The United States detailed its updated Visa Waiver Programme parameters, outlining entry conditions for specific global citizens

Border regulations mandated that all prospective visa-free travellers secure digital ESTA clearance before boarding transit

Statutory restrictions disqualified dual nationals and individuals with recent travel history to the listed high-risk regions

The United States Department of State has clarified its entry regulations under the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), publishing the comprehensive registry of nations whose citizens can enter the US without a traditional visa.

The framework allows eligible nationals to travel for business or tourism for stays lasting up to 90 days.

US has waived visa requirements for a list of selected countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

To bypass the standard visa application queue, travellers from the approved destinations must secure an authorization clearance through the web-based Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before boarding their flight or sea vessel, the US Department of State noted.

Individuals who prefer having a physical stamp can still choose to apply for a standard visitor visa instead.

Which countries participate in the waiver programme?

The US administration restricts the waiver privilege to specific partner jurisdictions. The current designated countries whose citizens are eligible for the visa exemption are:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

What are the passport security rules?

While citizenship of a listed country is mandatory, border control enforces extra security prerequisites regarding travel documents.

Passengers must hold a secure e-passport featuring an embedded electronic chip that complies with international aviation standards. This chip requirement applies to all travellers, including infants and individuals utilizing emergency or temporary passports for transit.

Furthermore, security regulations strip certain nationals of their waiver eligibility based on their travel history or dual citizenship status.

Individuals who have visited or resided in specific prohibited territories, such as Cuba, Iran, Iraq, or Sudan, cannot use the digital authorization system and must book a face-to-face consular interview.

US bans foreigners travelling to America solely to give birth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has intensified efforts against what it described as "birth tourism" by unveiling actions taken across multiple regions to stop foreign nationals from travelling to America primarily to secure citizenship for their children.

The US Department of State announced on Wednesday, June 10, that embassies and consulates had uncovered several organised networks that allegedly helped applicants obtain visitor visas under false pretences.

The US government announces fresh measures against birth tourism networks. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities said the schemes involved the use of fraudulent documents, visa facilitators and coaching services designed to circumvent immigration rules.

Why is the US targeting birth tourism?

According to the State Department, current policy does not permit individuals to obtain visitor visas for the main purpose of giving birth in the United States to secure citizenship for a child.

"Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes. No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S."

Officials disclosed that a US embassy in West Africa recently dismantled a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals.

Investigators alleged that the group relied on fake documentation and visa brokers to gain access to the United States.

The department said visas linked to the operation had been revoked and that cooperation with local authorities was ongoing to identify similar activities.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng