Diandra Luker is best known as the first wife of Wall Street actor Michael Douglas — a marriage that lasted 22 years, produced one son, and ended in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in Hollywood history. Born on 30 November 1955, she has since reinvented herself as a film producer and, most recently, as a Countess. In September 2025, she married William Legge, Earl of Dartmouth — and stepbrother of Lady Diana Spencer — completing a remarkable journey from Hollywood socialite to Spanish island life.

Diandra Douglas attends the 2011 Hale House Spring Dinner Dance. Photo: Bennett Raglin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Diandra Luker married Michael Douglas in March 1977 after two weeks of dating (marrying six weeks after the proposal); they separated in 1995 and finalised their divorce in 2000 .

after two weeks of dating (marrying six weeks after the proposal); they separated in and finalised their divorce in . The divorce settlement was reportedly worth $45 million , plus properties, making it one of the largest in celebrity history.

, plus properties, making it one of the largest in celebrity history. Diandra has four children : son Cameron Douglas with Michael Douglas; twin sons Hudson and Hawk with Zach Hampton Bacon III; and adopted daughter Imara .

: son with Michael Douglas; twin sons and with Zach Hampton Bacon III; and adopted daughter . In September 2025 , she married William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth , becoming the Countess of Dartmouth.

, she married William Legge, , becoming the Countess of Dartmouth. She is a film producer, credited on Broken Lines (2008) and Off the Menu: The Last Days of Chasen's (1997).

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Diandra de Morrell Luker Date of birth 30 November 1955 Age 70 years old (as of October 2026) Birthplace Mallorca, Spain Nationality American Profession Film producer Known for Former wife of Michael Douglas; Broken Lines; Off the Menu Marriages Michael Douglas (1977–2000); Michael Klein (2005); William Legge, Earl of Dartmouth (2025–present) Children Cameron Douglas, Hudson Bacon, Hawk Bacon, Imara de Morrell Douglas Current title Countess of Dartmouth

Diandra Luker's biography: Early life and background

Diandra is the daughter of a Swiss-American diplomat and an Anglo-French mother. She was raised on the Spanish island of Mallorca before attending Swiss boarding schools, where students were limited to one hour of French television a week. She was a teenager before she saw her first film — My Fair Lady.

Diandra later moved to the United States and enrolled in the prestigious Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Her education matched her family's diplomatic world — and in Washington, everything changed.

How Michael Douglas' first marriage began

Top five facts about Diandra Luker. Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American actor Michael Douglas met Diandra Luker in Washington, D.C., while he was developing The China Syndrome, at a pre-inaugural party in honour of President Carter. Diandra was completing her last year at Georgetown University in the foreign service programme.

Her world was political and international, and the name Michael Douglas meant little to the serious student. They started dating and, after two weeks of courtship, Douglas proposed. They married in March 1977.

Why did Michael Douglas split from his first wife?

Although the former spouses were married for 22 years, Diandra officially filed for divorce in 1995. While the exact reason for their split is unclear, People magazine reported in 1995 that Douglas's substance abuse and infidelity had strained the relationship.

Diandra Douglas and Michael Douglas during the 5th Annual Governor's Awards. Photo: Jim Smeal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Luker struggled with the Hollywood lifestyle and moved to Santa Barbara, then Manhattan. They started to grow apart. Douglas began drinking heavily and capitalising on his A-list status. His wife grew tired of his partying and womanising. Douglas eventually checked into rehab in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

Reflecting on the split years later, Douglas offered a candid admission. He told The Mirror:

It took me too long to realise that if you go to a marriage counsellor to resolve problems, it's in his interest to keep the marriage going. Because if I end the marriage he's got no business. I think Diandra would probably say the same thing. That's the only clear regret that I have.

What happened to Michael Douglas' first marriage? The divorce settlement

Before Michael Douglas could tie the knot with Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, he had to finalise his divorce with Diandra, resulting in one of the largest divorce settlements in Hollywood history.

Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker pictured at Valldemossa. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Luker reportedly received $45 million, plus the couple's Santa Barbara estate. Rather than sell their 250-acre S'Estaca estate outside Valldemossa on Mallorca right away, the former couple initially negotiated a shared arrangement, dividing time on the island-owned property before Douglas eventually bought out her share years later.

The pair also returned to court in 2011. Following the release of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), Diandra took her ex-husband to court, arguing she was entitled to half his earnings from the film because she had been married to Michael when the original Wall Street (1987) was released. Ultimately, the lawsuit was dismissed.

Diandra spoke about the legal battle with characteristic poise. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2011.

I am not a greedy person by nature. I ask myself every night if I should walk away.

How Diandra spoke about Michael Douglas after the split

Diandra Luker Diandra Douglas attends the BUDDHA BAR One-Year Anniversary Celebration. Photo: NEIL RASMUS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Despite the turbulence, Diandra remained generous in how she spoke about her ex. In the same 2011 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said:

I loved Michael very much when I married him. And I don't think love ever really disappears. It might metamorphose, [but] I certainly don't think that hate is the right recipe. I'm really happy that he is madly in love and has two lovely children.

How many children does Diandra Luker have?

Diandra Luker has four children.

