed for its picturesque historic architecture and opulent homes. He has lived there since 1982.

5. How much NIL money has Arch Manning made? Texas' Arch Manning made at least $3.5 million during the 2025 season, a figure confirmed by Opendorse.

6. What is Arch Manning's full name? His full name is Archibald Charles Manning, born on 27 April 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

7. What did Archie Manning do after retiring from the NFL? Following his retirement, Manning settled in New Orleans. He has served as an analyst with Saints television and radio broadcasts and worked as a commentator for CBS Sports' college football broadcasts.

8. Did Archie Manning win a Super Bowl? No. Archie Manning's NFL career included zero playoff appearances, though two of his sons — Peyton and Eli — won a combined four Super Bowl titles between them.

Quick facts

Archie Manning was picked second overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 1971 NFL Draft

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989

He co-founded the Manning Passing Academy in 1996, now in its 30th year

He has lived in New Orleans' Garden District since 1982 and remains deeply active in Mississippi philanthropy

He received the National Football Foundation Gold Medal in 2016 for exceptional leadership

Archie Manning's net worth reflects a legacy built through football and family success. His NFL career laid the foundation for the Manning family's influence in the sport. His sons, Peyton and Eli, went on to achieve remarkable success, strengthening the family's multi-generational legacy.

We also highlighted facts about the 10 richest MLB owners, their net worths and how they built their fortunes.

At the top is Steve Cohen, whose estimated $23 billion fortune is more than $8 billion ahead of the next-ranked owner. He built his wealth through hedge funds long before he bought the New York Mets for $2.4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng