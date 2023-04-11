Who is Peyton Manning’s wife, Ashley Manning? A look at her life

Ashley Manning is an American real estate developer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is also widely known for being Peyton Manning’s wife, two-time Super Bowl champion. She also partly owns the Memphis Grizzlies.

Peyton Manning with his wife, Ashley Manning. Photo: @fameten, @PeytonManningDenverBroncos on Facebook (modified by author)

Ashley Manning is an animal lover and has been involved in supporting animal-related causes. She has been associated with organisations such as the Indianapolis Zoo and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, showcasing her passion for wildlife conservation and animal welfare. She also has three dogs: a chihuahua and two Labrador retrievers.

Full name Louisa Ashley Thompson Manning Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1974 Age 48 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bill Thompson Mother Marsha Thompson Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband Peyton Manning Children 2 Profession Real estate developer, philanthropist Net worth $20 million

Ashley Manning’s biography

Ashley Manning was born Louisa Ashley Thompson in Memphis, Tennessee. She is the second of four children of investment banker and real estate entrepreneur Bill Thompson and homemaker Marsha Thompson.

Ashley has two sisters, Leigh Sanders Thompson and Allison Thompson Luter and one brother William Van Thompson III. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing from the University of Virginia in 1997.

What is Ashley Manning’s age?

Ashley Manning and her husband Peyton. Photo: @CouponsTitans, @pinetworth on Twitter (modified by author)

Ashley, the wife of Peyton Manning is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 2 December 1974. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Following in her father’s footsteps, Ashley Manning is a real estate developer. She started as a real estate agent and eventually set up her own company. She is also a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, an NBA team based in Memphis, Tennessee.

She is a dedicated philanthropist who runs PeyBack Foundation, a charity she co-founded with her husband in 1999. PeyBack Foundation empowers at-risk youth by providing growth opportunities and leadership programmes. She has also taken part in fundraising initiatives for breast cancer, a cause she is passionate about being the daughter of a breast cancer survivor.

What is Ashley Manning’s net worth?

Ashley Manning has a net worth of $20 million. She makes her money from her real estate company and from being a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies.

How did Peyton and Ashley meet?

Closeup of Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning (18) victorious, hugging wife Ashley after winning game vs New England Patriots at RCA Dome, Indianapolis. Photo: Bill Frakes /Sports Illustrated

Peyton met Ashley in 1994 when she was a student at the University of Virginia, and he was getting ready to join the University of Tennessee. Her parents’ next-door neighbour introduced them, and they stayed together throughout college. They married in 2001, three years after Peyton was drafted to be an NFL quarterback under the Indianapolis Colts.

Ashley has been a constant pillar of support for her husband throughout his illustrious NFL career and has been present at several games, cheering him on. Peyton said he was ready to retire from playing football in 2011 after a neck injury, but Ashley encouraged him not give up. He went on to win the Super Bowl in 2016 with the Denver Broncos.

She has two children, a son named Marshall and a daughter named Mosley. Peyton Manning’s wife and children live with him in Denver, Colorado.

Although Peyton Manning’s personal life has been private, he has faced some public controversies. In 2016, Ashley, Peyton, and others were implicated in a controversy involving the alleged use of the Human Growth Hormone (HGH) following a documentary by Al Jazeera America. However, after a 7-month investigation by the NFL, no concrete evidence was found to support the allegations. They were both cleared of any wrongdoing.

FAQs

Who is the wife of Peyton Manning? The quarterback's wife is Ashley Manning. When was Peyton Manning’s wedding? Peyton and Ashley Manning were wedded on St. Patrick’s Day, 17 March 2001. Are Peyton and Ashley Manning still married? As of 2023, Peyton and Ashley Manning are still married and live in Denver, Colorado. How is Peyton Manning’s family life? He is married to Ashley Manning, and together they have fraternal twins; a daughter named Mosely and a son named Marshall. What does Ashley Manning do? She is a real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is also a minority shareholder of the Memphis Grizzlies. What is Ashley Manning's net worth? She is estimated to be worth $20 million, which she has earned from her real estate investments.

Peyton Manning’s wife is Ashley Manning, born Louisa Ashley Thompson. She is an American businesswoman, real estate developer and philanthropist. She is also a philanthropist, devoted to different causes, including breast cancer.

