Ariana Grande's boyfriends have made headlines almost as consistently as her music. The actress and Grammy Award winner has had a string of high-profile relationships, many of which she has referenced in her hit music. The most significant of Ariana Grande's boyfriends was the late Mac Miller, whose death in 2018 left a lasting mark on her life and career. Her most recent major relationship — with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater — ended quietly in early 2026.

Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon (L) and the 83rd Annual Golden Globes (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Mac Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) died on 7 September 2018 , aged 26, from accidental mixed drug toxicity — he and Grande had broken up just months earlier.

(real name Malcolm McCormick) died on , aged 26, from accidental mixed drug toxicity — he and Grande had broken up just months earlier. Grande was briefly engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018 before they split roughly five months later.

in 2018 before they split roughly five months later. She married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021; their divorce was finalised in 2024 .

in May 2021; their divorce was finalised in . Her relationship with Ethan Slater — confirmed July 2023 — ended amicably in June 2026 , just days after her Eternal Sunshine Tour began.

— confirmed July 2023 — ended amicably in , just days after her Eternal Sunshine Tour began. Grande's 2024 album *Eternal Sunshine* takes its name from Mac Miller's favourite film.

Profile summary

Detail Ariana Grande Full name Ariana Grande-Butera Date of birth 26 June 1993 Birthplace Boca Raton, Florida, USA Occupation Singer, songwriter, actress Years active 2008–present Known for Thank U, Next, Wicked (2024), R.E.M. Beauty Ex-partners Graham Phillips, Jai Brooks, Nathan Sykes, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Dalton Gomez, Ethan Slater Net worth ~$240–$250 million Instagram @arianagrande

Who has Ariana Grande been in a relationship with?

Ariana Grande was born Ariana Grande-Butera in Boca Raton, Florida. After debuting at age 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical 13: The Musical, she gained popularity for playing Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious.

Her love life has been remarkably public ever since.

Graham Phillips (2008–2011)

Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande attend the 3rd Annual Broadway in South Africa Concert. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

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Grande's first public boyfriend was Graham Phillips, whom she met when they both starred in the Broadway musical 13. They started dating shortly after the show, and their relationship lasted about three years.

Jai Brooks and Nathan Sykes (2012–2014)

Jai Brooks attends Living in a Short Form World (L), and Nathan Sykes attends Hadestown Musical (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

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After briefly dating Australian YouTuber Jai Brooks in 2012 — during which Jai accused Grande of cheating with Nathan Sykes, which she denied — the two got back together in 2014, only to break up again.

Grande also dated The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes in 2013. Grande confirmed their split in January 2014, saying they ended things because of distance.

Big Sean (2014–2015)

Big Sean and Ariana Grande attend the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Dan MacMedan

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In 2014, Grande confirmed her relationship with rapper Big Sean after months of speculation. In an interview with The Telegraph, she called him:

one of the most amazing men in the whole world

Their romance ended in 2015.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez (2015)

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande attend The Creators Party. Photo: John Shearer

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After Big Sean, Grande dated one of her backup dancers, Ricky Alvarez. The two got together in the summer of 2015. Though their pairing gained wider public attention during the "Donut Gate" incident that summer, the couple dated for about a year before calling it quits in July 2016.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande: a love story cut short

The relationship between Mac Miller and Ariana Grande is one of the most talked-about — and most heartbreaking — in pop culture.

From collaborators to couple

The artists were first linked in 2012 after a flirty Twitter exchange led them to collaborate on a remake of the 1944 Christmas song Baby It's Cold Outside. The following year, Grande and Miller linked up again for her single The Way, in which they locked lips onscreen.

Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande pose backstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Grande and Miller had been close friends for years and began dating in August 2016. They got cosy at the VMAs that August, and Grande officially confirmed the pair were dating on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2016. She told Ellen, as reported by Bustle:

This is so crazy. I've never had the relationship talk on a show before. When Ellen asked if she was happy with Mac, she replied, "Yeah."

After the terrorist attack at the Manchester stop of Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour in May 2017, she organised a benefit concert to raise money for victims' families. Miller joined Grande on stage to perform The Way.

The break-up and Miller's death

The pair dated for nearly two years before amicably ending things in May 2018. Grande responded to a fan that her relationship with Miller had been "toxic", "hard" and "scary".

Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Mac Miller — born Malcolm James McCormick on 19 January 1992 — died on 7 September 2018, aged 26. The cause of death was "mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, other drugs and ethanol), according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Grande posted a tribute to Miller on Instagram a week after his death, as reported by the People.

I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you're okay now. Rest.

After Miller's death, Grande continued to reference him in her music. The song Off the Table from Positions is widely rumoured to be about him, and Grande directly calls him an angel in thank u, next.

Her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine takes its title from Miller's favourite film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Pete Davidson, Dalton Gomez, and the road to Wicked

Pete Davidson (2018)

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

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Grande was previously engaged briefly to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, but they split about five months later. The whirlwind romance and engagement inspired the breakout single thank u, next.

