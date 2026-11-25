Televangelist Benny Hinn removed his white jacket and placed it on Divine Johnson Suleman at the Amazing Grace 2026 conference in Benin

The dramatic moment happened as Divine collapsed during worship at the Omega Fire Ministries headquarters on Tuesday

Hinn prayed over Apostle Johnson Suleman's daughter and invoked the anointing of the late healing evangelist Kathryn Kuhlman

One of the most talked-about moments of the week in charismatic Christian circles came on Tuesday when veteran American televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn took off his white jacket mid-service and draped it over Divine Johnson Suleman, the daughter of host Apostle Johnson Suleman, as she collapsed to the floor during worship.

The scene played out at The Restoration City, the Benin-based headquarters of Omega Fire Ministries International along the Benin-Okene/Abuja Expressway. It was the opening day of the International Amazing Grace 2026 conference, a six-day gathering running from November 24 to 29 under the theme "Ultimate Power."

Moment Benny Hinn placed his white jacket over Divine Johnson Suleman trends. Credit: bennyhinn/sulemanjohnson

Source: Instagram

As the congregation sang, Divine fell under what attendees described as the power of the Holy Spirit. Hinn stepped forward, laid his jacket over her, and offered prayers over the young woman. He went further to declare that the same anointing linked to the late healing evangelist Kathryn Kuhlman would rest upon her.

Kuhlman, who died in 1976, was a major influence on Hinn's own ministry, and the reference carried significant weight for those familiar with his personal spiritual history.

The symbolism of Benny Hinn's action

Within charismatic and Pentecostal tradition, the gesture of transferring a garment carries deep biblical resonance. It draws from the Old Testament account of the prophet Elijah, whose mantle passed to his successor Elisha as a symbol of transferred spiritual authority. Many in attendance and online interpreted Hinn's act as a symbolic commissioning of Divine into ministry.

Online reaction to the moment has been split. Some observers viewed it as a meaningful generational handover, reading the moment as an affirmation of Divine's calling within her father's ministerial legacy. Others responded with scepticism or humour, raising questions about succession optics within large ministries and what such a public gesture could mean for the future of Omega Fire Ministries International.

Reactions trail moment Benny Hinn places his jacket on Apostle Suleman’s daughter. Credit: apostlesulemanjohnson

Source: Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman founded Omega Fire Ministries and has built it into one of Nigeria's most prominent Pentecostal churches, with a strong international following. His daughter's prominent moment during the conference's opening session has only added fuel to conversations already swirling about the direction of the ministry's next chapter.

What Nigerians said about Benny Hinn's action

The scene quickly travelled across social media, drawing a wide range of responses from admiration to wry commentary about ministry succession.

@iamVickieSmalls wrote:

"So apparently she has been chosen and ordained as the next GO after Apostle Suleiman"

@Mark_Lander9993 commented:

"To avoid board of trustees issues dem don ordain her as next GO"

@AhinzeChukw, posting from a parody account, quipped:

"He was there to Appoint the next mummy G.O make problem no start."

The video of Benny Hinn with Apostle Suleman's daughter is below:

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Source: Legit.ng