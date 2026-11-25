Australia's Department of Defence has published a salary schedule showing what military undergraduates earn while still studying at university

The figures reveal that students in the undergraduate entry scheme receive annual salaries that increase with each year they progress towards graduation

Medical students in their internship year stand to earn the highest amount on the schedule, surpassing even postgraduate law students

Australia's Department of Defence has published a salary breakdown showing what military students earn as they work towards their university degrees under the undergraduate entry scheme.

The figures, drawn from the Defence Pay and Conditions Manual, apply to members completing degrees of more than three years. Rather than waiting until they graduate to begin earning, these students receive an annual salary from the moment they enrol, with the rate climbing steadily as they get closer to completing their studies.

Australia mentions how much military students make. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What military students earn each year

According to the published schedule, students who still have six or five years until graduation receive an annual salary of $35,247 (N47,826,301.83). That figure rises to $42,867 (N58,165,803.63) for those four years away from finishing, then to $50,488 (N68,506,662.32) for students with three years remaining. Those in their penultimate year earn $58,109 (N78,847,521.01), while students in their final undergraduate year take home $65,730 (N89,188,379.70).

The earning potential increases significantly once students cross into postgraduate territory. Those in their first postgraduate legal year receive $90,498 (N122,795,831.22) annually, while students in their first postgraduate medical year, the year of internship, earn $96,596 (N131,070,146.44), the highest rate on the schedule.

Australia's undergraduate military entry scheme

The undergraduate entry scheme is designed to bring students into the Australian Defence Force while they are still completing their degrees, giving them a salary and military standing before they have even graduated. The arrangement means that by the time members finish their studies, they already have years of institutional experience and a full earnings history behind them.

The salary structure is tiered to reflect how close a student is to entering full professional service, with pay accelerating most sharply in the postgraduate phase when members are on the cusp of becoming practising lawyers or doctors within the defence system.

See the full Defence salary schedule.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a United States (US) Air Force staff sergeant broke down her E6 military pay in a viral TikTok video.

UK military: Salary for top-ranking officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its daily Recruitment and Retention Payment rates for Army Medical Officers, from Lieutenant Colonels to Brigadiers.

The figures show a sharp gap between the ranks: a Lieutenant Colonel can receive more than three times a Brigadier’s daily payment. Over a 30-day month, the top Lieutenant Colonel rate adds £1,664.40 to earnings.

Source: Legit.ng