Kenya's National Environmental Management Authority has published an official notice outlining a strict ban on plastic bags for commercial and household use

The 2024 regulations require a government licence for anyone seeking to manufacture, import, export, possess, use or sell plastic bags in Kenya

Travellers and traders who violate the ban face a prison sentence of up to 4 years, a fine of up to KES 4 million, or both penalties combined

Kenya has put travellers and traders on notice that bringing certain types of shopping bags into the country could land them behind bars or cost them millions of shillings in fines.

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) issued a public notice reaffirming the country's ban on flat plastic bags and packaging materials. The notice, which references new regulations gazetted on 4 November 2024 under the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Management and Control of Plastic Packaging Materials) Regulations, 2024, makes clear that no person is permitted to manufacture, import, export, possess, use or sell plastic bags without prior authorisation from the relevant authorities.

Kenya mentions the shopping bags travellers should limit in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Kenya's plastic bag ban covers

The original prohibition on plastic bags for commercial and household use dates back to Gazette Notice No. 2356 published on 28 February 2017. The 2024 regulations build on that framework, introducing stricter licensing requirements for anyone involved in the plastic bag supply chain.

Under Regulation 6(1), handling flat or plastic bags in any capacity, whether importing them in luggage, selling them in a shop, or using them in packaging, is illegal without a valid licence. Additionally, the name and contact details of both the user and the manufacturer must be printed on any plastic material that is permitted under authorised exceptions.

This means travellers arriving in Kenya with plastic shopping bags, whether packed in their suitcases or used to carry goods, risk falling foul of the law the moment they cross the border.

Penalties for breaking Kenya's plastic bag rules

NEMA's notice spells out the consequences clearly. Anyone found to have violated the regulations faces a jail term of between one and four years, a financial penalty ranging from KES 2 million (N21 million) to KES 4 million (41 million), or a combination of both imprisonment and a fine.

The authority has made the full public notice available online for those who wish to review the regulations in detail.

Read NEMA's official plastic bag ban notice.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Dubai explained how to declare items that are on its declaration list before entering the UAE.

Kuwait: Items foreigners must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kuwait announced the three categories of valuable belongings foreign travellers must declare when entering Kuwait, including jewellery, electronics and other expensive personal items.

Customs officials provide a form for travellers to record these belongings upon arrival. Knowing what to report before travelling could help avoid complications at the border.

Source: Legit.ng