Cameron Douglas (born 13 December 1978) — her son with Michael Douglas

(born 13 December 1978) — her son with Michael Douglas Hudson Hunter de Morrell Bacon and Hawk Paxton de Morrell Bacon (born 12 March 2004) — twin sons with ex-fiancé Zach Hampton Bacon III

(born 12 March 2004) — twin sons with ex-fiancé Zach Hampton Bacon III Imara de Morrell Douglas (born 2005) — adopted daughter

She had the twin sons through a surrogate while with financier Zach Hampton Bacon III, and later adopted a daughter, Imara, from Kazakhstan.

Cameron Douglas

Cameron Douglas and Michael Douglas attend the "Looking Through Water" New York Photo Call. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Born 13 December 1978, Cameron Douglas is the son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker. For years, he struggled with drug addiction, which started when he was a teenager and led to a period in federal prison for seven years, including two years in solitary confinement.

Cameron is an American author and actor. He is the author of the bestselling memoir Long Way Home, described as an unflinching account of his dangerous descent into years of substance use, crime and prison and his eventual rise to recovery.

Diandra Luker's current husband: the Earl of Dartmouth

Diandra Luker married William Legge, the 10th Earl of Dartmouth, in September 2025. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in Gibraltar. It was described as "a small, private ceremony at the Gibraltar registry office with only one or two guests."

Diandra Luker attends the 35th Annual Alzheimer's Association Rita Hayworth Gala. Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth (born 23 September 1949), is a British politician and hereditary peer, usually known as William Dartmouth. He became Lady Diana Spencer's stepbrother when his mother married Earl Spencer in 1976. He studied at Eton and Christ Church, Oxford, and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Both Diandra and William have strong connections to Gibraltar, with the Earl having represented it in the European Parliament and Diandra initially retaining part of the S'Estaca estate in Majorca after her divorce.

The marriage makes Diandra the Countess of Dartmouth — a title that feels almost fittingly far removed from the Hollywood world she left behind.

Diandra Luker's career as a film producer

Diandra is a film producer known for Broken Lines (2008), Off the Menu: The Last Days of Chasen's (1997) and American Masters (1985). Her interest in documentary work led the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to hire her to produce documentaries for its Office of Film and Television.

Diandra Luker's Net worth

Luker and Douglas famously had one of the largest divorce settlements in Hollywood history, with Luker receiving a reported $45 million, plus the couple's Santa Barbara, California, estate, per Harper's Bazaar. Her net worth is estimated at around $50 million, derived from the film industry and the divorce settlement. Multiple sources — including Newsweek and Sportskeeda — place her estimated worth in a similar range, though Diandra has not confirmed a definitive figure.

Latest news

Diandra made headlines in September 2025 after marrying William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth, a former European Member of Parliament for the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP). The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported the story widely on the island, noting Diandra's longstanding ties to Mallorca, where she has spent summers since childhood.

She now holds the current title of Countess of Dartmouth and has known residences in Majorca, Gibraltar, and the United States.

FAQs

Who is Diandra Luker? She is an American film producer best known as actor Michael Douglas' first wife. The pair were married from 1977 to 2000. What happened to Michael Douglas' first marriage? Diandra filed for divorce in 1995, citing, according to reports, his substance abuse and infidelity. The divorce was finalised in 2000, with a reported $45 million settlement. Why did Michael Douglas split from his first wife? Multiple reports point to his excessive drinking, womanising, and the strain of Hollywood fame. Douglas himself said he regretted not ending the marriage sooner. How many children does Diandra Luker have? She has four children: son Cameron Douglas (with Michael Douglas), twin sons Hudson and Hawk Bacon (with Zach Hampton Bacon III), and adopted daughter Imara. Who is Diandra Luker's current husband? Since September 2025, her husband is William Legge, the 10th Earl of Dartmouth — a British hereditary peer, former UKIP MEP, and stepbrother of Princess Diana. She is now styled the Countess of Dartmouth. How old is Diandra Luker? She was born on 30 November 1955, making her 70 years old as of October 2026. Where does Diandra Luker live? She has long-standing ties to Mallorca, Spain, where she grew up, and also has connections in Gibraltar and the United States. What is Cameron Douglas doing now? Cameron Douglas, Diandra's son with Michael Douglas, has rebuilt his life following a seven-year federal prison sentence for drug offences. He published the bestselling memoir Long Way Home in 2019.

Quick facts

She married William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth, in September 2025.

She produced Broken Lines (2008) and Off the Menu: The Last Days of Chasen's (1997).

(2008) and (1997). Her divorce from Michael Douglas in 2000 resulted in a reported $45 million settlement.

She has four children, including Cameron Douglas and adopted daughter Imara.

She grew up on Mallorca — the island she later introduced to Michael Douglas.

Diandra Luker's story has taken her from a high-profile Hollywood marriage and a messy divorce to a quieter chapter shaped by family, film and life in Mallorca. Her marriage to William Legge, Earl of Dartmouth, marks a new beginning that puts the former producer in a very different spotlight.

We also highlighted facts about Michael Darby, the Australian-American real estate developer behind Monument Realty, whose fortune is estimated at $50 million.

His marriage to Ashley Darby ended in divorce in 2025 after their relationship played out on The Real Housewives of Potomac—bringing his private life into the spotlight as his business faced its own challenges.

Source: Legit.ng