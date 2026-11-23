Armed men opened fire on former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and his campaign entourage during a rally in Ughelli North, Delta State

Four people were killed in the attack, including two of the senator's aides, while four others were critically wounded and taken to hospital

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were heard shouting that Omo-Agege was their target, as the NDC candidate narrowly escaped being shot

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta State - Former Deputy Senate President and Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, narrowly escaped death after gunmen opened fire on him and members of his campaign team.

The attack occured during Omo-Agege's visit to Uduere, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Some injured supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign team receiving medical attention at a hospital. Photo credit: Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Twitter

Media Adviser of the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, Sunny Areh, said armed men fired on the senator and his entourage at close range while he was addressing a crowd that had gathered to welcome him.

The organisation said bullets allegedly passed close to his head but he was not hit.

As reported by Vanguad, Areh made this known in a statement issued on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Four dead, four hospitalised after attack

Four people were killed in the attack and four others were left critically injured. The campaign organisation named two of the dead as its aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

The four injured were identified as Chief Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho, all of whom were said to be receiving medical attention.

The organisation described the incident as a targeted assassination attempt, citing eyewitness accounts that the attackers were heard shouting,

"It's Omo-Agege we want to kill."

One eyewitness, Pius Eguono, who was among those caught in the gunfire, told journalists:

"We were all shot in the crowd, but Efemena Umukoro has been killed. I'm on the run."

NDC supporters seen injured in hospital

Video footage obtained from the scene showed NDC supporters lying bloodied on the floor of a hospital, adding to the gravity of the incident as the Delta Central senatorial race continues to heat up ahead of the 2027 general elections.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of this report.

Eyewitnesses say attackers targeted Omo-Agege; no group had claimed responsibility as the 2027 election race heats up

Source: Original

Thugs attack Kwankwaso’s convoy, smash seven vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected thugs attacked the campaign convoy of NDC Vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano state.

The NDC governorship candidate's spokesperson confirmed injuries to campaign team members and damage to several vehicles.

The attack happened after the convoy had passed through six other local government areas without any trouble.

Source: Legit.ng