Frank Sinatra was the richest member of the Rat Pack — and it wasn't close. He had an estimated net worth of $200 million when he died in 1998, a fortune built through music, film, Las Vegas residencies, and business ventures. At the other end of the spectrum, Sammy Davis Jr. made an estimated $50 million during his lifetime but died impoverished and in debt to the IRS. The gap between the Pack's richest and poorest member was staggering — $200 million vs. effectively zero.

The Rat Pack's net worth. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

🏆 Frank Sinatra topped the list with a $200 million net worth at his death in 1998 — the Pack's clear financial champion.

topped the list with a net worth at his death in — the Pack's clear financial champion. 🥈 Dean Martin was a distant second at ~$30 million when he died on December 25, 1995 .

was a distant second at when he died on . 💸 Sammy Davis Jr. died in 1990 with only ~$5 million in assets — but owed $7 million to the IRS, leaving his estate technically insolvent.

died in with only in assets — but owed to the IRS, leaving his estate technically insolvent. 📉 Peter Lawford held the lowest net worth of any member at just $1 million at his death in 1984 , largely due to substance abuse and career decline.

held the lowest net worth of any member at just at his death in , largely due to substance abuse and career decline. 🕊️ Joey Bishop was the longest-surviving member, dying in 2007 at age 89 with an estate of ~$10 million.

Who was the richest member of the Rat Pack?

Our rankings are based on estimated net worth at the time of each member's death, drawn from data reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Hello Magazine, NPR, and Wikipedia, cross-referenced with estate and probate reporting. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing.

Member Full Name Died Net Worth at Death Cause of Death Frank Sinatra Francis Albert Sinatra May 14, 1998 ~$200 million Heart attack Dean Martin Dino Paul Crocetti Dec 25, 1995 ~$30 million Acute respiratory failure Joey Bishop Joseph Abraham Gottlieb Oct 17, 2007 ~$10 million Heart failure Sammy Davis Jr. Samuel George Davis Jr. May 16, 1990 ~$5 million (owed $7M to IRS) Throat cancer Peter Lawford Peter Sydney Ernest Aylen Dec 24, 1984 ~$1 million Cardiac arrest

5. Peter Lawford (~$1 million)

A grinning Peter Lawford (1923 - 1984) at the wheel of his wood-finish convertible, circa 1958. Photo: Archive Photos

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Peter Sydney Ernest Aylen

Peter Sydney Ernest Aylen Date of birth: September 7, 1923

September 7, 1923 Nationality: British-American

British-American Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Died: December 24, 1984 (aged 61)

December 24, 1984 (aged 61) Net worth at death: ~$1 million

~$1 million Key films: Ocean's 11 (1960), Sergeants 3 (1962), Easter Parade (1948)

Peter Lawford was an English actor and producer who had a net worth of $1 million at the time of his death in 1984. A member of the Rat Pack, Lawford was married to Patricia Kennedy from 1954 to 1966, making him the brother-in-law of President John F. Kennedy, United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and Senator Edward Kennedy.

That Kennedy connection was central to his Rat Pack status — Sinatra nicknamed him "Brother-in-Lawford," and Kennedy spent time with Sinatra and the others when he visited Las Vegas.

Lawford rose to early fame as an MGM contract player and gained social prominence through his marriage to Patricia Kennedy. However, his career declined after the Rat Pack ousted him in the mid-1960s. In later years, Lawford battled substance abuse, which eroded his professional reliability and financial stability. At his death, his wealth consisted mainly of residual royalties and personal property.

4. Sammy Davis Jr. (~$5 million — but $7 million in IRS debt)

American singer and entertainer Sammy Davis Jr (1925 - 1990) pictured during a press conference in London, England, October 31st 1978. Photo: UPI/Bettmann Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel George Davis Jr.