Dalton Gomez (2020–2024)

Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez started dating in January 2020. She confirmed their relationship in May in the music video for Stuck with U, her collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Grande married Gomez in California in May 2021 in a private ceremony at her home. Her representative told People:

They got married. It was tiny and int*mate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.

In July 2023, TMZ reported that Grande and Gomez, who married in May 2021, had separated earlier that year. Their divorce was finalised in 2024.

Ariana Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater

How they met

Grande and Slater were both legally married to other people when they began filming the two-part blockbuster Wicked. They met while working on the film, which began filming in December 2022.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater attend the "Wicked" New York Premiere. Photo: Theo Wargo

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News of their relationship broke in July 2023, three days after Grande and Gomez announced their breakup and six days before Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. Sources were adamant that things only turned romantic between them following their respective separations.

Slater is a Tony Award-nominated actor, best known for his role in Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants musical.

The controversy

Lilly Jay later reflected on navigating a public separation in a December 2024 essay for The Cut titled How Does My Divorce Make You Feel? As a clinical psychologist who prioritises privacy, she detailed the emotional impact of having her private life and divorce thrust into the media spotlight following her ex-husband's high-profile relationship with a celebrity.

Ethan Slater attends the 92nd Annual Drama League Awards. Photo: Valerie Terranova

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Grande and Slater's representatives claimed their romance did not start until months after both were separated from their respective partners. Cheating rumours had circulated since their relationship began in 2023, but Grande vehemently denied them.

Slater was open about his pride in Grande throughout the Wicked press tour. He said in a 2024 GQ interview.

I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this. She's poured herself into it.

The split

In June 2026, Ariana Grande and the American actor Ethan Slater reportedly ended their relationship. The Wicked co-stars amicably called it quits after nearly three years of dating, according to a source who spoke to People.

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

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Sources close to the former couple confirmed the split was amicable and that they remained friends and supported one another. They had given the break-up careful consideration before deciding to end the romantic relationship.

Latest news

At the time of the break-up announcement, Grande was already on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off on 6 June 2026 in Oakland, California. She is expected to make stops across North America before hitting The O2 in London on 15 August for a multi-show run.

Grande's performance as Glinda in Wicked (2024) earned her widespread critical acclaim, culminating in her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. She also returned as Glinda in the second film, Wicked: For Good, released in November 2025.

Ariana Grande's net worth

Ariana Grande has a net worth of approximately $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Net Worth Spot similarly estimates her net worth at around $240 million as of 2026, reflecting her career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur.

Ariana Grande at the 2026 AFI Awards. Photo: JC Olivera

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Her income comes from multiple streams:

Music and touring — her Sweetener World Tour grossed approximately $146.4 million across 97 shows.

— her grossed approximately $146.4 million across 97 shows. Acting — her role in Wicked and its sequel

— her role in and its sequel Cosmetics — founder of R.E.M. Beauty

— founder of R.E.M. Beauty Endorsements — brands including Reebok, MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, and Givenchy.

— brands including Reebok, MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, and Givenchy. Social media — with 376 million Instagram followers, she has more followers than the U.S. population.

FAQs

1. Which one of Ariana Grande's boyfriends passed away?

Mac Miller (Malcolm James McCormick) passed away on 7 September 2018, aged 26, from accidental mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, ethanol and other substances at his home in Los Angeles.

2. Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater still together?

No. Grande and Slater reportedly ended their relationship in June 2026, having amicably called it quits after nearly three years of dating.

Grande and Miller dated for nearly two years, from August 2016 to May 2018. Their friendship began in 2012, making their full connection closer to six years.

4. Who did Ariana Grande marry?

Grande married Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, in California in May 2021. They divorced in 2024.

5. Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get married?

No. Grande was briefly engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, but they split about five months later.

6. What song did Ariana Grande write about Mac Miller?

The song Off the Table from Positions is widely rumoured to be about him, and Grande directly calls him "an angel" in thank u, next. Her album Eternal Sunshine also takes its name from his favourite film.

7. Who is Ricky Alvarez?

Ricky Alvarez is one of Grande's former backup dancers, whom she dated during the infamous donut-licking incident in 2015. The relationship lasted only a matter of months.

8. What is Ariana Grande's net worth?

Grande has an estimated net worth of $250 million, earned through touring, acting, her R.E.M. Beauty line, and brand endorsements.

Quick facts

Her full legal name is Ariana Grande-Butera — she used it in the Wicked credits for the first time professionally.

credits for the first time professionally. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked (2025).

(2025). Her Sweetener World Tour grossed over $146 million across 97 shows.

grossed over $146 million across 97 shows. She founded R.E.M. Beauty, a vegan cosmetics line.

She organised the One Love Manchester concert in 2017, raising millions for bombing victims' families.

Ariana Grande's boyfriends include a heartbreaking loss with Mac Miller and a controversial romance with Ethan Slater. Her relationships have remained a major part of her public story, from high-profile romances to her more private chapters. Today, her recent split from Slater marks yet another chapter in her evolving personal life.

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Source: Legit.ng