The UAE government has confirmed that Golden Visa holders can sponsor close relatives for residence permits, regardless of age

The sponsorship covers three categories of family members, including one that many visa holders may not have expected to qualify

Official details outline exactly who qualifies under the Golden Visa family sponsorship rules, with no age restrictions applied

The United Arab Emirates has clarified which family members foreigners holding a Golden Visa are permitted to sponsor for residence in the country, with the government confirming that age is not a barrier for any of the listed categories.

The official information specifies that Golden Visa holders enjoy "the ability to obtain residence permits for spouses and children, regardless of their age, as well as for parents, ensuring the stability of the entire family." The provision is designed to allow holders to keep their households together without the usual restrictions that apply to standard visa categories.

UAE names 3 relatives foreigners can sponsor for residence permits at any age. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Visa sponsorship: Family members eligible

Golden Visa holders in the UAE can sponsor the following relatives for residence permits:

1. Children

2. Spouse

3. Parents

UAE: No age restrictions for sponsored relatives

One of the most notable aspects of the sponsorship provision is the removal of age limits. Under standard UAE residence rules, expatriates can typically only sponsor children up to a certain age, and parents are often excluded entirely or subject to additional financial requirements.

The Golden Visa arrangement sets itself apart by extending eligibility to children of any age and by explicitly including parents as a qualifying category.

This makes the Golden Visa a significantly more attractive long-term option for foreign nationals who wish to build a stable family life in the UAE, particularly those with adult children or elderly parents who depend on them.

UAE: Documents needed to convert Golden Residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates had published the documents Golden Residence holders need to apply for a Blue Residence.

The basic requirements include a passport valid for more than six months, a recent personal photograph, valid health insurance and proof of medical fitness. The report also explained that applicants may need to provide extra documents depending on their eligibility category.

Source: Legit.ng