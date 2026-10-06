Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget's love story began with a single Instagram DM in 2015 and ended just over three years into their marriage, when Saget died suddenly on 9 January 2022 at 65. Theirs was a relationship built on genuine connection, a Chicago food blogger and a veteran stand-up comedian, marked by warmth, humour, and the kind of devotion that friends and family said was unmistakable. Their story has continued to resonate with fans long after Saget's passing.

From L-R. Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend Wheelhouse and Rally's celebrity and content-creator private fund-raising event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bob Saget slid into Kelly Rizzo's Instagram DMs in 2015 , having spotted her food and travel content online.

, having spotted her food and travel content online. The couple got engaged in November 2017 and married on 28 October 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

and in Santa Monica, California. They were married for just over three years at the time of Saget's death.

at the time of Saget's death. Rizzo is currently dating actor Breckin Meyer. They went public about their relationship in February 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Kelly Rizzo Date of birth 19 May 1979 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Occupation TV host, food and travel blogger, podcaster Known for Eat Travel Rock TV, Comfort Food Podcast Education University of Iowa (Journalism); DePaul University (Italian, Film and Media Studies) Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Spouse Bob Saget (m. October 2018 – January 2022, his death)

How did Bob Saget meet Kelly Rizzo?

Bob Saget met his future wife Kelly Rizzo the modern way: by sliding into her DMs. The Fuller House star had noticed Rizzo on Instagram in 2015 and enlisted some help to meet her in person.

Saget was drawn in by her content.

He saw my Instagram, and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.'

The DM that started it all

At the time of their meeting, Rizzo was based in Chicago, so Saget reached out to a mutual friend who worked in the same city. After that, the radio host's fiancée reached out to give Rizzo a heads-up that Saget was planning to direct-message her.

Saget's opening line did the trick.

He said, 'Hey, want to come to a show of mine, then go out for some burgers and lobsters?'" And I was like, 'OK, we can be friends. 'And then I was like, 'Oh no, I kind of like him.' And then we got married.

Rizzo appears to have first appeared publicly on Saget's Instagram in July 2016, when he shared a snap of them out at a restaurant and promoted her account. That same year, Bob Saget posted a picture of himself and Rizzo with John Mayer and referred to her as his "girlfriend".

The proposal

Saget and Rizzo announced their engagement in November 2017 after dating for almost three years. Saget told People that he proposed while they watched Stranger Things.

I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee. And she said, 'What are you doing?!' She got very emotional, and so did I.

How long were Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo married?

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

The Full House star wed Rizzo in a stunning ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The couple shared shots of their happy day on Instagram on Monday, with Saget captioning his photo, "Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy."

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in October 2018 and were married just over three years at the time of his passing.

Leading up to their wedding in 2018, Saget spoke about how Rizzo was a perfect match for him. "I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened," he told Us Weekly.

The final goodbye

In her first televised interview since Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room following a stand-up comedy performance, Rizzo spoke to Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

I think I said 'I love you dearly' and he said 'I love you endlessly' and then I said 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow,. It was just all love.

He would go to sleep at 2 a.m. and wake up at 4 a.m. just so he could be on a 6 a.m. flight to come home to her, Rizzo said.

Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.

Who is Kelly Rizzo with now?

Two years after the death of Saget, Kelly confirmed her new romance with Clueless star Breckin Meyer at a 2024 Grammys viewing party on 4 February.

Rizzo defended her relationship with Meyer, stating that she waited 18 months after Saget's death before deciding to date again.

At the charity event, Kelly opened up about dating again and getting the blessing of her late husband's daughters. "It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Kelly added about having the support of Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget.

In an exclusive conversation with People at the Saget's Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, Rizzo said she was not in a rush to remarry.

I am in a very wonderful place because I'm 45. I don't want kids. I've been married before, so I'm not in any rush to get married because why?

Did Kelly Rizzo inherit Bob Saget's money?

Actor/Comedian Bob Saget (L) and Kelly Rizzo (R) attend the screening of HBO's "The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling" at Avalon on March 14, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Bob Saget passed away on 9 January 2022, leaving behind an approximate $50 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In Bob's case, his estate plan included a trust that owned his home and other assets. Given the size of his estate, reportedly $50 million, estate experts noted that his assets would be distributed to people and causes he cared about.

The exact amount that went to Rizzo is not publicly known, though she did receive his Brentwood, California, house. As she explained on the Tamron Hall Show, she sold the house because it was simply too hard to live there after he died. A buyer purchased the home in February 2023 for $5.4 million.

Latest news

In September 2026, Rizzo joined Bob's eldest daughter, Aubrey, at the Los Angeles premiere of Who Is Martin Mull?, the documentary Bob co-directed before his death, which arrives on Netflix on 7 October 2026. In October 2025, she marked what would have been their seventh wedding anniversary with a tribute on Instagram.

Rizzo noted it had been "truly miraculous" to know that the public's love for Saget "has not diminished" over the years. " He still holds such a huge space in people's hearts. His legacy is still so strong, and I'm constantly asked to share more Bob memories," she explained.

In January 2025, Rizzo and Breckin Meyer were spotted sharing laughs and kisses as they headed to their local farmers market in Studio City, California — a sign the relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

FAQs

How did Bob Saget meet Kelly Rizzo? Saget met Rizzo by sliding into her Instagram DMs after noticing her food and travel content in 2015. He enlisted a mutual Chicago friend to vouch for him before messaging her. How long were Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo married? They tied the knot in October 2018 and were married for just over three years at the time of Saget's death in January 2022. Who is Kelly Rizzo with now? Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer started dating in February 2024. Did Kelly Rizzo inherit Bob Saget's money? The precise distribution of Saget's fortune is not publicly known, but he split things between his family and some charities, putting his money in a trust that disbursed his $50 million estate amongst various recipients. What was Bob Saget's cause of death? Saget died on 9 January 2022 from a subdural haematoma and a subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by head trauma. Did Bob Saget's daughters approve of Kelly Rizzo dating again? Yes. Rizzo was lucky enough to earn the blessing of Saget's daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. "It's wonderful; it just meant so much to have their blessing," she said. What is Kelly Rizzo known for professionally? She is a TV host, food and travel blogger and podcaster, known for her platform Eat Travel Rock and her podcast Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo. In 2023 she competed on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Is Kelly Rizzo planning to remarry? Rizzo has said she is not in any rush. "I am in a very wonderful place because I'm 45. I don't want kids. I've been married before, so I'm not in any rush to get married because why?"

We also highlighted facts about Sherri Kramer and Bob Saget’s 15-year marriage, their three daughters, and the private divorce that ended their union in 1997. The article also covers Kramer’s career and the life Saget built after their separation.

Though Saget rarely discussed the breakup, he later acknowledged that his behaviour had contributed to the marriage’s end. He also said he continued to love Kramer after the divorce.

Source: Legit.ng