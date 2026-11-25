El-Rufai took the witness stand at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday to open his defence in the phone-tapping case

The former Kaduna governor told the court he had never owned phone interception equipment and lacked the technical knowledge to operate any

El-Rufai said his widely reported 'we listen to their calls' comment on Arise TV was rhetorical and not a confession of wrongdoing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday that he never intercepted the telephone conversations of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and had not asked anyone to do so on his behalf.

El-Rufai opened his defence before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik after his no-case submission was dismissed in October.

As reported by Premium Times, led by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), he told the court that he had never owned equipment capable of intercepting calls and had no technical understanding of how such interception works.

He also denied having access to the NSA's communication networks or personal devices.

The case centres on remarks El-Rufai made during an appearance on Arise Television's Prime Time programme on February 13, one day after security operatives attempted to detain him at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on his return from Cairo, Egypt. Though the operatives seized his passport that day, they did not formally arrest him.

During that interview, El-Rufai accused Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest and said he was aware of the directive because he and an unnamed individual had listened to a phone call in which the NSA gave the instruction. When pressed on how he obtained the information, he replied:

"He made the call because we listen to their calls."

He also conceded during the same interview that intercepting telephone communications without authorisation was unlawful.

El-Rufai's explanation in court

Testifying on Wednesday, El-Rufai argued that the remark was never meant to be taken literally.

"I used 'we' to refer to opposition politicians. When I said 'tapped', it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling. It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish," he told the court.

He maintained that his words during the interview amounted to political commentary rather than a factual disclosure of any surveillance activity.

The charges against El-Rufai

Following the television appearance, the State Security Service filed charges against El-Rufai that were later amended to five counts.

The prosecution accused him of unlawfully intercepting the NSA's telephone communications, accessing classified information without authorisation, interfering with critical national information infrastructure, and failing to report a person allegedly involved in the interception.

Prosecutors further alleged that El-Rufai and others used technical equipment to intercept the NSA's communications in a way that posed a risk to public safety and national security.

The charges were brought under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024.

El-Rufai pleaded not guilty to all five counts. The prosecution presented two witnesses before closing its case in June.

One of them, lawyer and commentator Deji Adeyanju, confirmed under cross-examination that El-Rufai did not explicitly say he personally tapped the NSA's telephone, though he maintained he heard the former governor say "we listened to their calls."

Justice Abdulmalik dismissed El-Rufai's no-case submission on October 26, ruling that the prosecution had presented sufficient grounds for him to enter a defence.

Source: Legit.ng