Samuel George Davis Jr. Date of birth: December 8, 1925

December 8, 1925 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, dancer, actor, comedian

Singer, dancer, actor, comedian Died: May 16, 1990 (aged 64)

May 16, 1990 (aged 64) Net worth at death: ~$5 million (estate); owed ~$7 million to IRS

~$5 million (estate); owed ~$7 million to IRS Key works: Ocean's 11 (1960), Porgy and Bess (1959), Broadway's Golden Boy (1964)

Sammy Davis Jr. was an American entertainer who had a net worth equal to $5 million at the time of his death in 1990. Davis's net worth could have been much higher, but at the time of his death, he was in debt to the Internal Revenue Service to the tune of $7 million (equal to $13 million after adjusting for inflation).

When Davis died from complications due to throat cancer, his $4 million estate wasn't enough to cover his tax debts, forcing his widow to auction off his personal possessions.

Known as "Mr. Show Business," Davis was an accomplished singer, dancer, musician, actor, and impressionist who released dozens of albums and starred in more than 70 film and television projects. He earned a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Golden Boy (1964) on Broadway.

After reuniting with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in 1987, Davis toured with them and Liza Minnelli internationally before his death from lung cancer in 1990. He died in debt to the Internal Revenue Service, and his estate was the subject of legal battles after the death of his wife.

3. Joey Bishop (~$10 million)

Guest host Joey Bishop during the monologue on August 2, 1974. Photo: Paul W. Bailey/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Abraham Gottlieb

Joseph Abraham Gottlieb Date of birth: February 3, 1918

February 3, 1918 Nationality: American

American Profession: Comedian, actor, television host

Comedian, actor, television host Died: October 17, 2007 (aged 89)

October 17, 2007 (aged 89) Net worth at death: ~$10 million

~$10 million Key works: Ocean's 11 (1960), The Joey Bishop Show (1961–65), Sergeants 3 (1962)

Joey Bishop was an American entertainer who had a net worth equal to $10 million at the time of his death in 2007. Born Joseph Abraham Gottlieb, Bishop was an American entertainer who appeared on television as early as 1948, eventually starred in his own weekly comedy series, and later hosted a late-night talk show with Regis Philbin as his young sidekick on ABC.

Within the Rat Pack, he was the group's writer and straight man — Bishop did only a little singing and dancing, but he told jokes and wrote most of the act's material.

Bishop, the group's "straight man," died in 2007, leaving an estate valued at about $10 million. He built his wealth through a steady career as a stand-up comedian, guest-hosting The Tonight Show 177 times, and starring in both his own sitcom and talk show.

Bishop was the longest surviving member of the Rat Pack group and died on October 17, 2007. Despite being part of the party-loving Rat Pack, Joey was known for being more reserved compared to his peers.

2. Dean Martin (~$30 million)

American singer, actor and comedian Dean Martin (1917 - 1995), circa 1960. Photo: Henry Gris/FPG

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dino Paul Crocetti

Dino Paul Crocetti Date of birth: June 7, 1917

June 7, 1917 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, actor, comedian, television host

Singer, actor, comedian, television host Died: December 25, 1995 (aged 78)

December 25, 1995 (aged 78) Net worth at death: ~$30 million

~$30 million Key works: Ocean's 11 (1960), Some Came Running (1958), Rio Bravo (1959); The Dean Martin Show (1965–74)

Dean Martin was an American comedian, singer, and actor, who had a net worth of $30 million at the time of his death in 1995. That's the same as around $65 million in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation. Born Dino Paul Crocetti on June 7, 1917, Martin was nicknamed the "King of Cool" and is regarded as one of the most popular entertainers of the 20th century.

Martin gained his career breakthrough together with comedian Jerry Lewis, billed as Martin and Lewis, in 1946. They performed in nightclubs and later had numerous appearances on radio and television and in films.

Dean Martin's official cause of death was acute respiratory failure caused by emphysema. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 1993, but he continued to make appearances. The tragedy of his son's death in 1987 deeply affected him: on March 21, 1987, Martin's son, actor Dean Paul Martin, died when his F-4 Phantom II jet fighter crashed while flying with the California Air National Guard. Martin's grief over his son's death left him depressed and demoralized.

