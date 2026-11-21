The office of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege issued a statement pushing back against a video circulating online that claimed to show his support for President Tinubu

The clip, filmed in April 2026, predates Omo-Agege's departure from the APC and his subsequent alignment with the NDC

Omo-Agege's spokesperson said the senator seconded Peter Obi's presidential nomination at the NDC convention in May 2026 and has publicly endorsed him since

Former deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has dismissed a video being circulated on social media, saying the clip misrepresents where the senator currently stands politically.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday, November 21, 2026, and signed by Godwin Anaughe, Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications to Senator Omo-Agege, the camp alleged that the move was from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as an act of desperation rooted in an outdated recording.

What the video shows and why it is misleading

The clip in question was filmed in April 2026 at the Federal Polytechnic Orogun. In it, Omo-Agege, who was still a member of the APC at the time, expressed support for President Bola Tinubu. The statement acknowledged the video is genuine but said using it now, seven months after it was recorded, amounts to deliberate misinformation.

"A party confident in its record does not need to dress up an old video as breaking news. Only a desperate one does," the statement read.

Where Omo-Agege actually stands

The statement laid out a timeline of events that followed the April recording. In May 2026, Omo-Agege left the APC and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). On May 30, 2026, at the NDC's nomination convention, he formally seconded the nomination of Peter Obi as the party's presidential candidate. On June 3, 2026, he appeared on Arise TV and publicly declared Obi his preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

His camp confirmed he is now the NDC's senatorial candidate for Delta Central and has not wavered in his support for Obi since joining the party.

"Senator Omo-Agege is not endorsing President Tinubu for re-election. He is not going back to the APC," the statement said.

The statement challenged the APC to address Nigeria's present difficulties rather than circulate old footage, pointing to rising food prices and scarce jobs as the real issues facing Nigerians ahead of 2027.

"No recycled clip is going to change that, and none of it will put food on a single table," Anaughe wrote on behalf of the senator.

The statement closed with a note on Omo-Agege's political vision, saying he looks forward to "a new Nigeria of opportunities, where the son of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody."

See the full statement on Facebook here:

Fashola questions leadership prowess of Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola questioned Peter Obi's leadership capacity following a controversy at an NDC town hall meeting in Lagos.

The controversy centred on the singing of the former national anthem, 'Arise, O Compatriots', at an NDC event which Obi attended in Oregun, Lagos.

Fashola cited Barack Obama's 2008 response to his pastor's remarks as a model of how true leaders should handle controversial actions by their supporters.

Source: Legit.ng