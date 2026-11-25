Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated actors, passed away on November 25, 2026, after battling prostate cancer

The iconic actor had spoken about his legacy during an interview to mark his 76th birthday in 2023

Pete Edochie rose to fame playing Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart in the 80s

Long before his passing, Pete Edochie had already given thought to how he wanted the world to remember him.

The veteran Nollywood actor died on November 25, 2026, after a battle with prostate cancer, but a 2023 interview has since resurfaced, offering a glimpse into the kind of legacy he hoped to leave behind.

Pete Edochie shares what he hopes Nigerians and Africans remember him for after his death. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Vanguard on the occasion of his 76th birthday, Pete Edochie said his deepest wish was to be remembered as the man who brought happiness and joy into homes across Africa and beyond through his craft.

It was a simple but profound desire from a man whose career spanned more than five decades.

Pete Edochie's iconic role

Pete Edochie cemented his place in African cinema history through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's landmark novel, Things Fall Apart, which aired in the 1980s.

The performance introduced him to millions of viewers and established him as a defining voice in African storytelling.

Over the course of his career, Pete Edochie became widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the African film industry.

His presence on screen carried a rare authority, and his dedication to the art of acting earned him a reputation that stretched far beyond Nigeria's borders.

The birthday interview, now circulating afresh following his death, reads as both a farewell and a mission statement.

In his own words, all he ever wanted was to bring joy into people's homes, and by most accounts, that is precisely what he did for more than 50 years.

Pete Edochie's 2023 birthday interview resurfaces, recalling his wish for his legacy after death. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie’s final public appearance moves fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made his final public appearance on the set of Toyin Abraham’s film, Bestie, in a video shared on Instagram on November 23, less than 48 hours before his death.

The clip showed Toyin and members of her crew kneeling to welcome the actor, while the actress led Igbo praise chants in his honour.

Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng