Amy Grant and Vince Gill's love story is one of country and Christian music's most talked-about romances. The pair, who married on 10 March 2000, first met in December 1993 when both were still married to other people. What began as a professional friendship — charged with undeniable chemistry — eventually became one of Nashville's most enduring partnerships. Today, Amy Grant and Vince Gill are still married and still making music together, over 26 years after they wed.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Amy Lee Grant (born 25 November 1960) and Vincent Grant Gill (born 12 April 1957) married on 10 March 2000

(born 25 November 1960) and (born 12 April 1957) married on Both were previously married — Grant to Christian musician Gary Chapman (1982–1999), Gill to country singer Janis Oliver (1980–1997)

(1982–1999), Gill to country singer (1980–1997) They have one daughter together , Corinna Grant Gill, born 12 March 2001

, Corinna Grant Gill, born In July 2022, Grant suffered a traumatic brain injury after a cycling accident near her Nashville home

after a cycling accident near her Nashville home In September 2024, the couple released their first joint Christmas album, When I Think of Christmas

Profile summary

Amy Grant Vince Gill Full name Amy Lee Grant Vincent Grant Gill Date of birth 25 November 1960 12 April 1957 Birthplace Augusta, Georgia Norman, Oklahoma Occupation Singer-songwriter, actress Singer-songwriter, musician Married 10 March 2000 10 March 2000 Children 4 (3 with Gary Chapman, 1 with Vince Gill) 2 (Jenny with Janis Oliver, Corinna with Amy Grant) Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)

How Amy Grant and Vince Gill met

The couple's journey began as far back as 1983, when Gill became captivated by Grant's voice after hearing one of her Christmas songs on the radio. However, the two didn't meet in person until a decade later.

The 1993 Christmas concert

Amy Grant and Vince Gill first met in December 1993, when Gill headlined the televised holiday concert "Christmas With Vince Gill" in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Grant joining him as a guest performer alongside Michael McDonald and Chet Atkins.

Gill was married to Janis Oliver at the time, while Grant was married to TV host and Christian singer Gary Chapman, with whom she had three children. Grant revealed her marriage during a joint interview with Vince Gill for AARP The Magazine. She said:

..had been rocky from the get-go — I'd been holding steady for 15 years in something that was not easy to hold steady. I knew from the tips of my toes that he was unlike anybody I had ever met.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant attend the 2012 Leadership Music Dale Franklin Awards. Photo: Rick Diamond

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First collaborating on the 1993 duet House of Love, Grant and Gill's musical partnership sparked something more. Although they were each married to different people at the time, Grant said:

the energy was palpable to all of us.

Who was Amy Grant married to before Vince Gill?

Grant was previously married to fellow Christian musician Gary Chapman from 1982 until their divorce in 1999. They had three children together: Matthew Garrison (born 1987), Gloria Mills "Millie" (born 1989), and Sarah Cannon (born 1992).

What happened to Vince Gill's first wife?

Vince Gill was previously married to Janis Oliver from 1980 until 1997. Oliver was a member of the country band Sweethearts of the Rodeo. Vince had one daughter, Jenny, with Janis Oliver.

From friendship to romance: the relationship timeline

Gill's marriage to Janis Oliver ended in 1997. Grant and Gary Chapman separated in 1998, and they finalised their divorce in June 1999.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony. Photo: Paul Morigi (modified by author)

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Grant has spoken plainly about what happened when she met Gill in 1993, while both were still married. She described him as the kindest person she had ever met and said she was immediately drawn to him. Grant shared on the Human School Podcast in 2026:

We got together because he was the kindest person I ever met, and I was so attracted to him. I fell in love with him. I couldn’t un-know his kindness.

Later that year, Grant confirmed that she and Gill were dating, and the couple married on 10 March 2000.

In a town built on big choruses and bigger gossip, Vince Gill and Amy Grant did something almost rebellious: they married quietly. The two music-world A-listers chose a small outdoor ceremony just outside Nashville, opting for privacy over pageantry.

Do Vince Gill and Amy Grant have children together?

Both became parents during their first marriages. Amy Grant welcomed Matthew, Millie, and Sarah with her ex-husband Gary Chapman, while Vince had welcomed Jenny with his ex-wife Janis Oliver.

The couple welcomed their daughter Corinna into the family on 12 March 2001.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Blending the two families was not without its challenges. Vince Gill said in the aforementioned interview with AARP The Magazine:

[Corinna is] the glue of this whole family. She bonded all of us in a blood way that really did connect us.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant songs together

Amy and Vince both had booming careers in the early '90s before collaborating in 1993. The Christian singer and country artist performed during his Christmas special on TV, and then recorded the duet House of Love, released one year later.

In the years that followed, Amy joined Vince's Christmas specials as a performer annually.

One of the most successful residencies in the Nashville Ryman Auditorium's history, Gill and Grant's Christmas at the Ryman has presented over 100 shows to nearly a quarter-million people.

Latest news

Vince Gill and Amy Grant announced a festive new collection, When I Think of Christmas, released in September 2024. The album features remastered versions of nine of the duo's Yuletide classics, along with two previously unreleased tracks.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant attend the Kaleidoscope Ball. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Announcing the album, Gill said:

There's nothing in the world that I love more than watching my girl shine, and she might shine the brightest when she does Christmas music.

Grant added:

I've recorded a lot of Christmas music over the years, and I'm excited to add two new songs to this collection, especially the song Vince and I close our Christmas concerts with, Til The Season Comes Round Again.

The release followed a difficult period for the couple. On 27 July 2022, Grant was hospitalised after hitting a pothole whilst cycling with a friend in Nashville. She was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Doctors said her helmet saved her life.

When Grant suffered the accident, Gill dropped everything to care for her, cancelling shows and staying by her side. Amy Grant shared on the TODAY show in 2023:

It was good for me. It forced a kind of simplification of my life I've never known.

Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant announced she would release new music for the first time in a decade, signalling a triumphant return after her recovery.

Vince Gill's net worth

Vince Gill at The 59th Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Net worth figures cited across sources for this couple differ considerably. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the couple's combined net worth at $30 million. Other sources place individual estimates higher — with figures ranging up to $55 million for Grant and $40 million for Gill — though those figures come from less established outlets and should be treated with caution.

Their income streams include:

Recording royalties from decades of solo and collaborative catalogue.

from decades of solo and collaborative catalogue. Touring — including their annual "Christmas at the Ryman" residency.

— including their annual "Christmas at the Ryman" residency. Songwriting credits across both CCM and country genres.

across both CCM and country genres. Book publishing — Grant is also a published American author.

— Grant is also a published American author. Session and production work — Gill is a celebrated guitarist and session player.

FAQs

Are Vince Gill and Amy Grant still married? Yes — they married on 10 March 2000 and remain together. They celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in March 2026. Do Vince Gill and Amy Grant have children together? Yes, one daughter — Corinna Grant Gill, born 12 March 2001. Grant also has three children from her first marriage and Gill has one daughter, Jenny, from his. Who was Amy Grant married to before Vince Gill? She was married to Christian musician Gary Chapman from 1982 to 1999. They have three children: Matthew, Millie, and Sarah. What happened to Vince Gill's first wife, Janis Oliver? Gill and Oliver divorced in 1997. Oliver is a singer and one half of the country duo Sweethearts of the Rodeo. What happened to Amy Grant? In July 2022, Grant suffered a traumatic brain injury after a cycling accident in Nashville. She has since recovered and returned to performing and recording. How old are Amy Grant and Vince Gill? As of 2025, Amy Grant is 64 years old (born 25 November 1960), and Vince Gill is 68 (born 12 April 1957). What songs have Vince Gill and Amy Grant recorded together? Their duets include House of Love (1994) and 'Til The Season Comes Round Again from their 2024 joint album When I Think of Christmas. What is Amy Grant known for? Grant is often called "The Queen of Christian Pop." She has won six Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling Christian music artists of all time.

Quick facts

Amy Grant has won six Grammy Awards across her career. Vince Gill has charted over 45 singles on the Billboard country charts. Their "Christmas at the Ryman" residency has played to nearly a quarter-million people. The couple released their first joint album, When I Think of Christmas, in September 2024. Amy Grant was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor in 2022 for her lifetime artistic achievements.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill's romance began amid controversy but grew into a lasting partnership built on love, family and unwavering support. From their much-scrutinised beginnings in the 1990s to more than two decades together, the couple have weathered life's highs and lows side by side.

We also highlighted facts about Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget's love story, from their first meeting via an Instagram DM in 2015 to their 2018 marriage and Rizzo's life after his death.

Their time together was cut short when Saget died suddenly in January 2022, just over three years after their wedding. Rizzo later spoke about their final exchange of “I love you” and the support she received from his daughters when she began dating again.

Source: Legit.ng