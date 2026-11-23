Afrobeats singer Spyro publicly backed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church amid an ongoing leadership crisis

Spyro shared that Odukoya's humanitarian work first caught his attention before he ever set foot in the church

The singer's post came days after a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced Odukoya was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor

Afrobeats singer Spyro has stepped into the ongoing leadership dispute at The Fountain of Life Church, throwing his public support behind Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya in an Instagram post on November 21.

The singer explained that it was not a Sunday service or a personal introduction that first pulled him towards Odukoya; it was word of the pastor's work with the less privileged.

Spyro expresses support for Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Fountain of Life Church faces a leadership dispute. Photo: spyro_official/iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Long before they ever met, Spyro had been hearing about how Jimmy Odukoya fed and clothed the poor and used his platform to lift people up.

"Before meeting him in person, I constantly saw and heard about the great work he was doing at Fountain, how he fed and clothed the poor, how he uses the platform to uplift people and that drew me to him and I decided to go to his church for a visit," Spyro wrote.

What Spyro found when he visited the church

When Spyro finally visited the church, he said the atmosphere caught him off guard. Despite the size of the cathedral, it felt almost like walking into a family home.

He arrived mid-service and was struck by how personally Jimmy Odukoya connected with his congregation while ministering.

"I walked in while he was ministering and I was amazed at how he broke the word down and how he was personal with his members," he wrote.

What sealed it for Spyro, however, was the altar call. He noted that the majority of those who came forward to give their lives to Christ were teenagers and young adults, a demographic he felt many churches were actively pushing away.

"Now in a world where the church is actively pushing its youth away and judging them this felt different," he wrote.

Spyro backs Pastor Jimmy Odukoya amid church leadership crisis, shares experience with Fountain of Life Church. Photo: spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Spyro calls for strength for Jimmy Odukoya amid church crisis

Spyro closed his post with a direct message of encouragement to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, urging the pastor to hold firm and trust that the current storm would pass.

"@iamthatpj stay strong in the lord and know this too will pass, NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO JUDGE YOU BUT YOUR GOD and I am praying for you that God will perfect you and help you through this fire to come out forged into a more powerful vessel," he wrote.

The post comes against the backdrop of a bitter leadership dispute that became public on November 17, 2026, when a faction of the church's Board of Trustees declared that Odukoya was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor.

The faction cited a succession video allegedly recorded by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, as the basis for their position.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has rejected the move outright, maintaining that he remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor of the church. The matter is currently before the court.

Read Spryo's Instagram post below:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, an associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng