Sunmisola Agbebi's biography: age, engagement and family

Sunmisola Agbebi is a Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and songwriter who became famous in 2022 after releasing her hit song Koseunti. She has since released several praise and worship songs, including My Daddy, My Daddy, Amazing, Aileyipada, and B’Ola. Here is a look at Sunmisola Agbebi’s biography.

Singer Sunmisola Agbebi enjoying different moments by herself. Photo: @sunmisola_agbebi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunmisola Agbebi’s career began when she was 22, but she started singing when she was four. She has performed at multiple live concerts and released praise and worship songs. Her husband, gospel artist Yinka, has been supportive of her career and personal development. Discover more in Sunmisola Agbebi’s biography.

Profile summary

Full name Sunmisola Elizabeth Agbebi Okeleye Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Adekemiadegoye Deborah Father Kayode Agbebi Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Adeyinka Olarewaju Okeye (Yinka Okeleye) School Sagab College Ikorodu College National Open University of Nigeria Profession Gospel music singer, songwriter Net worth $200 thousand Instagram @sunmisola_agbebi YouTube Sunmisola Agbebi

Sunmisola Agbebi's biography

She was born Sunmisola Elizabeth Agbebi Okeleye in Lagos State, Nigeria. Sunmisola is the eldest child of her parents, Adekemiadegoye Deborah and Kayode Agbebi. She was raised alongside three siblings, two sisters and a brother. Her brother is Daniel Agbebi, an up-and-coming gospel singer born in 2018.

Sunmisola spent a significant part of her childhood living with her grandparents. Her parents were busy businesspersons who travelled to different places most of the time. Her grandparents are faithful Christians who introduced her to her Christian journey from a young age. She did not think she could sing until she joined her church’s choir, where her grandfather was a pastor, and discovered how gifted she was in singing.

The Christian singer took her high school studies at Sagab College Ikorodu. Which university did Sunmisola Agbebi attend? She pursued an undergraduate course at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Sunmisola Agbebi’s age

Five facts about gospel music singer Sunmisola Agbebi. Photo: @sunmisola_agbebi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Nigerian gospel singer, born in 1998, is 26 years old as of 2024. She celebrates her birthday on 2 May every year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Sunmisola Agbebi do for a living?

Sunmisola began singing at a young age in her church’s choir and made her first performance when she was four. As she grew up, she participated in several singing competitions, winning several of them, including the 2017 Ikorodu Radio Music Challenge.

The contemporary gospel artist released her debut single, Amazing, in November 2020. The song, published by EmPawa Africa, introduced her to gospel music lovers, and her subsequent release in February 2023, Koseunti, went viral, gaining her immense popularity. She organised the AIIIH concert at the Charis Event Center, Lagos State, where she performed a modified version of the song My Daddy, My Daddy, featuring singer Lawrence Oyor.

The gospel artist is known for glorifying performances and has graced several local and international stages. Some of her notable performances include the Dubai Expo in November 2022 and the annual Christmas concert in December 2022. Here is a list of some of her popular hits.

My Daddy, My Daddy

Yeshua

B’ola

Aileyipada

Never Seen

Amazing

At The Place Of Koinonia

Closer Than Close

Evening Sacrifices

He’s Alive

Sunmisola is also a social media personality with a considerable fan following across platforms. As of writing, followers on her TikTok page, , and Instagram are 350 thousand, 166 thousand, and 594 thousand, respectively. She launched a self-titled YouTube channel in May 2020 with approximately 346 thousand subscribers.

Sunmisola Agbebi’s net worth

Nigerian gospel music singer Sunmisola Agbebi (L) and her husband, Yinka (R), on their wedding day. Photo: @sunmisola_agbebi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Gist Flare and Music Mojo, the renowned Nigerian gospel artist’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $200 thousand. Earnings from her thriving music career is believed to be her primary income source.

Is Sunmisola Agbebi married?

She is married to fellow gospel music singer Yinka Okeleye, whose real name is Adeyinka Olarewaju Okeye. Yinka became interested in Sunmisola after he listened to one of her audio worship songs. He began to inquire about her and eventually connected with her on social media. During an interview on the Woman Without Limits YouTube channel with Reverend Kathy Kiuna, Yinka talked about dreaming about her wife before seeing or meeting her, saying:

I dreamt. In the dream, I saw her sobbing. She was sad. I had never met her before, and she was sad.

Yinka and Sunmisola Agbebi’s engagement ceremony occurred on 2 March 2023, and they had their marriage introduction ceremony on 5 March 2023. They married on 3 June 2023.

Does Sunmisola Agbebi have a son?

She does not have any children at the moment. Rumours about her having a son emerged in December 2022 after a young boy joined her on stage while performing the song My Daddy, My Daddy. However, the young boy was not her son but her only brother.

Fast facts about Sunmisola Agbebi

How old is Sunmisola Agbebi? She is 26 as of 2024 and was born on 2 May 1998. Where does Sunmisola Agbebi come from? Her hometown is Lagos, Nigeria. Who are Sunmisola Agbebi parents? She is the first child of Nigerian businesspersons Adekemiadegoye Deborah and Kayode Agbebi. When did Sunmisola get married? She exchanged marriage vows with fellow contemporary gospel singer Yinka Okeleye on 3 June 2023. How much is Sunmisola Agbebi worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $200 thousand. Does Sunmisola Agbebi have children? No. She does not have any children yet. Many people have mistakenly referred to her young brother Daniel as her son. What is Sunmisola Agbebi known for? She is recognised as a top Nigerian contemporary gospel music singer whose popular worship songs include Amazing, My Daddy, My Daddy, Aileyipada, and B’Ola. When did Sunmisola Agbebi start singing? She had her first performance when she was four but began her professional music career in 2020 when she released the song Amazing.

Sunmisola Agbebi’s biography shows her Christian journey from childhood as a choir singer until she became a renowned contemporary gospel artist. She is married to gospel singer Yinka, who occasionally performs with her. The couple has been married since June 2023 and resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Legit.ng recently published Dolph Lundgren’s biography. He is a Swedish-American martial artist, actor, and director. He has been featured in several films and TV series, including Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, and Universal Soldier.

Dolph Lundgren has been in the film industry for over four decades, and his wealth has attracted the attention of many people. How much is the prominent actor worth? Discover details of his personal life and career in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng