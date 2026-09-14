James Eugene Carrey has been married twice, to Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly, and has not remarried since 1997. His romantic history also includes the tragic death of girlfriend Cathriona White in 2015. As of 2026, he is in a confirmed relationship with Min Ah.

Jim Carrey poses in the winners room with the "Honorary" Award during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

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Key takeaways

Jim Carrey has had two legal marriages : to Melissa Womer (1987–1995) and Lauren Holly (1996–1997).

: to Melissa Womer (1987–1995) and Lauren Holly (1996–1997). He has one child , daughter Jane Erin Carrey, from his first marriage.

, daughter Jane Erin Carrey, from his first marriage. Girlfriend Cathriona White died of a drug overdose in September 2015; her death was ruled a suicide.

died of a drug overdose in September 2015; her death was ruled a suicide. All wrongful death lawsuits against Carrey related to White's passing were dismissed.

In February 2026, Carrey publicly confirmed a relationship with Min Ah at the César Awards in Paris.

Jim Carrey profile summary

Full name James Eugene Carrey Date of birth 17 January 1962 Age 64 (as of 2026) Place of birth Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Profession Actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer Marriages Melissa Womer (1987–1995); Lauren Holly (1996–1997) Children 1 (Jane Erin Carrey) Current partner Min Ah (confirmed 2026)

Jim Carrey's first wife: Melissa Womer (1987–1995)

A young Jim Carrey (L) plays with his daughter at home while his then-wife looks on: Photo: Richard Perry

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Carrey's first wife was Melissa Womer, a former actress and waitress at the Comedy Store, where the two met in the mid-1980s. The couple was married from 1987 until 1995 and had a daughter named Jane Erin Carrey, born in 1987.

Their divorce was finalised in 1995, but they successfully co-parented Jane and tried to give her as normal an upbringing as possible, sending her to public school where she showcased her passion for the arts.

Jane Erin Carrey

Jim Carrey passed along his entertainment industry chops to his first and only child, daughter Jane Erin Carrey. In 2012, Jane auditioned for American Idol during Season 11, and all three judges, Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez, voted "yes".

Jim Carrey's second wife: Lauren Holly (1996–1997)

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly during "Dumb and Dumber" Hollywood Premiere at Cinerama Dome Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Jim Smeal

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Carrey later married Lauren Holly in 1996 after they met on the set of Dumb and Dumber. The wedding took place on 23 September 1996, but the marriage was short-lived, ending in divorce less than a year later in 1997. Holly later reflected on the intense media scrutiny as a factor in their separation.

Lauren was a successful actress in her own right and shared a short, whirlwind marriage with him during the height of his fame. She became widely recognised for television work, including her role on Picket Fences, and later reached a whole new audience as a major character on NCIS.

Notable girlfriends after marriage

Who else has Jim Carrey dated?

Renée Zellweger (1999–2000)

Renee Zellweger (L) and Jim Carrey during 2000 NATO/Showest Convention at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Carrey was engaged to Renée Zellweger, his leading lady in Me, Myself & Irene, from 1999 to 2000. The engagement was widely covered in the press, but the couple parted ways before marrying.

Jenny McCarthy (2005–2010)

Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy attends the UK Premiere of 'A Christmas Carol' at Empire Leicester Square on November 3, 2009 in London, England. Photo: Ferdaus Shamim

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One of Carrey's longest partnerships was with model and actress Jenny McCarthy, lasting from 2005 to 2010. The couple was often seen together at events, and Carrey became a stepfather figure to McCarthy's son.

Cathriona White: the girlfriend Jim Carrey lost to tragedy

The most heartbreaking chapter of Carrey's personal life involved Irish makeup artist Cathriona White.

The Irish-born makeup artist had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Carrey since they first met in 2012, according to reports.

In September 2015, Cathriona White, a 30-year-old hairstylist and beautician, was found dead in her home in Sherman Oaks, a neighbourhood in north Los Angeles. Her death was ruled a suicide.

According to the lawsuit, the Los Angeles County Coroner eventually ruled that White died due to a lethal overdose of prescription drugs, including Ambien, propranolol, and a "massive dose" of Percocet.

Carrey responded publicly with a statement expressing grief. As reported by Variety, he said:

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona. She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt.

The lawsuits

White's estranged husband and mother sued Carrey months later, claiming he had caused her death. The husband accused Jim Carrey of allegedly supplying prescription drugs that contributed to her fatal overdose. Carrey counter-sued, claiming the lawsuit was an attempt to extort him.

Ultimately, "the case and all claims against Jim Carrey have been dismissed," a rep for the actor told ABC News.

He is extremely grateful to everyone in his life who supported him throughout this challenging episode.

The period was widely regarded as one of the most difficult chapters of Carrey's personal life.

Is Jim Carrey currently in a relationship?

Min Kyung Ah attends the '62nd Baeksang Arts Awards with Gucci' at COEX Hall D on May 8, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: HLL

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Yes, and for the first time in years, Carrey has made it official.

Jim Carrey made his first public appearance with his long-time girlfriend, Min Ah, at the 51st César Awards at L'Olympia in Paris on 26 February 2026. During the ceremony, the actor received an Honorary Prize and, in his acceptance speech, publicly acknowledged his partner for the first time, calling her his "sublime companion" and declaring his love for her.

During his acceptance speech, delivered entirely in French, Carrey broke his usual rule of privacy to address her as his 'sublime companion', stating clearly for the cameras: "I love you, Min Ah."

Min Ah, sometimes previously referred to as "Minzi" in earlier reports, is described as a Los Angeles–based artist and actress. The couple has been linked since February 2022, meaning they have been together for approximately four years.

At the event, Min Ah sat in the audience with Jim's daughter Jane and his grandson Jackson, signalling her close integration into his family.

FAQs

Does Jim Carrey have a wife and kids? Jim Carrey does not currently have a wife. He has been married twice in the past but is presently divorced. His two former wives are Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly. He has one child — daughter Jane Erin Carrey. Who is Jim Carrey's new partner? Comedic legend Jim Carrey officially ended years of speculation by going public with his long-time partner, Min Ah, at the 2026 César Awards in Paris. The 64-year-old actor appeared on the red carpet with the South Korean actress and artist. Did Jim Carrey's girlfriend pass away? Carrey had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Cathriona White, who died of a drug overdose in September 2015. Her death was ruled a suicide. Who were Jim Carrey's past girlfriends? Notable relationships in Jim Carrey's dating history include his time with Renée Zellweger in 1999 and the late Cathriona White, whom he dated on and off between 2012 and 2015. He also had a five-year relationship with Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010. Why was Jim Carrey sued over Cathriona White's death? White's widower Mark Burton alleged Carrey illegally obtained "highly addictive" drugs under a false name. His lawyer contended that Carrey legally obtained the pharmaceuticals and used a fake name to protect his privacy as a celebrity, and the attorney also contended that White took the pills from his client. All claims were ultimately dismissed.

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Source: Legit.ng