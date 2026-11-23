FIFA President Gianni Infantino publicly assessed Nigeria's readiness to host the FIFA World Cup, pointing to major gaps in key infrastructure

Infantino acknowledged Nigeria's football passion and ongoing stadium projects but said critical facilities still fall short of World Cup standards

Nigerians and football fans across Africa took to social media to react to the FIFA president's remarks about the country's hosting capacity

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said Nigeria is not currently in a position to host the FIFA World Cup, citing serious shortfalls in stadiums, airports and transportation networks as the main obstacles standing in the country's way.

Infantino made the assessment during a visit to Nigeria, responding directly when asked whether the country could stage a tournament of that scale.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said Nigeria is not currently ready to host the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Arise News, Infantino's answer was blunt:

"Today, no. But tomorrow, why not?"

He was clear about what any prospective host nation must have in place.

"The key for hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where the best practise is needed," he said.

Infantino sees potential in Nigeria

Despite the candid verdict, Infantino did not write off Nigeria's long-term prospects.

According to CAF Online, the FIFA president said the country has the building blocks needed to eventually meet the standard, telling reporters:

"I think Nigeria has the resources, has the passion, has the will as well to move ahead with the projects that are planned in terms of stadiums."

He also mentioned visiting a national training centre in Abuja and Warri, describing what he saw there as impressive, suggesting that some groundwork is already being laid.

His comments arrived as Africa's football profile continues to rise.

Morocco is set to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

South Africa remains the only sub-Saharan African country to have hosted the tournament, having staged the first World Cup on African soil in 2010.

How fans reacted to Infantino's comments

The FIFA president's remarks sparked a wave of reactions online, with many African football fans weighing in on what they believed his words really meant.

@AbenaSports was blunt in her take, writing simply:

"Nigeria Exposed."

South African account @BogosiRSA was more pointed, posting:

"They can't even host CAF let alone World Cup. 🤣🤣🤣"

@AbdulRasheed_YK offered a more measured perspective:

"Thanks for reminding us how backward our infrastructure is. The good thing is we have the potential, resources, and manpower to improve it and host the World Cup in the future."

Adam took a lighter approach, joking:

"They can't even host the Olympics talk more of a World Cup 😂😂"

James Motswetla suggested Nigeria should look to its neighbours for guidance, writing:

"Nigerian government has to learn & benchmark from Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. Especially South Africa how did they managed to the best tournament."

Okafor Nnadozie offered his own reading of Infantino's diplomatic language:

"FIFA president was indirectly mocking Nigeria 😂😂😂 he knows they can't host AFCON let alone hosting World Cup so he was making fun of super eagles for having bad country 😂😂😂"

The reactions reflect a broader public conversation in Nigeria about the state of sports infrastructure and what it would take for the country to compete with established African hosts on the world stage.

Infantino arrives Warri to commission stadium

Legit.ng previously reported about Infantino’s visit to Warri for the commissioning of the reconstructed Warri City Stadium, where he praised Nigeria’s Flamingos after their World Cup triumph.

Infantino said the team’s victory over Japan made Nigeria and the wider African continent proud. The visit also comes as a FIFA-appointed committee works to reform the NFF and hold fresh elections before May 31, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng