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How Drew Lock’s wife, Natalie, went from college sweetheart to his biggest NFL fan
Celebrity biographies

How Drew Lock’s wife, Natalie, went from college sweetheart to his biggest NFL fan

by  Simon Ayub
7 min read

Natalie Lock, born Natalie Newman, is the wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, and the story of how they found each other is more modern than the title suggests. The pair did not meet at college but through the dating app Bumble in 2019, the same year Drew was drafted into the NFL. Since then, Natalie has followed him across Denver, New York, and Seattle, built her own career as a model and influencer, and become the mother of two. She is, by every account, Drew Lock's biggest NFL fan.

Split image of a football player in a black Mizzou jersey and a blonde woman in a black coat among fans.
A split image shows NFL quarterback Drew Lock in his Mizzou college jersey beside a smiling Natalie in the crowd at a game. Photo: Jamie Squire, Justin Edmonds (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Drew and Natalie Lock met on Bumble in 2019 and went public with their relationship in October of that year.
  • They married on 2 April 2023 at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
  • The couple have two children: son Layton Andrew Lock (born 15 January 2024) and daughter Landry Isabela Lock (born 4 December 2025).
  • Natalie holds a degree in advertising and strategic communications from the University of Colorado.
  • Drew Lock is currently a backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and was part of their Super Bowl LX-winning squad.

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Profile summary

Full name

Natalie Newman Lock

Date of birth

1 January 1997

Age

29

Birthplace

Jupiter, Florida, USA

Nationality

American

Height

Approx. 5'7" (170 cm)

Occupation

Model, social media influencer

Education

University of Colorado (Advertising & Strategic Communications); Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (Sustainable Interior Design, 2020–2022)

Spouse

Drew Lock (m. 2 April 2023)

Children

Layton Andrew Lock; Landry Isabela Lock

Instagram

@natalienlock

Known for

NFL quarterback's wife; brand partnerships with Revolve, Google Pixel, and Bumble

Who is Natalie Lock?

Born Natalie Newman on 1 January 1997 in Jupiter, Florida, she has built an impressive career collaborating with major brands like Revolve, Google Pixel, and Bumble. She attended the University of Colorado, where she earned a degree in advertising and strategic communications, before later studying sustainable interior design at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design between 2020 and 2022.

A fellow athlete in her school years, Newman dedicated her high school years to excelling in various sports, with soccer being her primary focus. That competitive spirit carried into her adult life, where she built a public profile that stands independent of her husband's career.

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Natalie's career as a model and influencer

A blonde woman in a denim jacket hugs a football player wearing a "Lock" jersey from above.
Natalie Newman congratulates her boyfriend and quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos. Photo: Justin Edmonds
Source: Getty Images

Natalie works as a model and social media influencer, having built a notable career collaborating with major brands such as Revolve, Google Pixel, and Bumble. Her background in advertising and strategic communications, which she studied at the University of Colorado, has undoubtedly supported her professional journey.

She has amassed more than 129,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @natalienlock, where she shares family moments, game-day content, and brand partnerships.

Where did Drew Lock meet his wife?

Like many modern couples, Drew and Natalie's love story started online rather than in a stadium. Here's how they first connected.

The Bumble connection

The couple met in 2019 through the dating app Bumble. Their relationship began shortly after Drew moved to Denver to start his professional football career. The dating app later became one of the brands Natalie would partner with professionally, a neat full-circle moment.

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In October 2019, Natalie made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them together at the Denver Broncos' stadium.

Engagement and wedding

Drew proposed to Natalie in February 2022. Lock proposed during a beach outing, and Newman shared heartfelt sentiments about their engagement on social media, emphasising their deep connection and shared future.

For Natalie, the day of her engagement with Drew was "the most amazing day surrounded by friends & family."

The couple got married on 2 April 2023 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. To mark their first wedding anniversary, Drew paid tribute on Instagram:

I can't believe it's been a year since you became a Lock. I can say with honesty this has been the best year of my life! You've brought so much joy and happiness to me, and it only got better with the addition of our little guy! I can't see this life without you two and that will never change.

Does Drew Lock have a kid?

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Yes, two. Drew Lock and Natalie are proud parents of two children. Their first child, a son named Layton Andrew Lock, was born on 15 January 2024.

