Marie-Anne Thiébaud's biography: Is she still with Mutt Lange now?

Marie-Anne Thiébaud is a former personal assistant, secretary, and manager who worked for the Canadian singer and best friend Shania Twain. Marie hit the headlines in 2008 following her affair with Shania's husband, Mutt Lange. Many people are curious to know where she is now and whether she is still with Matt Lange.

Mutt Lange holding Marie-Anne Thiébaud's shoulder while walking (L) and Marie-Anne smiling (R). Photo: @Howodd69, AdamRobert98 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marie-Anne Thiébaud came into the spotlight as the ex-employee of Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain. The mother of one has been married twice; her first marriage lasted seven years, from 2001 to 2008.

Full name Marie-Anne Thiébaud Gender Female Year of birth 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland Current residence Switzerland Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange Children 1 Profession Former secretary, manager

Marie-Anne Thiébaud's biography

The former secretary was born in 1971 in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland. She is 53 years old as of 2024. Thiébaud is a Swiss national of white descent.

Career

Marie-Anne worked as Shania Twain's personal assistant, secretary, and estate manager. She started working with Shania in 2000 when Shania and her husband moved to Switzerland and acquired a vast Chateau de Sully, a 19th-century mansion.

She accompanied Shania on many occasions and tours. In 2006, the duo attended the 2006 Swiss Red Cross Ball. Thiébaud also took care of Shania's son when she was away.

Who is Marie-Anne Thiébaud's now?

The former secretary is in her second marriage. She is married to Robert John 'Mutt' Lange, Shania's ex-husband.

She was first married to Frederic Nicolas Thiébaud, a managing director of his consultancy and business companies based in La Tour-de-Peilz, Vaud, Switzerland. The two met in the late 1990s and began dating in 2000. They tied the knot in 2001 and share a daughter called Johanna Thiébaud.

What happened to Marie-Anne Thiébaud's first marriage?

Top-5 facts about Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Photo: @AdamRobert98/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her marriage to Frederic ended in 2008 following her affair with Shania's husband, Robert Mutt Lange, a songwriter and record producer. Aside from working for the Canadian singer, Shania Twain and Marie-Anne Thiébaud were best friends.

The couples shared a close bond. However, in an interview, Shania stated she was not close to Marie-Anne's husband. Here is part of what she said:

I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn't have each other's numbers. He was not really part of our daily lives because he's working these crazy hours. A lot of travel [for his] very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that — we would all eat together and that was it. And then it would be mostly him and Mutt chatting, so I didn't really know Fred very well.

Rumours about Maie-Anne and Mutt's affair spread when Shania's husband Mutt gave the singer a surprise separation after their 14 years of marriage. Shania and Mutt share a son, Eja Lange, born on 12 August 2001. During an interview with People, Marie-Anne denied having an affair with Mutt. She stated:

You cannot believe everything you read in the press. No.

Mutt also denied the allegations, saying:

It's literally just growing apart, that's all.

Marie-Anne's husband, Fred, first discovered their affair. He spotted suspicious hotel receipts, phone bills, and lingerie in his wife's suitcase and informed Shania about the affair.

Mutt Lange and Marie-Anne divorced their partners, and the two exchanged their wedding vows in the summer of 2010. After the divorce, Shania married Marie-Anne's ex-husband, Frederic Thiébaud, which was interpreted as a husband swap.

Shania and Fred began dating in 2009 and got engaged in December 2010. After a month, on 1 January 2011, they tied the knot in Rincon, Puerto Rico, in a private wedding. The singer disclosed how she fell in love with Fred in an interview with Redbook. She said:

I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it. That is where I fell in love with him, because he was so exemplary in every way.

FAQs

Who is Marie-Anne Thiébaud? She is a former secretary and manager of Shania Twain. What is Marie-Anne Thiébaud's age? Marie is 53 years old as of 2024. Where is Marie-Anne Thiébaud from? She hails from La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland. Does Marie-Anne Thiébaud have children? Thiébaud has a daughter called Johanna Thiébaud. Who was the woman Mutt Lange left Shania Twain for? Mutt cheated on the Canadian singer with Marie-Anne, Shania's assistant and best friend. What does Marie-Anne Thiébaud do for a living? Since she married Mutt, she has kept her personal life under wraps, and it's a mystery what she does now. Where is Marie-Anne Thiébaud now? She lives with her husband, Mutt Lange, in Switzerland. Where are Mutt Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud now? The couple is still together in Switzerland.

Marie-Anne Thiébaud is a former secretary and manager widely known for working for the Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain. Marie-Anne hit headlines in 2008 following her affair with Shania's husband, Mutt Lange, whom she is currently married to.