1. Frank Sinatra (~$200 million)

Singer and actor Frank Sinatra at the London Palladium, July 4th 1950. Photo: Daily Express/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Francis Albert Sinatra

Francis Albert Sinatra Date of birth: December 12, 1915

December 12, 1915 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, actor, producer

Singer, actor, producer Died: May 14, 1998 (aged 82)

May 14, 1998 (aged 82) Net worth at death: ~$200 million (some estimates up to $600 million)

~$200 million (some estimates up to $600 million) Key works: From Here to Eternity (1953), Ocean's 11 (1960), The Manchurian Candidate (1962); founded Reprise Records (1960)

Frank Sinatra was the Rat Pack's undisputed financial champion. When he died, his net worth was estimated to be around $200 million, accumulated through decades of music sales, blockbuster films, a portfolio of multimillion-dollar real estate across California, high-paying Las Vegas residencies, and the ownership of Reprise Records, which was founded in 1960 and is now owned by Warner Music.

By the time he died in 1998, Frank Sinatra's net worth was estimated to be somewhere between $200 million and $600 million. At one point in the 1980s, despite global fame and enormous earnings, his net worth reportedly dipped to just $14 million.

Yet by the time he died in 1998, estimates of his estate's value ranged from $200 million to $600 million. The dramatic turnaround came from a mixture of savvy branding, delayed payouts, buried contracts, and the enduring value of a man who always knew how to hold a room.

Sinatra sold more than 150 million records around the world and is widely considered one of the most popular and highly influential artists of the twentieth century. Frank Sinatra passed away in Los Angeles on May 14, 1998, after suffering a heart attack.

During his final years, he suffered from ill health and was also diagnosed with bladder cancer and dementia. When adjusted for inflation, his $200 million fortune would be approximately $350 million to $400 million in today's money.

FAQs

Who was the richest member of the Rat Pack?

Frank Sinatra was the richest member of the Rat Pack, with an estimated net worth of about $200 million at the time of his death in 1998. Sinatra built his fortune through record sales, film roles, Las Vegas residencies, and business ventures, including Reprise Records and real estate investments.

Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Danny Thomas, Lucille Ball, Frank Sinatra stand around a cake for the eleventh anniversary of the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

How much was Dean Martin worth when he died?

When the world lost Dean Martin in 1995, the beloved singer, actor, and comedian was worth a whopping $30 million. In 2023, Dean Martin's $30 million price tag translates into more than $58 million when you factor in inflation. His wealth came from music, film (including the Matt Helm franchise), and his long-running NBC variety series The Dean Martin Show.

Who was the only female member of the Rat Pack?

There was no official female member. Marilyn Monroe, Angie Dickinson, Juliet Prowse, Buddy Greco, and Shirley MacLaine were often referred to as the "Rat Pack Mascots." Shirley MacLaine is often cited as the closest thing to an official female member of the 1960s version led by Frank Sinatra.

However, the Rat Pack featured multiple prominent female figures throughout its different eras. MacLaine herself said, "I wasn't part of any sexual innuendo. I was one of the guys," MacLaine told the New York Times Magazine.

Who was the longest-living Rat Pack member?

Bishop was the longest surviving member of the Rat Pack group and died on October 17, 2007. Peter Lawford died in 1984, Sammy Davis Jr. in 1990, Dean Martin in 1995, and Sinatra in 1998. Bishop outlasted them all by nearly a decade, passing away at age 89.

Is anyone from the Rat Pack still alive?

As of today, none of the core Rat Pack members is alive. Joey Bishop was the last surviving member until he died in 2007. All members have now passed, but their films, television performances, and music left behind an iconic legacy in entertainment history.

What was Sammy Davis Jr.'s net worth when he died?

Sammy Davis Jr. was an American entertainer who had a net worth equal to $5 million at the time of his death in 1990. But the real picture was worse: Davis left the bulk of his estate, estimated at $4,000,000, to his widow Altovise Davis, but he owed the IRS $5,200,000, which after interest and penalties had increased to over $7,000,000.

During his lifetime, Davis served in World War II, fought racial segregation, converted to Judaism, and made $50 million singing, dancing, and cavorting with the Rat Pack. By the time he passed away however, Davis was impoverished and deeply in debt to the IRS. After his death, Davis' estate lost all rights to his name, image, and music.

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Source: Legit.ng