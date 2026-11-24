Bayero University, Kano held a two-day academic conference to honour retired Professor Ismaila Abubakar Tsiga for his decades of service

Tsiga joined BUK in 1979 and held multiple roles, including head of department and pioneer director of the Nigeria Centre for Reading Research

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, represented at the event, called for life writing to be recognised as part of preserving Nigeria's history

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has honoured Professor Ismaila Abubakar Tsiga with a two-day academic conference recognising his 45 years of contributions to literary scholarship, mentorship and academic leadership in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Haruna Musa, who spoke at the event held in Kano on Monday, said Tsiga's retirement in 2024 marked the end of a career defined by dedication to the Department of English and Literary Studies and to the broader mission of the university.

Bayero University Kano honours Prof. Ismaila Abubakar Tsiga for his enduring legacy in literary scholarship, mentorship and academic leadership. Photo credit: BUK

Source: UGC

Musa noted that the conference carried added significance given the health challenges Tsiga had faced, describing him as a scholar who showed resilience alongside intellectual commitment.

Tsiga joined BUK in 1979 and occupied several roles over the decades, among them level coordinator, departmental examinations officer, head of department and Senate member. Between 2017 and 2021, he served as the pioneer director of the university's Nigeria Centre for Reading Research and Development.

Tsiga's contributions to life writing and research

The Head of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Dr Aishat Umar, who is also the wife of the retired professor, credited Tsiga with introducing life writing as a formal course in the department, giving students a framework to understand how personal narratives intersect with history, literature and society.

She highlighted his published work, including "Autobiography and Social History: Apartheid and the Rise of Black Autobiography Tradition in South Africa," and his role in documenting the life of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi through the book "Where I Stand: The Autobiography of the Late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi."

Umar, who counted herself among those he mentored, said his influence was felt well beyond his own writing. "His contribution is not limited to his own writing. It is also found in the students he has supervised patiently and challenged kindly, as well as in the younger colleagues he mentored," she said. She recalled how he would rewrite entire sentences in students' work to sharpen the communication of their ideas.

Conference themes and government representation

The conference was themed "Directing the Self: Life-Writing, Memory and Identity in Literature" and brought together scholars, writers, academics, family and friends of the celebrant to examine how autobiographies, memoirs and personal narratives shape both individual and collective identity.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu A. Dembos, said life writing was central to preserving Nigeria's history and cultural heritage.

He argued that the country's national story should capture not only major political events but also the lived experiences of scholars, writers and ordinary citizens.

Idris also called for education to move beyond technical and professional training, emphasising the role of the humanities in building critical thinking, creativity and historical awareness.

BUK professor appointed to UN nuclear war scientific panel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Professor Rabia Sa'id from Bayero University, Kano, has been named to a 21-member scientific panel set up by the United Nations Secretary-General to study the physical and societal consequences of nuclear conflict.

Source: Legit.ng