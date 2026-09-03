Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke: How a Film Set Romance Became a Love Story

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have been together since 2012, when they met while filming the biographical drama Kill Your Darlings. More than a decade on, the couple are parents to a son and remain one of Hollywood's most quietly enduring partnerships.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at the 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012 and have been together ever since.

and have been together ever since. Erin Darke is approximately five years older than Radcliffe and stands two inches taller.

than Radcliffe and stands two inches taller. The couple welcomed a son in April 2023, their first child together.

Darke was not in Harry Potter ; she is known for Good Girls Revolt and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel .

; she is known for and . Radcliffe thanked Darke in his 2024 Tony Award acceptance speech, calling her and their son "the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Erin Constance-Maja Darke Date of birth 23 July 1989 10 September 1984 Place of birth London, England Flint, Michigan, USA Nationality British American Profession Actor Actress Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Together since 2012 2012 Children 1 son (born April 2023) 1 son (born April 2023)

Who are Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke?

Daniel Jacob Radcliffe was born on 23 July 1989 in London, England, and is best known for portraying Harry Potter across all eight films in the franchise from 2001 to 2011.

Erin Constance-Maja Darke, on the other hand, was born on 10 September 1984 in Flint, Michigan, and has been active as an actress since 2009.

How did Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke meet?

The couple began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the biographical drama Kill Your Darlings, in which Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg.

Radcliffe described his first impression of Darke to Playboy in October 2015:

That's a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time. There's no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

The duo were first spotted together off-screen at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, where a source noted: "They were affectionate most of the night."

Radcliffe later told Parade magazine in 2014: "We met on the set of Kill Your Darlings and just got on immediately."

Are Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke still together?

Erin Darke (L) and Daniel Radcliffe attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Yes. As of 2026, Radcliffe and Darke have remained together for over a decade, juggling parenting responsibilities and committing to quietly balancing work and family life.

Unlike many Hollywood relationships, theirs has avoided recurring tabloid headlines or rushed milestones such as public engagements or large weddings.

Radcliffe has even poked fun at the rumour mill, telling one outlet:

At least three different times, somebody has written that we're getting married, and Emma Watson is gonna be the maid of honour, and Rupert Grint is my best man, and we're getting married on a lake in Michigan."

Darke has taken a similarly relaxed view of their public image:

Ninety per cent of the paparazzi photos of us are getting coffee. You can only sell so many photos of two people waiting for an Uber.

What is the age difference between Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke?

Erin Darke is five years older than her long-term partner. She was born in September 1984, while Radcliffe was born in July 1989.

What about their height difference?

Radcliffe stands at 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m), making him slightly shorter than Darke, who is 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m). The two-inch difference has occasionally attracted media attention, though neither has ever commented on it beyond humour.

Radcliffe acknowledged his height in a 2014 interview with Vox, saying he is often told he is "not a typical male lead", though he has consistently embraced the fact rather than shied away from it.

Was Erin Darke in Harry Potter?

No. Erin Darke was not in any of the Harry Potter films. She is best known for her role as Cindy Reston in the TV series Good Girls Revolt and also played Mary in The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and Leeta in the AMC series Dietland.

She has appeared in films including Love & Mercy (2014), Beside Still Waters (2014), Still Alice (2014), and Don't Think Twice (2016).

In Kill Your Darlings, Darke played the role of Gwendolyn, the film in which she and Radcliffe first met.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's son

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcomed their first child, a son, in April 2023. The couple did not share the child's name or birthdate.

A few months later, Radcliffe described fatherhood as the "best thing", saying of his son: "He's very cute."

Reflecting on the experience, Radcliffe told E! News:

It's taught me that women are incredible. My partner Erin is incredible. Everything that she has done for him, becoming a mum over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."

In July 2023, the couple picketed at the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike in New York with their baby in a chest carrier attached to Radcliffe.

The Tony Awards moment

In June 2024, Radcliffe took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Charley Kringas in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

It was an especially meaningful day for Radcliffe, as he was also celebrating Father's Day after welcoming his son with Darke in April 2023.

In his Tony acceptance speech, Radcliffe addressed Darke directly:

My love, Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much.

When the camera panned to Darke in the audience, she had a tearful reaction to her boyfriend's achievement and speech.

Who was Daniel Radcliffe's first crush?

In the HBO Max reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the cast got candid about their on-set crushes. Emma Watson admitted to "falling in love" with Tom Felton when they were younger, but for Radcliffe, he declared his crush on Helena Bonham Carter.

In a note written after filming wrapped on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Radcliffe confessed:

I do love you, and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool."

How they keep things private

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

In January 2020, Radcliffe explained that his relationship with Darke differs from previous ones because they share the same "nerdy" interests. I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl,'" he told Metro UK. "But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in."

In 2021, the couple also shared the screen again in a season three episode of the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail.

The pair have never confirmed an engagement and have kept the details of their home life firmly off social media.

FAQs

Are Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke married? No. Despite welcoming their first child together in spring 2023, Radcliffe and Darke have no confirmed plans to marry. Both have kept the topic low-key, and Radcliffe has joked about tabloids inventing wedding stories. What film did Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke meet on? The two appeared together in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, alongside Michael C. Hall, Jack Huston, and Ben Foster. Filming began in 2012, when their relationship started. What is Erin Darke known for? Erin Darke is an actress and writer, known for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017), Good Girls Revolt (2015), and Dietland (2018). What is the age difference between Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke? Erin Darke is approximately five years older than Radcliffe. She was born in September 1984; he was born in July 1989. Did Daniel Radcliffe reveal his son's name? No. The couple did not announce the sex, name, or date of birth of the baby when his birth was confirmed in April 2023, and they have not done so since.

We also highlighted facts about the financial success of the Harry Potter cast members, detailing their impressive net worths and career trajectories. Among them, Daniel Radcliffe stands out, not only for his role as the beloved Harry Potter but also for transforming his early earnings into a substantial portfolio, surpassing his co-stars by a significant margin.

Source: Legit.ng