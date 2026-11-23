Covenant University released the official list of approved graduates from its Estate Management department in 2026

A total of 13 students made the approved list, each identified by name and matriculation number

The published list covers students with matriculation numbers from the 21CL030005 to 21CL030019 series

Covenant University has published the names of 13 students approved to graduate from its Estate Management programme in 2026, with each candidate listed alongside their official matriculation number.

The list, which covers students under the 21CL030 matriculation series, confirms the completion of their academic requirements in the department.

Covenant University publishes the 2026 Estate Management approved graduates list, featuring 13 students and their matriculation numbers. Photo credit: CovenantUni

Source: Facebook

Full list of approved Estate Management graduates

The 13 approved graduates are as follows:

1. Adegoke, Mosunmoluwa Idara — 21CL030005

2. Arinze, Omasirim Stephanie — 21CL030007

3. Fakado, Emmanuel Oluwafemi — 21CL030008

4. Inyang, Unenabasi Lawrence — 21CL030009

5. Kadiri, Itunu David — 21CL030011

6. Kassim, Olatunde Uzor — 21CL030012

7. Lagang, Harmony Dinchit — 21CL030013

8. Obasi, Kelechi Joanna — 21CL030014

9. Ojo, Israel Oritselaju — 21CL030015

10. Sosan, Naomi Oluwaseyi — 21CL030016

11. Talabi, Oluwadamilola Timothy — 21CL030017

12. Tugbobo, Onaopemipo Joseph — 21CL030018

13. Udolisa, Deborah Nneamaka — 21CL030019

About Covenant University's Estate Management Programme

Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, is a private Christian mission university founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Its Estate Management programme sits within the College of Science and Technology and trains students in property valuation, facilities management, and real estate development, among other fields.

The publication of approved graduation lists is a standard process at Nigerian universities, allowing students, parents, and prospective employers to verify the academic standing of candidates ahead of the institution's formal convocation ceremony.

Covenant university releases newly approved school fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fee schedule covers Nigerian students, international students, and foreign students, with each category attracting different rates. Across all programmes, the fees bundle together tuition, accommodation, examinations, laboratory use, ICT facility access, identity cards, medical registration, utilities, field trips, college dues, sport, and matriculation, among other services.

Source: Legit.ng