Natalie posted on Instagram,

The sweetest little boy is finally in our arms & we are so in love! And to make this day even more special, he arrived on my grandma's birthday.

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Landry Isabela Lock, on 4 December 2025. They announced her birth on Instagram with a simple message calling her their perfect little girl.

Reflecting on returning to Seattle, Lock said:

There are a lot of special memories I have here, one being the kid, bringing our first child into the world here, that will always hold a special place in my heart.

Family life on the move

Following Drew's career has meant relocating frequently. Natalie's journey from a Florida native to an NFL wife navigating life between Denver, Seattle, and New York has inspired thousands of followers.

Natalie, who calls her husband the "best dad in the world", frequently attends his games and encourages him on social media.

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Drew Lock's NFL career

A football player in a navy Seahawks jersey numbered 2 holds up his cap and smiles.
Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks runs off the field after his team's 31-7 win against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images

Before he became a familiar name in the NFL, Drew Lock was already turning heads closer to home. Here's how his football journey took shape.

From Missouri to the NFL Draft

Paul Andrew Lock was born on 10 November 1996 in Columbia, Missouri. In college, Lock played at Missouri and was considered to have one of the strongest arms in his class. After leading the nation in touchdown passes in 2017, Lock became one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in his class.

He played college football for the Missouri Tigers and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Career timeline

  • 2019–2021 — Denver Broncos (drafted 42nd overall)
  • 2022–2023 — Seattle Seahawks
  • 2024 — New York Giants
  • 2025–present — Seattle Seahawks (re-signed)

He served as the backup quarterback for the Seahawks in their Super Bowl LX victory. Drew Lock signed a two-year, $5,000,000 contract with the Seattle Seahawks, including a $1,000,000 signing bonus and $2,250,000 guaranteed.

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Latest news

Lock got an early chance in 2026. When Sam Darnold was injured in the season opener against New England, Lock stepped in, and on 20 September he started against Arizona, throwing three touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a 31–7 win. Darnold returned the following week, and Lock is back in the No. 2 role in the final year of his contract.

Drew Lock's net worth

Drew Lock's exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, but various online estimates have placed his personal fortune at roughly $4 million to $5 million. Other sources estimate it in the range of $4.5 million to $7 million.

Through the end of 2025, Spotrac lists Lock's NFL career cash earnings at roughly $18.6 million.

His income sources include:

  • NFL contracts with the Broncos, Seahawks, and Giants
  • Signing bonuses and playing-time incentives
  • Endorsement deals with brands including Bose and BodyArmor

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Drew Lock's wife's age

Natalie Lock was born on 1 January 1997, making her 29. Drew was born on 10 November 1996 and turns 30 in November 2026. The pair are less than two months apart in age.

FAQs

  1. Who is Drew Lock's wife? Natalie Lock, formerly Natalie Newman, is Drew Lock's wife. She is a model, social media influencer, and mother of two, based in Seattle.
  2. Where did Drew Lock meet his wife? Drew and Natalie met through the dating app Bumble in 2019, shortly after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos.
  3. When did Drew Lock get married? Drew Lock and Natalie Newman married on 2 April 2023 at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
  4. Does Drew Lock have a kid? Yes. Drew and Natalie have two children: son Layton Andrew Lock, born 15 January 2024, and daughter Landry Isabela Lock, born 4 December 2025.
  5. How old is Drew Lock's wife? Natalie Lock was born on 1 January 1997 and is 29 years old as of 2026.
  6. What does Natalie Lock do for work? She is a model and social media influencer. She has partnered with brands including Revolve, Google Pixel, and Bumble and studied advertising at the University of Colorado.
  7. What team does Drew Lock play for? Drew Lock is currently a backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and was re-signed to a two-year deal in April 2025.
  8. Did Drew Lock win a Super Bowl? Yes. Lock was part of the Seattle Seahawks squad that won Super Bowl LX during the 2025 season, in a backup role behind Sam Darnold.

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Portman’s marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied ended in divorce in 2024, after they had two children together. The article traces her relationship history, including several high-profile romances and a controversial dispute over musician Moby’s account of their past.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Simon Ayub avatar

Simon Ayub (Project Manager)

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