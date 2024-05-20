Motley Crue's net worth: Motley Crue members ranked by wealth

Motley Crue is an American heavy metal rock band. The band is known for hits like Girls, Girls, Girls, Home Sweet Home, and Looks That Kill. The band comprises five members: Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and John 5. Here are the Motley Crue members ranked by wealth.

Motley Crue was formed in 1981 and has sold over 100 million albums. Their biographical comedy-drama film, The Dirt, was released on Netflix in 2019. The Motley Crue band members' net worth has interested many, as they are considered among the richest metal musicians.

Motley Crue members ranked by wealth

The Mötley Crüe band has performed on different stages for over four decades. The band members have made money and are among the richest metal band members. Here is a look at Motley Crue members' net worth.

John 5 — $102 million

John 5 was born John William Lowery on 31 July 1970 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, United States. He has been an American guitarist with the Motley Crue band since 2022. John developed a passion for guitar early and started playing at age seven. John has also played guitar for Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and David Lee Roth.

John 5 has released several solo studio albums, including Vertigo, The Art of Malice, The Devil Knows My Name, Sinner and Careful With That Axe. When he joined Motley Crue, he replaced Mick Mars. John 5's net worth is $102 million as of 2024.

Tommy Lee — $70 million

Tommy Lee is a drummer and musician from the United States. He is widely recognised as the founding member and the drummer of Motley Crue. He has collaborated with other successful artists, including The Deftones, Ludacris, and The Smashing Pumpkins. In 1999, Tommy created a rap metal band called Methods of Mayhem.

Lee was married to American actress Pamela Anderson, and headlines when their adult tape was leaked to the public. However, he later married social media personality Brittany Furlan in February 2019. Tommy Lee's net worth is estimated to be worth $70 million.

Nikki Sixx — $65 million

Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna Jr., professionally known as Nikki Sixx, was born on 11 December 1958 in San Jose, California. He is an American musician, radio presenter, author, fashion designer, and photographer. He is best known as the bassist, songwriter, and one of the founding members of Motley Crue along with Tommy Lee.

Sixx has played for other heavy metal bands before and after joining Motley Crue fame. The bands include Sister, London, Sixx:A.M, and Brides of Destruction. He became a substance addict when he was with Motley Crue.

Sixx appeared on the reality show LA Ink from 2008 to 2010, dating tattoo artist Kat Von D. He is now married to his third wife, American model Courtney Bingham. Nikki Sixx's net worth is estimated to be worth $65 million.

Vince Neil — $50 million

Vincent Neil Wharton, also known as Vince Neil, was born on 8 February 1961 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an American musician and lead vocalist of Motley Crue. He initiated the band formation in 1981 and is known for his long blond hair and screeching vocals.

Neil left the band in 1992 before returning in 1996 and is still with the band to this day. Vince Neil's net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

In 1995, Neil lost his four-year-old daughter to cancer. This led him to a self-destructive phase of his life, where he became suicidal and abused drugs. The story appeared in both the book and film The Dirt. In 2010, Neil and his fourth wife, Lia Gerardini, separated.

Mick Mars — $50 million

Robert Alan Deal, professionally known as Mick Mars, was born on 4 May 1951 in Terre Haute, Indiana, United States. He is best known as the co-founder and former lead guitarist of Mötley Crüe.

He was passionate about music from a young age, and at 12, he received his first guitar. Throughout the 1970s, he played guitar for various bands, honing his skills and gaining recognition. He was among the initial members of the Motley Crue band until he left on 22 October 2022.

According to Rolling Stone, the lead guitarist is suing the band for allegedly trying to remove him from the band and reduce his stakes due to his illness. He has been battling ankylosing spondylitis for years, which has limited his movement. Mick Mars' net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

What is Motley Crue's meaning?

The word means a diverse, poorly organised group. It originated in the 18th century and referred to the ragtag ship crew.

Motley Crue members, where are they now?

Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee still perform songs from their catalogue. Mick Mars was kicked out of the group in 2022, and John 5 replaced him.

Who died in Motley Crue?

None of the band's members have died. However, a passenger of Vince Neil, Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley, passed away on 8 December 1984 due to the infamous DUI automobile accident.

Which Mötley Crüe member is the richest?

Tommy Lee is the richest original member of Motley Crue, with a net worth of $70 million. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, John 5, the band's newest member, is the richest, with a net worth of $102 million.

Who is richer, Pamela or Tommy?

Tommy Lee is richer than his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson. As of 2024, he is estimated to be worth $70 million, while Anderson is worth $20 million.

Who was the most important member of Motley Crue?

Vince Niel is the lead singer in the band, and his singing has helped most albums and shows. However, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx have contributed significantly in vocals as drummer and bassist.

Who was kicked out of Motley Crue?

Mick Mars left the band in October 2022 and is embroiled in a legal battle with Motley Crue. The legal battle to determine whether his bandmates breached their contract when they kicked him out remains ongoing.

Motley Crue members are Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars. However, Mick Mars was kicked out in 2022 and replaced with John 5. The metal band has made wealth throughout its four decades of music. In 2019, it released its music biopic movie The Dirt on Netflix.

