Rebecca Yarros' inspiring path from real life to fantasy worlds

Rebecca Yarros is an American author known for her emotionally charged romance and fantasy novels. She has gained widespread recognition for bestselling books such as Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and The Last Letter. Beyond her literary success, she is married to her husband, Jason Yarros, and together they are parents of six children.

Author Rebecca Yarros attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rebecca Yarros is a bestselling American author who has written more than 20 novels since 2014 , including Eyes Turned Skyward (2014), Full Measures (2014), and Onyx Storm (2025).

, including (2014), (2014), and (2025). She is married to Jason Yarros , a retired U.S. Army pilot, and together they have six children , including an adopted daughter.

, a retired U.S. Army pilot, and together they have , including an adopted daughter. The author has been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome (EDS), conditions that have inspired her to portray strength and resilience in her characters.

Profile summary

Full name Rebecca Elizabeth Yarros Gender Female Date of birth 13 April 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Jason Yarros Children 6 School Cheyenne Mountain High School College University of Colorado, Troy University Profession Author Instagram @rebeccayarros Facebook @RebeccaElizabethYarros

Rebecca Yarros’ biography

Rebecca Yarros was born in Washington, D.C., United States, to parents who both served as U.S. military officers. Growing up in a military family meant frequent relocations, and she spent her childhood moving between different places depending on her parents’ assignments.

Although she has not shared many details about her family, she reportedly has several siblings, and she is the youngest among them. The author is an American national of white ethnicity, currently living in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States.

Rebecca Yarros attended Cheyenne Mountain High School before earning a vocal scholarship to the University of Colorado, where she began her higher education journey. She later enrolled at Troy University, graduating in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in English and European history.

Five facts about Rebecca Yarros. Photo: @rebeccayarros on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Rebecca Yarros’ age?

The Great and Precious Things writer is 44 years old as of 2025. She was born on 13 April 1981, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Rebecca Yarros’ career

Rebecca Yarros’ writing journey is one of passion, perseverance, and creative brilliance. She began her publishing career in 2014 with Full Measures, a heartfelt romance inspired by military life; an experience close to her heart, as she grew up in a military family and later married a U.S. Army helicopter pilot.

In her interview with The Nerds, she talked about her first novel's inspiration, saying:

My husband was on his third deployment, that time to Afghanistan, and I’d been reading a book a day to pass the nights, so I decided to write my own. It took me a year, but I finished before he came home!

Her early novels established her reputation for crafting heartfelt stories with complex characters. Yarros later transitioned into fantasy romance, achieving international fame with The Empyrean series, beginning with Fourth Wing in 2023, which became a number one New York Times bestseller.

Rebecca Yarros signs autographed copies of "Fourth Wing" prior to a game between the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Jaiden Tripi

Source: Getty Images

Onyx Storm, released in January 2025, is her highest-selling novel in the last 20 years, garnering 2.7 million sales in the first week. With over 20 published novels and multiple awards won, Rebecca Yarros is one of the most revered authors in the literary world, and below is a list of some of her popular novels.

Fourth Wing (2023)

(2023) The Last Letter (2019)

(2019) Iron Flame (2023)

(2023) Great And Precious Things (2020)

(2020) Eyes Turned Skyward (2014)

(2014) Onyx Storm (2025)

(2025) Full Measures (2014)

(2014) The Things We Leave Unfinished (2021)

(2021) The Reality of Everything (2020)

(2020) Beyond What is Given (2015)

Following their experience as foster and adoptive parents, Rebecca and her husband, Jason Yarros, co-founded One October, a foundation that provides financial aid, care packages, and community resources to help families and children in need. It also raises awareness about fostering and adoption through outreach and advocacy.

Is Rebecca Yarros married? Meet her husband and six children

Author Rebecca Yarros accompanies her husband, Jason, to different events. Photo: @rebeccayarros on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rebecca Yarros is married to Jason Yarros, a former military officer who was an Apache helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army. The two began their relationship when she was 19 after they met in a karaoke bar and have now been married for two decades since they tied the knot on 18 May 2002.

Their relationship has often influenced Rebecca’s storytelling, especially her military-themed romance novels that explore the emotional toll of service life on soldiers and their families. They have six children, including one adopted daughter.

The author has shared glimpses of her family life in interviews and social media posts, describing her husband as her biggest supporter. Despite her demanding writing schedule, she emphasises family as her top priority and often draws inspiration from her real-life experiences to write authentic, emotionally charged stories.

She revealed her husband’s influence on her writing:

I've loved the same man since I was 19, and so it's a feeling of falling in love over and over and over again. But I love writing it because I get to have that feeling of falling in love over and over again. There's always an element of my hero that comes from my husband, always. He just sneaks in there every single time.

Author Rebecca Yarros addresses an audience during a book launch. Photo: @rebeccayarros on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to Rebecca Yarros?

Rebecca revealed that she and her sons were diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Ehlers–Danlos syndrome (EDS), a connective-tissue disorder that affects skin, joints, and blood vessels. Rather than slowing her down, she has used her platform to raise awareness and inspire others dealing with chronic illnesses.

In interviews, she has spoken about how her family’s journey with EDS has shaped her perspective on resilience, love, and courage. During an interview with Today, she talked about chronic illness representation in Fourth Wing, saying:

I think a lot of chronic illness representation is probably what’s most touching. It was something I felt strongly about, and you don't see a lot of heroines with chronic illnesses on the bestseller lists. I told my editor, ‘I think I can do it justice without being a monolith’.

She continued:

My kids all have it, I have it, I’ve seen the way it is represented, and I think giving a voice to people who, you know, we look like we’re perfectly healthy, but our joints and bones are not. I think a lot of people saying how it has brought them back to reading is probably the most humbling. I’m speechless; I don’t even know what to say besides ‘thank you’ when they say that.

How tall is Rebecca Yarros?

Rebecca Yarros throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Malhotra

Source: Getty Images

The American romantasy novelist stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 135 pounds (61 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Rebecca Yarros known for? She is best known for her The Empyrean fantasy series, which includes Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, as well as her emotionally powerful romance novels. Where does Rebecca Yarros come from? She hails from Washington, D.C., but currently lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States. Does Rebecca Yarros have children? The American writer and her husband, Jason Yarros, have six children, including an adopted daughter. Who has sold more books, Rebecca Yarros or Sarah J. Maas? Sarah J. Maas has reportedly sold over 75 million copies of her novels, while Rebecca Yarros’ highest book sale is 12 million copies of The Empyrean fantasy series. Does Rebecca Yarros have a disability? She was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, both of which affect her joints, connective tissue, and overall physical well-being. What does Rebecca Yarros' husband do? Her husband, Jason Yarros, served in the United States Army for over 20 years as a military aviator before retiring in 2019. How long has Rebecca Yarros been married? She has known her husband since she was 19, but they have been married for approximately 23 years, since 18 May 2002. What is Rebecca Yarros' height? The American author’s height is 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimetres.

Rebecca Yarros has become one of the most captivating voices in modern fiction, winning the hearts of millions of readers with over 20 novels. The mother of six children lives in Colorado Springs with her husband, Jason Yarros, a retired pilot in the US military, who has inspired most of her writing.

Legit.ng recently published Mignon Von’s biography. She is an American actress, writer, and producer best known for her roles in Sistas, 42 Seconds, and The Hidden Toll. Mignon began her acting career in 2015 and has since appeared in several films and television series.

The actress is especially recognised for her portrayal of Daniella in Tyler Perry’s Sistas, where she has featured in over 150 episodes. Read her full biography to discover fascinating details about her personal life, career journey, and rise to fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng