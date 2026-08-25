Jason Allen Alexander is best known as Britney Spears' first husband. He is the childhood friend she married in Las Vegas on 3 January 2004, only for the union to be annulled just 55 hours later. Their whirlwind wedding became one of pop culture's most talked-about moments. More than two decades on, Alexander still makes headlines. From crashing Britney's third wedding to publicly defending her against her ex, Kevin Federline.

Jason Allen Alexander (C), who was formerly married to Britney Spears, attends UFC 46: Revenge or Repeat?/Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Photo: Chris Farina

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jason Allen Alexander and Britney Spears married on 3 January 2004 in Las Vegas; the marriage was annulled on 5 January 2004 .

and Britney Spears married on in Las Vegas; the marriage was annulled on . The couple were both 22 years old and childhood friends from Kentwood, Louisiana .

and childhood friends from . Alexander was arrested in June 2022 for crashing Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari and served 64 days in jail.

for crashing Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari and served in jail. He is currently married to Rebecca Alexander and remains active on Instagram.

and remains active on Instagram. In October 2025, he publicly slammed Britney's second husband, Kevin Federline, over his memoir.

Profile summary

Full name Jason Allen Alexander Date of birth 16 October 1981 Age 44 Birthplace Kentwood, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Occupation Former college football player; MMA fighter Known for 55-hour marriage to Britney Spears Married to Britney 3 January 2004 – 5 January 2004 (annulled) Current spouse Rebecca Alexander Instagram @jason.allen.alexander

Who is Jason Allen Alexander?

Jason Allen Alexander, born on 16 October 1981, is an American former college football player. He was born in Kentwood, Louisiana and is a professional mixed martial artist who played football in his college days. He later began focusing on his MMA career and has competed in UFC fights.

Early life and background

Five facts about Jason Allen Alexander. Photo: Chris Farina

Source: Getty Images

Alexander is a childhood friend of Britney's who grew up alongside her in Kentwood, Louisiana. According to Alexander, the pair were also "friends with benefits" on and off during their friendship.

He is a former college football player and a supporter of Donald Trump. In January 2021, he attended a rally on US Capitol grounds whilst wearing a Trump 45 cap.

Jason Allen Alexander and Britney Spears: the 55-hour marriage

Britney Spears married Alexander on 3 January 2004 when they were both 22 years old, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple held their ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

How did the Las Vegas wedding happen?

In a 2012 interview with ABC News, Alexander said Britney had flown him to Las Vegas on a private jet a few days before their nuptials to celebrate the New Year and had then proposed that they get married.

She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.

He said they went to the Little White Wedding Chapel, exchanged vows and posed for the now-infamous photo together, with Spears wearing a white baseball cap and a cropped black top.

Why was the marriage annulled?

Spears and Alexander's marriage was annulled 55 hours later, a decision Alexander says was forced by Spears' management and her mother, Lynne. The annulment claimed that Spears was "incapable of agreeing to the marriage" at the time.

Alexander has long insisted the split was not his choice. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he claimed:

The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage. We didn't want to annul it. They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money.

In 2021, Alexander claimed Britney's team misled him into ending the marriage and told him:

If you sign the contracts, we will let you and Britney continue your relationship, and if you feel the same way in six months, we'll give you a proper marriage.

What has Jason Allen Alexander done since Britney?

Alexander was booked into Napa County jail on two felony charges related to an alleged bracelet theft in 2015. He allegedly admitted to stealing a diamond bracelet and pawning it from a woman's home where he had been staying for a few weeks at the time.

His other legal troubles over the years include DUI, illegal use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

Crashing Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari

Alexander's most high-profile incident came when he crashed Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari and was pictured being wrestled to the ground on the grounds of the event in California.

Authorities said Alexander, who was not invited to the nuptials, damaged a door and battered a security guard who attempted to remove him after he refused to leave the wedding.

The charges resulted in a misdemeanour battery and trespass conviction, for which he served a 64-day sentence in Ventura County. He is also under a criminal protective order, meaning he is barred from being within 100 yards of Spears and the security guard involved.

Personal life now

According to his Instagram profile, Alexander is now married to a woman named Rebecca Alexander.

Latest news: Alexander slams Kevin Federline

In October 2025, Britney Spears' first husband Jason Alexander publicly condemned Kevin Federline's upcoming tell-all memoir, taking to Instagram on 14 October to slam the singer's second husband in a lengthy post.

Alexander criticised Federline for portraying himself as an "innocent bystander" to Spears' "struggles" in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

As someone who's known Britney most of her life — not just as her first husband, but as a friend who's seen what she's gone through — I can't stay silent. Kevin, you don't get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it.

He also mentioned that Kevin Federline did not walk away "empty-handed," but instead with full custody, child support, and alimony, without ever accepting responsibility for his role in Spears' life.

FAQs

How long was Britney Spears married to Jason Allen Alexander? Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander were married for just 55 hours, from 3 January to 5 January 2004, before the marriage was annulled in Las Vegas. Why was Britney Spears' first marriage annulled? The annulment document claimed Spears was "incapable of agreeing to the marriage" at the time. Alexander has consistently said the decision was forced upon them by Spears' mother and management team. What does Jason Allen Alexander do now? He has worked as a professional mixed martial artist and athlete. He remains active on social media and has recently spoken out in defence of Britney Spears. Is Jason Allen Alexander on The Traitors? Jason Allen Alexander has not appeared on The Traitors. It was Britney Spears' third ex-husband, Sam Asghari, who competed on the third season of The Traitors on Peacock. Is Jason Allen Alexander married now? Yes. According to his Instagram, Alexander is currently married to a woman named Rebecca Alexander. Was Jason Allen Alexander at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021? Alexander attended the rally on US Capitol grounds in January 2021 whilst wearing a Trump 45 cap. He was not among those charged in connection with the events of that day. How old is Jason Allen Alexander? Jason Allen Alexander was born on 16 October 1981, making him 44 years old. What was Jason Allen Alexander arrested for at Britney's wedding? Alexander damaged a door and battered a security guard after refusing to leave Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022. He subsequently served 64 days in jail.

We shared details about Sam Asghari, an Iranian-American model, fitness trainer, and actor, known for his role in the film Hot Seat and his previous marriage to Britney Spears. Despite their high-profile relationship, Asghari has charted his own path in the entertainment industry, navigating both personal and professional challenges with resilience.

Source: Legit.ng