Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after he resigned over a scandal involving alleged extramarital affairs and links to a suspected Chinese spy

The company's shares surged 33% following his return, which received support from US President Donald Trump

US lawmakers are preparing investigations into possible national security risks and the impact of the controversy on America's AI industry

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer, reversing his earlier resignation following a controversy involving alleged extramarital affairs and claims of links to Chinese intelligence.

The chipmaker announced on Monday that its board of directors had unanimously approved Huang's return with immediate effect after a series of consultations and meetings.

Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Scandal as Shares Surge 33 Per Cent

Source: UGC

The board said it also received input from senior officials of the United States government before reaching its decision. It expressed confidence that Huang's return would not create any national security concerns for the country.

US President Donald Trump also backed the decision, saying Huang had done nothing wrong and that his leadership remained important to Nvidia and the American economy.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Trump disclosed that he had maintained direct and indirect communication with Nvidia's board over the matter. He added that he spoke with Huang on Sunday and encouraged him to remain committed to his responsibilities.

Nvidia shares rebound after CEO's reinstatement

Huang's return triggered a strong rally in Nvidia shares, which climbed 33% following the announcement.

The stock had previously lost nearly 33% of its value after Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship on November 8.

Nvidia shares closed at $186.64 on November 6, before the controversy intensified and triggered investor concerns.

Reacting to his reinstatement, Huang expressed appreciation to the board for restoring its confidence in his leadership.

He described Nvidia as one of the world's most important technology companies and said he was honoured to return at a time when artificial intelligence was driving a new industrial revolution.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement.

Huang also promised to approach the responsibility with humility and renewed commitment.

Trump welcomed the development in a post on his social media platform, describing the board's decision as the correct move.

He argued that the United States needed Huang's leadership to protect Nvidia's growth and support the broader American economy.

The president further maintained that his administration had no evidence suggesting Huang's return posed a national security threat or that he had engaged in unlawful activities.

Nvidia faces fresh scrutiny over China connections

Despite the leadership reversal, Nvidia continues to face questions over its business relationships and chip sales in China and Southeast Asia.

The controversy surrounding Huang has also attracted the attention of US lawmakers, who are preparing investigations into its possible implications for America's technological competitiveness.

Investigators are expected to examine whether his alleged relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative influenced his position on sensitive technology policies, particularly restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Alice Huang, the woman allegedly involved in the relationship, maintained contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security during at least part of the period.

Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Scandal as Shares Surge 33 Per Cent

Source: UGC

Huang has previously been among the prominent technology executives opposing stringent restrictions on the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Lawmakers are also expected to examine his interactions with Trump and senior government officials as concerns grow over the potential national security implications of Nvidia's international business dealings.

Source: Legit.ng