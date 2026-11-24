Brazilian football star Neymar purchased a $54.45 million Sky Mansion at Dubai's Bugatti Residences, with the signing ceremony shared publicly by the developer

The penthouse sits inside the Business Bay development inspired by the French luxury carmaker and includes features designed for ultra-high-net-worth buyers

The Dubai acquisition follows Neymar's recent purchase of waterfront land in Miami, raising questions about where the former Barcelona star is headed next

Neymar has acquired a $54.45 million penthouse at Bugatti Residences in Dubai, with developer Binghatti sharing footage of the signing ceremony on Instagram.

The property, classified as a Sky Mansion, is located in the Business Bay district and forms part of an exclusive development inspired by the French luxury car brand.

Neymar has added another luxury property to his growing list of high-end investments after purchasing a $54.45 million penthouse at Dubai’s Bugatti Residences. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to Mansion Global, the project is expected to comprise 182 residences and comes with premium shared amenities, including a French Riviera-inspired beach, a fitness club, private swimming pools, and a members-only club.

What Neymar's Dubai Penthouse includes

What makes the Sky Mansion stand out is a private car elevator that transports vehicles directly into the residence, a feature that suits Neymar's well-documented love of luxury automobiles.

The penthouse also includes a private swimming pool with sweeping views of the Downtown Dubai skyline.

The Dubai purchase adds to a rapidly growing property portfolio for the Brazilian.

He recently bought waterfront land in Miami for $26 million, a move that has prompted speculation about a possible future relocation to the United States.

A career that built a fortune

Neymar's ability to invest at this level is rooted in a football career that made him one of the sport's most bankable names.

He came to global attention at Santos in Brazil before joining Barcelona in 2013, where he linked up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to form one of club football's most celebrated attacking partnerships.

According to Transfermarkt, that trio helped Barcelona claim the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey in the 2014-15 season.

He then moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won multiple Ligue 1 titles before switching to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Injuries restricted his appearances in the Middle East, however, and he eventually parted ways with the club.

On the international stage, Neymar holds the record as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer in men's football.

He won Olympic gold with his country at the 2016 Rio Games and lifted the Confederations Cup in 2013.

Neymar returns to his roots

After his stint in Saudi Arabia came to an end, Neymar returned to Santos, the club where his professional career began.

The move marked a full circle for the 33-year-old, who is now continuing his playing days back in Brazil while simultaneously expanding his investments off the pitch.

The Dubai penthouse purchase underlines that regardless of where his football career takes him next, Neymar remains one of the sport's most high-profile figures in both lifestyle and business terms.

Neymar's car collection

Legit.ng previously reported about Neymar’s collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari Purosangue, BMW M4 Competition, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 458 Spider and Lamborghini Huracán STO.

One of the cars made headlines after Neymar crashed his Ferrari 458 Spider on his way to training in Barcelona in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng