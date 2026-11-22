A social media user called out Apostle Joshua Selman's ministry over Sandra's prominent position in Koinonia church

The post questioned why Sandra is addressed as 'Mama' and given a full content creation team despite not being married to the Apostle

The post sparked heated debate online, with fans and defenders flooding the comment section with sharply divided opinions

A post questioning the role and visibility of a woman known as "Mama Sandra" within Apostle Joshua Selman's Koinonia ministry has set social media ablaze, drawing hundreds of responses from curious onlookers and passionate church members alike.

On Saturday, 21 November 2026, a user identified as AdegbolaJohn3 shared a pointed post expressing concern about Sandra's prominent status within the ministry.

Apostle Joshua Selman allegedly gives Sandra a special place in church. Photo credit@apostlejoshuaselman

Source: Instagram

The user stressed that he holds Apostle Selman in high regard but could not ignore what he described as unanswered questions surrounding Sandra's standing.

According to the post, Sandra reportedly has a dedicated team of content creators at her disposal and is consistently given a front-row seat at church gatherings, privileges the user argued are hard to justify without a clearly defined official role.

Apostle Selman: Questions about Sandra's title and position

The user on social media specifically questioned why Sandra is addressed as "Mama" within the congregation, asking whether she holds an ordained position such as pastor or prophetess, or whether she carries any formal title within the Koinonia ministry structure.

A man has questioned Apostle Joshua Selman about his marital life. Photo credit@apostlejoshuasleman

Source: Instagram

"I'm genuinely curious because I believe these are reasonable questions to ask. I'm concerned," the post read.

The questions appeared to strike a nerve, with the post drawing a wave of comments from people who shared their own takes on Sandra's relationship with the ministry and with Apostle Selman personally.

Here is the post made by the social media user about the cleric:

Fans react to the controversy

Here are some of the reactions below:

@ige_olu commented:

"God bless those of us who love to jump to the comment section....see more."

@faithfitnesstore wrote:

"Oga John Leave Talk and Join The General Assembly Grand Finale by 4:30pm today! Cho Cho cho"

@barebloomstudio.ng shared:

"I love this pastor even though I'm in Lagos I always join their Sunday service by 5pm. please he should just marry this lady! They have been together for so many years since their university days. Or are they already married and he doesn't want us to know?"

@naijaparrot6 stated:

"She's the most senior female minister in the ministry. She's being there since day one. So she's mama."

@sun_and_her_flower reacted:

"You will know soon. During X year anniversary. Certain things are not revealed prematurely. Sometimes people will protect their loved ones."

@seekarrv wrote:

"Omo defenders choke, him no wan marry but him Dey lash am , mama indeed"

@thebennyboom said:

"You can join the general assembly grand finale by 5pm today and ask both apostle and Sandra during altar call when giving your life to Christ,busy body."

Apostle Selman speaks about things to come

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman, released a disturbing prophecy concerning the year 2024.

Apostle Selman said God revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers.

The popular man of God said he saw many people folding their companies, and fathers and mothers losing jobs.

Source: Legit.ng