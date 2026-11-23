President Bola Tinubu addressed Igbo stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23, referencing the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu acknowledged that some in the audience did not vote for him in 2023 but said the matter had been resolved between them

The president called on the gathering to collect their PVCs before January 16 and cast their votes for the APC in the next election

President Bola Tinubu has openly told Igbo leaders and stakeholders in Lagos that they owe him their votes at the next election, reminding them of an apparent understanding he reached with the community following the 2023 presidential contest.

Tinubu made the remarks on Monday, November 23, while addressing Igbo stakeholders in Lagos, speaking in a candid, informal tone that blended Pidgin English with direct political appeal.

President Bola Tinubu meets Igbo stakeholders in Lagos Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu recalls 2023 voting pattern

The president acknowledged that a portion of those in attendance had not supported him at the polls in 2023, saying he was initially upset but that both sides had since moved past the disagreement. He used the occasion to push them towards active participation in the upcoming election cycle, urging them to register and secure their Permanent Voter Cards before January 16.

"Some of you didn't vote for me for 2023, I vex woo, we don settle, get your PVC, you will vote this time, come January 16 your get your PVC you come vote, agreement na agreement woo, na Bola Tinubu be APC woo," the president said.

Call to action for the Igbo community

Tinubu framed his appeal around a sense of mutual commitment, suggesting that the relationship between himself and the Igbo community in Lagos carries an obligation that extends into the voting booth. By invoking the phrase "agreement na agreement," he signalled that whatever reconciliation had taken place after 2023 now carries an expectation of electoral loyalty going forward.

The All Progressives Congress, which Tinubu identified himself with directly, has continued to position itself ahead of the 2027 general elections. The president's remarks to Igbo stakeholders in Lagos form part of that broader political groundwork.

See the video of the president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng