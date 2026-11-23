Aviation expert and university founder Isaac Balami received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at an African Giants Awards ceremony in Abuja

Balami called on award organisations to look beyond prominent names and identify people making meaningful contributions at the grassroots level

The aviation entrepreneur also announced the launch of a new 50-capacity home for indigent Nigerians to complement the 600 already under his foundation

Abuja, FCT - Aviation entrepreneur and founder of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Comrade Isaac David Balami, has been named Entrepreneur of the Year at the African Giants Awards, an honour the organisers say reflects his contributions to entrepreneurship, education and national development.

Balami received the award at a ceremony held in Abuja on Sunday, where he was accompanied by supporters and members of the City Boy Movement.

Isaac Balami receives the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the African Giants Awards ceremony in Abuja. Photo: Isaac Balami

Source: UGC

Balami Urges Broader Recognition of Excellence

After collecting the award, Balami praised the organisers for what he called a credible and thorough selection process, saying the recipients at the event were genuinely deserving of the recognition they received.

He used the platform to push for a shift in how excellence is acknowledged in Nigeria, arguing that recognition bodies should move beyond well-known names and influential personalities to identify people doing meaningful work at the grassroots and across different sectors.

Balami said that when individuals are rewarded based on achievement, innovation and tangible impact rather than on status or connections, it creates healthy competition, lifts emerging entrepreneurs and encourages more Nigerians to invest their energy in national development.

He added that awards should do more than serve ceremonial purposes, saying they must function as platforms for promoting a culture where hard work, creativity and enterprise are genuinely valued.

New Home for Indigent Nigerians

Balami also used the occasion to announce the forthcoming launch of a 50-capacity home for indigent Nigerians, which will be added to the 600 beneficiaries already supported through his foundation. The initiative is designed to provide vulnerable Nigerians with free education, healthcare and other essential services.

The announcement reinforced his view that entrepreneurial success carries a responsibility to improve living conditions for ordinary citizens, not just to build personal wealth.

Beyond the award and his philanthropic activities, Balami has remained active in aviation, youth development and education. The establishment of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management is central to his goal of expanding opportunities within Nigeria's aviation sector.

The African Giants Awards recognise professionals whose leadership and accomplishments have delivered measurable impact in their fields. The Entrepreneur of the Year honour adds to the growing list of accolades acknowledging Balami's work in business, aviation and human capital development.

Source: Legit.ng